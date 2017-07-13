That's why we've created our Summer Concerts in the Park Calendar, a complete and easy-to-access list of all the free stuff that's going down in your neighborhood. Just head up to the Things to Do drop-down at the top of our site, select "Free Concerts in the Park," and you'll be presented with a list of great events happening on a near daily basis.
The organizers have gone out of their way to bring in a diverse range of musical genres—classical, country, cumbia, rock 'n' roll, rhythm & blues, or Latin funk— and there is bound to be something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, a select number of concerts will be followed by movie screenings at dusk, offering you a chance to catch recently release films and beloved classics projected on the big screen in an outdoor setting.
There's a great chance something free and fun is going down tonight, so go ahead and give it a look!