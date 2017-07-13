Looking for Free Things to Do? Consult the Mercury's Summer Concerts in the Park Calendar! A Full List of Free Outdoor Music and Movie Events!

Everyone loves a little free entertainment, and since the Portland Parks and Recreation system has gone ahead and organized dozens of free concerts and movie screenings in some of the metro area's most scenic parks, we here at thewanted to be sure to extend the invite to you.

That's why we've created our Summer Concerts in the Park Calendar, a complete and easy-to-access list of all the free stuff that's going down in your neighborhood. Just head up to the Things to Do drop-down at the top of our site, select "Free Concerts in the Park," and you'll be presented with a list of great events happening on a near daily basis.

The organizers have gone out of their way to bring in a diverse range of musical genres—classical, country, cumbia, rock 'n' roll, rhythm & blues, or Latin funk— and there is bound to be something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, a select number of concerts will be followed by movie screenings at dusk, offering you a chance to catch recently release films and beloved classics projected on the big screen in an outdoor setting.

There's a great chance something free and fun is going down tonight, so go ahead and give it a look!