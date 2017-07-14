Things to Do Friday! 13 Things to Do for July 14

The Revolution

The Family Stone. The Heartbreakers. The J.B.’s. There have been many great backing bands, but perhaps none were greater than the Revolution, who played that tight, funky-as-hell mixture of rock and R&B that sent Prince into the stratosphere. In the wake of the Purple One’s death, the original Revolution have reformed to perform his best-loved hits. The water’s warm enough, so let’s begin. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Roseland, $33-55

Living Legends

The prolific Los Angeles-based indie hip-hop crew consisting of Aesop, Bicasso, Eligh, Luckyiam, Scarub, and Sunspot Jonz swing through Revolution Hall for the Portland stop on a brief West Coast jaunt.

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

Federale, Máscaras, The Savage Family Band

Portland's own Federale carries the torch of Ennio Morricone high, with a swarming, psychedelic, orchestral sound that'll splatter spaghetti sauce all over your cowboy boots. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, The Know, $10

Norm MacDonald

The dry, sarcastic, and hilarious Norm Macdonald is coming to Portland for six shows over three days—what’s your excuse for not going to one? Macdonald first came to fame in the mid-90s as host of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” and now, nearly 20 years after he left the show, he may be at the top of his game. His new Netflix special—Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—got great reviews. If you don’t know his standup, check out his emotional set during David Letterman’s final show as Late Show host in 2015, and his legendary set during the 2008 Comedy Central roast of Bob Saget. DOUG BROWN

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $33-43

Eagles of Death Metal, The Delta Riggs

Vocalist/guitarist Jesse Hughes and drummer Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) bring their shapeshifting rock outfit back to Portland for another headlining show at the Wonder.

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $25

The Portland Sketchfest

Local sketch legends Shelley McLendon (Sweat, The Aces, Road House: The Play!) and Ted Douglass (The 3rd Floor) turn the Siren Theater into a sketch comedy mecca for a weekend, with performances from the Groundlings, Brunch, Brychael, The Burbs, Day Job, The Aces, and more! Each show is $12, but you can nab yourself an all show pass and get access to every last sketch for $85.

7 pm, Siren Theater, $12-85

Pharmakon, Caustic Touch

Acclaimed experimental musician Margaret Chardiet brings her industrial noise project Pharmakon back to Portland for a headlining show at the High Water Mark supporting her 2017 album, Contact.

9:30 pm, High Water Mark, $12-14

Monster Drawing Rally III

A live drawing event and fundraiser hosted in the museum's courtyard, featuring over 75 Portland-based artists working in three one hour shifts, pulling all manner of monster out of their mind and applying them to paper, where for $35 you can take a unique beastie home with you.

6 pm, Portland Art Museum, free, all ages

Meringue, The Bedrooms, Petite

Support two great causes while soaking in the sounds of dream pop, new wave, and punk. Handing over a fiver for entry will double as a donation for Trans Assistance Project and a portion of all bar sales will benefit Freeform Portland, the newest comer to the city’s slew of excellent community-driven radio stations. EMILLY PRADO

8 pm, Pop Tavern, $5

Roll Columbia: Woody Guthrie's Northwest Songs

In conjunction with Woody Guthrie's birthday, Smithsonian Folkways Recordings presents a release show for Roll Columbia, a new album collecting the 26 songs that the legendary singer/songwriter wrote for the Bonneville Power Administration in 1941. The celebration will feature songs and stories from a slew of regional performers including Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons, Annalisa Tornfelt & the Tornfelt Sisters, Orville Johnson, Bill Murlin, Jon Neufeld, Timberbound, and Carl Allen.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $18-22

Algiers, Moon Diagrams

Algiers’ brand-new record, The Underside of Power, is frenzied and chaotic, with periodic glimmers of clarity. Like on the title track, where pulsing new wave synth melts away and Franklin James Fisher’s larger-than-life vocals break through the turmoil. The Atlanta four-piece takes pain-filled but cathartic genres like gospel, blues, and punk, and pushes them to their most challenging, often hook-free extremes. The 2015 single “Blood” remains one of the most haunting tracks that somehow still passes for pop in recent memory. Though The Underside of Power can be all over the place—Pitchfork noted its songs “lack cohesion”—in a time like this, for those identifying as left of outright authoritarianism (as the explicitly anti-capitalist Algiers would), cohesion seems like a laughable goal. CAMERON CROWELL

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

Joseph Arthur, Ray Goren

The Akron, Ohio-hailing folk and rock singer/songwriter returns to Portland to perform his third studio album, Redemption's Son, in its entirety in celebration of the record's 15th anniversary.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $18-20

Rantum Scoot

A whimsical name for a mid-summer evening of solo dance from veteran choreographers Bob Eisen, Gregg Bielemeier, and Linda Austin, as well as a group piece by Leah Wilmoth and Sada Naegelin.

8 pm, Performance Works NorthWest, $12-20

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!