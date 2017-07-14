Things to Do Saturday! 14 Things to Do for July 15

The Big Float

Get ready to get wet, because Portland’s best river event of the year is going down on Saturday, July 15... the annual Big Float! For those new to town, the Big Float is a celebration of the Willamette in which 3,000 + fun-havers don life vests and inner tubes (or inflatable swans or floating slices of pizza) for a leisurely and fun float in the river. But that's not all! There’s also an inner tube parade, costume contests, and music provided by LoveBomb Go Go, Tony Starlight, and Clinton Fearon & the Boogie Brown Band. Plus you can expect lots of food and drink, and not one but TWO 100-foot long slip-n-slides! (WHAT?!?) Beat the crowds by registering online at thebigfloat.com, grab your fanciest inflatable and sexiest swimsuit, and jump in because it’s summer and the Willamette is fine! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

11 am, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, $5-10, all ages

DJ Shadow

Last year, the 20th anniversary of the release of DJ Shadow’s Endtroducing..... came and went without much fanfare. There was no extensive 20th anniversary tour. Only a handful of published retrospectives. Shadow issued an expanded version of the album stocked with demos, outtakes, and remixes. But even he didn’t seem to make a huge deal of it. Make no mistake: Endtroducing..... is a huge deal. It’s a towering artistic achievement, a paragon of sample-based music, and one of the great releases in the past quarter-century of hip-hop AND electronic music. It’s a timeless patchwork of sounds—funk, rock, jazz, soul, ambient, and beyond—produced by an obsessive crate-digger with turntables, a drum machine, and a computer. Perhaps Shadow didn’t give Endtroducing.....’s birthday a major push because he was focused on promoting his latest album, last year’s The Mountain Will Fall. It’s representative of his entire career: impressive in both composition and performance, disdainful of genre boundaries, highly listenable, and largely overlooked in the long shadow of his landmark debut. BEN SALMON

8 pm, Roseland, $25

Spielberg on Film: The Indiana Jones Trilogy

The Hollywood Theatre's “Spielberg on Film” series is going strong, presenting some of the director's greatest movies—all on 35mm or 16mm. And this weekend's lineup is all Indy, all the time, with the goddamn perfect adventure classic Raiders of the Lost Ark, its dark, weird sequel Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and the crowd-pleasing Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade screening on 35mm! Seeing Indy chase relics, smooch ladies, and defy death on the big screen is about as good as moviegoing gets, and BONUS: So many Nazis get punched! ERIK HENRIKSEN

Hollywood Theatre, see Movie Times for titles and showtimes



Portland Queer Comedy Festival

This week is the inaugural Portland Queer Comedy Festival, a four-day long fest that’ll focus on a plethora of queer performers. With five stages around town, it’ll be the first and largest LGBTQIA comedy festival of its kind in the US and the first ever in Portland. Headliners include Comedy Central’s Kate Willett, Jason Stuart (The Birth of a Nation), Guy Branum, and Maggie Maye. Also, Mercury columnist D. Martin Austin will host several events and do a live taping of his podcast Your Fault For Listening. Don’t miss out on this huge gay comedy fest!

Jul 15-16, Various Locations, click here for a full list of performers and schedules

Wimps, Patsy's Rats, Hornet Leg, Mini Blinds, Conditioner

Esteemed label See My Friends Records and beloved community space the American Legion Local 134 are proven beacons of Portland’s burgeoning DIY rock scene, so when they team up to present a Saturday night all ages shindig, you know it’s going to be quite a treat. In addition to sets from some of the city’s best underground pop and shapeshifting punk acts, Seattle’s Wimps will be in town to the top off this fully loaded sundae with a bright red slacker-rock cherry. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

8 pm, American Legion Local 134, $7

Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

Maximize the fine Portland summer by spending it lounging on the grass while surrounded by the sounds of the West Coast's longest-running free jazz festival. MARJORIE SKINNER

1 pm, Cathedral Park, free

WWE Presents NXT Live

Live wrestling returns to the Moda Center with NXT Live. Featuring NXT Champion Bobby Roode, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno, Drew McIntyre, Ember Moon and more.

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $20-75, all ages

Defeat Trumpcare March

Socialist Alternative Portland leads this march against the anti-healthcare endeavors of the Trump administration as part of the #OccupyTrumpcare national day of action.

noon, Shemanski Park, free

Harefest 7: Shoot to Thrill, Aerosmith Rocks, Ramble On, Barracuda, All Fired Up, Maiden NW, Washed in Black, Unchained, Lovedrive, The Seekers, Poison'us

If rock is dead, Canby's prepping a damn decent zombie apocalypse. Head south for Harefest, an annual festival of cover bands (with tributes to Guns N' Roses, Van Halen, Heart, and more), camping, and beer. Canby: Always your best for traveling 20 years into the past. DIRK VANDERHART

4 pm, Pat's Acres Racing Complex, $40-100

Matt Wagner

Portland-based comics artist and writer Matt Wagner will be on site signing copies of Mage #0 Hero Denied, the third and final volume in his long-running series chronicling the adventures of Kevin Matchstick.

noon, Cosmic Monkey Comics, free

Pretty Creatives

The winners of NW Dance Project's international choreography contest, Alice Klock and Alysa Pires, show off their world-beating works.

7:30 pm, PSU Lincoln Performance Hall, $20-25

Basic Rights Oregon Benefit Concert

Sabrina Velazquez's alternative pop-oriented singer/songwriter project Montclaire shares the stage with Seattle-based singer/songwriter Sarah St. Albin and Portland post-rock outfit A Collective Subconscious as part of a benefit concert for Basic Rights Oregon.

9 pm, The Secret Society, $10

Barna Howard, Andrew Combs

Barna Howard brings a stripped-down outlaw-country onslaught, full of John Prine-style guitar plucking, Townes Van Zandt-like cautious pessimism, and Kris Kristofferson's storytelling prowess. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Portland Highland Games

Scottish culture has given the world many gifts: haggis, kilts, Highlander, Groundskeeper Willie. Today, the Portland Highland Games gives us even more: Delight! at bagpiping, drumming, and fiddling competitions! Behold! caber tossing, where giant dudes throw telephone poles! Fear! for your life during the broadsword demonstration! Ooh and ahh! at adorable border collies! Win! a vacation to Scotland. (Possibly.) ERIK HENRIKSEN

9 am, Mt. Hood Community College, $8-20

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!