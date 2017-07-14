Things to Do Sunday! 9 Things to Do for July 16

Aimee Mann, Rhiannon Giddens

In the rush to castigate Portlandia for spurring on the city’s ever-speedier metamorphosis, I suppose there are those who’d even lump in Aimee Mann for her brief cameo on the show. Don’t do that, guys. Mann is a reliable font of thoughtful, witty, downright pretty songs, and she just dropped her first solo album in five years—a dirge-filled collection of loveliness that the elephants at the Oregon Zoo should identify with (RIP, Packy). DIRK VANDERHART

7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $29.50-59.50, all ages

Rozwell Kid, Vundabar, Great Grandpa

With 2014’s Too Shabby, West Virginia Weezer fetishists Rozwell Kid produced one of the best pop-dappled punk records this side of Superdrag’s Regretfully Yours, or, to use a more recent example, the Sidekicks’ Awkward Breeds. As a lyricist, main Kid Jordan Hudkins shuns the pop-punk genre’s dense (but typically shitty) metaphor and unflinching candor for inexplicably poignant, “hashtag ’90s kid” slackerisms like Too Shabby’s oft-cited opening line: “Simpsons season 3 and a thing of hummus/This is all I’m need/I’m, like, super low-maintenance.” The group’s new record, Precious Art (which is, like, such an ironic title), fails to capture the lightning-in-a-bottle profundity of its predecessor, and the incessant lowbrow pop culture referencing can seem disingenuous. (A line like “And I’m up at three in the morning/For SeaQuest reruns” is the lyrical equivalent of a pre-stressed Aaahh!!! Real Monsters T-shirt.) But these shortcomings are offset by dashes of bored brilliance, like the candy-coated “UHF on DVD” and breakup anthem “Booger,” which is both an inadvertent master class in pop poetry and a meta-acknowledgment of the idiom’s inherent juvenility. MORGAN TROPER

8:30 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Perfume Genius, Serpentwithfeet

Perfume Genius is the project of singer/songwriter Mike Hadreas, whose previous albums—2010’s Learning, 2012’s Put Your Back N 2 It, and 2014’s Too Bright—revolve around themes of sexuality, addiction, chronic illness, abuse, and homophobia. He sings about being gay and the frustration of being punished for something he can’t control, but greets pain with sardonic wit on songs like “Queen”: “No family is safe/When I sashay.” Others are more tender, like “Don’t Let Them In,” where he admits how exhausting it is to constantly repel barbs of hate. With the May release of No Shape, Hadreas imagines his own transcendence in grand, sweeping protest music. This is reflected in fluid movements between genres, from glam rock to the magic of Angelo Badalamenti’s piano ballads to stringed chamber folk to TLC-inspired R&B grooves to volcanic pop anthems. They’re all united by Hadreas’ androgynous voice—he’s always commanding the center, through explosive moments of catharsis and lighter-treading hymns. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $18-22, all ages

The Domestics

Local musicians Michael Finn and Leo London bring their rock and pop act the Domestics to Rontoms for this week's installment of the venue's ongoing Sunday Session series. Eugene-hailing trio Le Rev provide support.

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

The Goonies

Samwise Gamgee and Doc Block ask Short Round, a chubby exhibitionist, and a bad Michael Jackson impersonator to join them on a treasure hunt on the Oregon coast, where Joey Pants and the FBI dickhead from Die Hard are illegally detaining an ex-football player with encephalitis. Will this motley gang of misfits find Captain Dick Joke’s secret stash of gold coins before they’re brutally murdered by an English bulldog in a dress? Will everyone speak solely in perforated shrieks and yelps? Will you start to wish you were just playing the old NES game again instead of sitting through your 50th viewing of this tired nostalgia exercise that constitutes roughly 17 percent of Astoria’s economy? Hah! C’mon. Goonies never say die, right? It’s our time down here! BOBBY ROBERTS

Academy Theater, see Movie Times for showtimes, $3-4

Rockin' for Tony: Quarterflash, Nu Shooz, Jon Koonce & The Lost Cause

A trio of Portland legends reunite for a special musical tribute to longtime local club owner and promoter, Tony DeMicoli, known for his significant role in '80s venues like the punk and art rock space The Long Goodbye, the Luis' LaBamba Club, and Club Key Largo, which he own and managed for over a decade.

7 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $20

Portland Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte

Though the misogynistic undertones of its libretto (and title) can’t be denied, there are five good reasons to catch this madcap production of Così fan tutte—which roughly translates to “women are like that”—regardless of its occasional sexism: 1) Nobody goes to an opera for the plotline, anyways. 2) With crisp perfection, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed unparalleled music for the female voice, and leading ladies Antonia Tamer and Kate Farrar are guaranteed to display the upper limits of transportive vocal clarity. 3) All six performances will be sung in Italian, so you can either follow along with the English text projected above the stage, or just close your eyes and allow the most beautiful language in the world wash over you. 4) Intriguingly, Alison Heryer’s new costume design pairs contemporary fashion alongside opulent 18th-century attire. 5) Anytime a live orchestra supports an array of unplugged human voices in the utterly kickass Newmark Theatre, it’s a special occasion. BRIAN HORAY

2 pm, Newmark Theatre, $35-200

Wonder Woman Wine Flight

A benefit for Betties360, providing Portland girls with access to outdoor activities and life skills training. Pairing eight characters from the box-office blockbuster Wonder Woman with eight wines. Attendees who arrive in costume get $5 off the price.

noon, Pairings, $20-25

Pickin' on Sundays: Lawn Party

Jon Ostrom's band was built to blend roots rock and jazz in a unique fusion of styles. Catch them this afternoon when they keep the Doug Fir's Pickin' on Sundays series rolling on through the month of July.

3 pm, Doug Fir, free

