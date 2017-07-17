Things to Do Monday! 6 Things to Do for July 17

Danielle Ate the Sandwich, The Doubleclicks

Angela Webber—half of the nerd-folk duo the Doubleclicks—will soon depart for Los Angeles, which means this Doubleclicks show will be the FINAL ONE IN PORTLAND (well, for the foreseeable future, anyway). For the past six years, sisters Aubrey and Angela Webber’s scrappy, funny, feminist duo has been one of the better things about this town, with their clever-but-not-cloying, earnest-but-not-sappy folk finding fans everywhere from the Doug Fir to comics conventions. Keep your fingers crossed for stuff from Love Problems, which comes out in August, and features songs like “Out of Charge” (“I wanna give my love to you all day/But sometimes I come up empty/My heart just doesn’t hold charge/The way it did not so long ago”) and “Big Bang,” a duet between Angela and Jonathan Coulton that distills the vast abyss of the cosmos into a breakup (“In space, everything starts moving out,” Coulton sings, “and in between all of the planets is a big and empty vacuum.” “What happened next?” sings Angela. “Somehow our bed becomes 30 miles wide.”) ERIK HENRIKSEN

7 pm, Siren Theater, $10

Orquestra Pacifico Tropical

Portland’s summers justify living here—a welcome, much-needed, and all-too-brief respite from the rain-slicked, death-dreary misery of the rest of the year. And it's hard to think of a better way to enjoy summer than heading to the delightful Sellwood Riverfront Park (a very good park for watching dogs, FYI) to listen to a free show from Portland's sprawling, rambunctious cumbia band Orquestra Pacifico Tropical. If there's better music to listen to on a summer day in a park, humankind has yet to invent it. ERIK HENRIKSEN

6:30 pm, Sellwood Riverfront Park, free

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

An evening of country, Americana, and bluegrass with the acclaimed singer/songwriter out of Klein, Texas and his massive backing band.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $45-80

Tracy J. Prince, Zadie Schaffer

Dr. Tracy J. Prince and her researcher Zadie Schaffer read from Notable Women of Portland, their new book spotlighting some of the city's most important women pioneers, doctors, artists, suffragists, politicians, and authors from over the ages.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

David Lynch: A Retrospective

A friend once told me he imagined David Lynch as a nice dad who’d serve you quinoa while discussing the benefits of transcendental meditation. Maybe that’s a weird way to describe the filmmaker behind such horrors as Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet, but I get it. Lynch’s movies aren’t comfortable, but the strong emotional engagement they elicit feels like a gift, and so does NW Film Center’s Lynch retrospective. MEGAN BURBANK

NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, click here for a list of titles and showtimes

The Real Comedy Spot

One of Portland's longest running local comedy showcases sets up shop at Ford Food & Drink. Same ol' Hyjinx hosting stand-ups working their newest jokes, brand new digs for the laughter to bounce around.

8 pm, Ford Food & Drink

