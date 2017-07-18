Things to Do Tuesday! 7 Things to Do for July 18

Joan Shelley, Michael Hurley

Joan Shelley’s voice and songs are the most powerful force in folk music today. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Kentucky singer/songwriter sells more albums, fills more seats, or makes more headlines than any of her contemporaries. But she should, because Shelley—along with her longtime guitar-wizard sideman, Nathan Salsburg—is responsible for two of the very best albums (in any genre) of the past five years. 2017’s Joan Shelley and 2015’s Over and Even are warm, patient, and beautiful works, where songs unfurl at front-porch pace, revealing immaculate arrangements and deceptively memorable melodies delivered at barely more than a whisper. Together, Shelley and Salsburg take simple ingredients and turn out something spellbinding. Folksingers who cross over into mainstream success are few and far between, but it’s easy to imagine Shelley doing it. BEN SALMON

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-15

Iris Jupiter, Horse Movies, Slumberbox, Helens

Southern California’s Iris Jupiter breaks the surf rock mold. In January the band released their self-titled debut, which seamlessly blends the energy of pop punk and the distorted quality of garage rock. Fortunately, they manage to do so while avoiding kitsch—instead, their first album sounds like a fuzzy pop dream. For this Portland tour stop, they’ll be joined by local group Helens, who’ve mastered a dark mix of shoegaze, post-rock, and emo. Their songs hit like gusts of wind, with an all-encompassing fury and loudness. DELANEY MOTTER

8 pm, Black Water Bar

J Boog, The Movement

The Samoan-American rapper and reggae/R&B singer-songwriter out of Compton returns to the Wonder in support of his new album, Wash House Ting.

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $22-24

Maggie Koerner, Melville

The frontwoman of New Orleans funkateers Galactic steps out on a solo tour in support of her new bluesy, pop-influenced EP, Dig Down Deep.

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

Grindhouse Film Festival: Mighty Peking Man

The Shaw Brothers Studio's King Kong knockoff came out 1977—a year after Dino De Laurentiis' King Kong remake. Hey, War for the Planet of the Apes is out this week too! MONKEYS EVERYWHERE! Anyway, this is screening in 35mm and will feature live monkeys in attendance!

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Jazz in the Garden: Darrell Grant & All for Naught

Secret special guests will be showing up to join Mr. Grant and All for Naught during his set for Lan Su's summer music series.

7 pm, Lan Su Chinese Garden, $20-30

Parasitic Ejaculation

Yes, they're a very, very good (and brutal) death metal band, but also, their name is Parasitic Ejaculation, and it would be a shame not to include them on this list for that reason alone. How often do you get to put together an events calendar and highlight an opportunity to go get a faceful of Parasitic Ejaculation, huh? I can tell you: It's not often.

8 pm, Ash Street Saloon, $10-13

