Things to Do Wednesday! 6 Things to Do for July 19

Sound + Vision: Lenore., Ryan Oxford

This edition of the Mercury’s monthly concert series Sound + Vision features two up-and-coming local artists: Lenore., an excellent folk outfit that’s getting ready to release its debut LP in September, and Ryan Oxford, who released his own debut, Fa Fa Fired, last January. As always, this Sound + Vision show is completely free! Tip your bartender. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, free

Musiq Soulchild, Maurice Moore, Starchile

Philadelphia-hailing singer/songwriter Taalib Johnson, AKA Musiq Soulchild, brings his soulful blend of R&B, funk, blues, jazz, gospel, and hip-hop to the Crystal in support of his 2016 album, Life on Earth. Maurice Moore provides support. Hosted by Starchile.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $40-45

Curtis Salgado, Alan Hager

Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series presents an evening of blues, R&B, and soul with bonafide Portland music legend Curtis Salgado on vocals and renowned musician Alan Hager on guitar.

6:30 pm, Dawson Park, free

Michelle Branch

The Grammy-winning pop and rock singer/songwriter known for her hit albums The Spirit Room and Hotel Paper plays an all ages show at the Hawthorne Theatre in support of her long-awaited third full-length, Hopeless Romantic.

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $26-30, all ages

The Drums, Stef Chura, Soccer Mommy

Frontman Jonny Pierce brings his Los Angeles and New York-based indie pop project back to Portland for an all ages show in support of the band's fourth full-length, Abysmal Thoughts.

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $16-18, all ages

Portland's Funniest Person: Final Round

Past winners of this contest have pretty much all promptly packed their shit, moved to Los Angeles or New York, and gotten steady work making people laugh a lot on a national stage. Tonight's final round will provide you with an excellent chance to see who from our comedy community is about to make that leap for themselves.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20

