Things to Do Thursday! 7 Things to Do for July 20

Dunkirk (in 70mm)

Depending on who you ask, you'll get wildly different reactions to the films of Christopher Nolan: Are Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight profound cinematic artworks, or overrated, self-serious misfires? Regardless, just about everybody agrees on a couple of things: Nolan combines sound and image to create powerfully visceral experiences, and his films are always worth seeing big, loud, and in a theater full of people. His new WWII drama, Dunkirk, stars Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, and Mark Rylance—and the only place to see it on 70mm, the prestige format Nolan shot it on, is at the Hollywood Theatre. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Hollywood Theatre, see Movie Times for showtimes, $15

Austra

The electronic pop of Austra is cavernous and cool, with gauzy synths and automated beats that marry the fragility of Katie Stelmanis’ very human voice with the geometric perfection of digital sound. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Doug Fir, $20-23

Mean Jeans, Poison Rites, P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S., Public Eye

Portland's premier party rock trio the Mean Jeans resurface to give your summer a much-needed shot of adrenaline in the form of a sweaty punk rock rager at the Tonic Lounge.

9 pm, Tonic Lounge

Earthquake Hurricane

Powerhouse local comedy show Earthquake Hurricane returns, with Mercury-approved, dry-as-fuck stand-up and improviser Katie Nguyen co-hosting alongside beloved regulars Alex Falcone and Anthony Lopez, all in the show's new Ford Food & Drink digs. Now more than ever, we need comedy and liquor. Get ’em both here! MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Ford Food & Drink

Bianca Marais

South Africa-born, Toronto-based author Bianca Marais reads from Hum If You Don't Know the Words, about two families living in Apartheid-era South Africa whose lives are forever changed in the aftermath of the Soweto Uprising.

7:30 pm, Powell's Books on Hawthorne

Supaman, Burial Ground Sound, Blue Flamez

Seattle-based Apsáalooke rapper Christian Parrish Takes the Gun, better known by his stage name Supaman, returns to Portland for a headlining show at the Star Theater.

8 pm, Star Theater, $12

Reptaliens, Boone Howard, Vexations

The up-and-coming Portland dream-pop outfit spearheaded by Bambi and Cole Browning bring their melodic sci-fi-inspired sound to Mississippi Studios ahead of their Captured Tracks-issued debut.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5-7

