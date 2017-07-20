Things to Do This Weekend: July 21-23

One of the beautiful things about this beautiful city is that it there's always a ton of stuff to get into without putting a big fat hurt on your wallet, and this weekend is a great example, with PDX Pop Now! offering three nights and two stages worth of amazing local music all for free; the Original Practice Shakespeare Festival bringing the Bard to life (for free!) in the Portland's parks; The Portland Zine Symposium opening eyes and freeing minds (for free!) with pure creativity from the city's most vital voices; and for about a third of your average blockbuster's ticket price, you can pay homage to the dearly departed George A. Romero with a screening of maybe the most important horror film ever made. And if you're feeling like you wanna splurge on that full ticket price? Nothing's gonna beat Dunkirk in 70mm for sheer spectacle. Give your wallet a rest and give your weekend a jolt—hit the links below and load your plate accordingly.

Friday, Jul 21

Dunkirk

Depending on who you ask, you'll get wildly different reactions to the films of Christopher Nolan: Are Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight profound cinematic artworks, or overrated, self-serious misfires? Regardless, just about everybody agrees on a couple of things: Nolan combines sound and image to create powerfully visceral experiences, and his films are always worth seeing big, loud, and in a theater full of people. His new WWII drama, Dunkirk, stars Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, and Mark Rylance—and the only place to see it on 70mm, the prestige format Nolan shot it on, is at the Hollywood Theatre. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Hollywood Theatre, see Movie Times for showtimes, $15

PDX Pop Now!

PDX Pop Now!—Portland's only three-day, all-ages music festival—returns to AudioCinema under the Hawthorne Bridge this weekend. There'll be two outdoor stages, a street fair, a record fair, food carts, a beer garden, and the time-honored tradition of Rigksetball—a 32-band basketball tournament where the hoop's attached to a tour van. With over 40 bands, the lineup’s like a buffet of local music—there’s something for everybody to enjoy, from the abstract sound collages of Amenta Abioto to the dreamy folk of Jessica Dennison + Jones to MAARQUII’s experimental hip-hop. And the best part? It's free! You read that right—you can enjoy some of the best music the city has to offer for zero dollars. Celebrate our local scene and one of the volunteer-run organizations making it great with three days of free, all-ages music at this year's PDX Pop Now! CIARA DOLAN

Jul 21-23, 6 pm Fri, noon Sat-Sun, AudioCinema, free, all ages

Mic Capes, Rasheed Jamal, Glenn Waco, Luke Tailor, Drae Slapz

The Fixin’ To’s monthly hip-hop showcase NorthWord welcomes Portland’s talented hip-hop collective The Resistance, which includes Mic Capes, Rasheed Jamal and Glenn Waco. Waco recently moved back home to Portland after leaving town in 2015 for a short-lived residence in California, so this will be a fun reunion show of sorts. Sacramento’s Luke Tailor will also perform, and DJ Drae Slapz will be spinning throughout the night. JENNI MOORE

8:30 pm, The Fixin' To, $7

Portugal. The Man, The Last Artful, Dodgr

Nobody could’ve predicted the musical shape-shifting of Portland’s Portugal. The Man. For those with lingering doubts about the group’s multifaceted pop, they dropped their latest, Woodstock, last month, to dizzying response. With the incendiary single “Feel It Still,” the band ratchets up the contemporary pop dial, folding in danceable bangers and heavily produced, harmonic radio-rock. Vocalist/guitarist John Gourley’s helium vocals sit well with the updated style, and his line “I’m a rebel just for kicks now/Let me kick it like it’s 1986 now” is practically a classic already. The self-proclaimed Lords of Portland are typically on the road for most of the year, playing large venues and huge festivals. This week they’re giving Portland two welcome-home parties: One intimate evening at the Doug Fir, and another at Edgefield. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Doug Fir, $25, all ages

Nick Delffs, Haley Heynderickx, Clarke & the Himselfs

The Death Songs and Shaky Hands frontman takes to the Mississippi Studios' stage in support of his dynamic soul- and folk-rooted solo album, Redefine. Portland-based singer/songwriter Haley Heynderickx and Boise's Clarke & the Himselfs provide support. Read our review of Nick Delffs’ new album, Redesign.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Original Practice Shakespeare Festival

Shakespeare, as it was originally performed: scrolls in hand, very little rehearsing beforehand, rotating roles, and audience involvement. It’s a blast. Friday marks the start of OPSF’s 9-day WIL Fest, where they’ll be performing Bill’s stuff at Willamette Park (SW), Irving Park (NE), and then, in early August, Laurelhurst Park (SE). Plays include The Tempest, All's Well That Ends Well, Twelfth Night, The Merry Wives, Macbeth, Richard III, and more. DOUG BROWN

Various Locations, Visit opsfest.org for a complete list of plays and parks.

Plucky Maidens Vintage Fest

An easy, breezy afternoon of "junking under the trees," with dozens of antique and vintage vendors offering great deals on classic merchandise among the sounds of live music and the grub from local food trucks.

noon, Oaks Amusement Park, $7-12

Airport, Azul Toga, Marion Walker

Local dream pop quartet Airport have long been one of Portland's underrated gems. Catch them tonight when they take their starry-eyed sounds to the Know stage to celebrate the release of their latest full-length, Slow Decline of an Evening Herald.

8 pm, The Know, $7

Joshua Radin, Rachael Yamagata, Brandon Jenner

A trio of acclaimed singer/songwriters descend on the Wonder Ballroom stage for the Portland stop on their SiriusXM sponsored "The Coffee House Live Tour."

8 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $25-28

Farnell Newton & the Othership Connection

The local jazz, soul, and gospel staple and his backing band make things funky at Fernhill Park as part of Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series.

6:30 pm, Fernhill Park, free

Saturday, Jul 22

Portland Zine Symposium

You can directly support marginalized voices and small press outfits by purchasing zines and other goods at the 17th annual Portland Zine Symposium (PSZ). For the first time in PSZ history, the majority of tablers are trans, nonbinary, and folks of color. In addition to two days of tabling, PSZ is also packing each day full of engaging programming including workshops and panels like “Comics as Resistance” and intros to shrinky dinks. EMILLY PRADO

noon, JAMS (Jade/APANO Multicultural Space), free, all ages

Eyelids, Moon Tiger

Ah, summer nights! After you’re done soaking in sun and sounds over at PDX Pop Now!, mosey over to Bunk Bar for a seriously refreshing Iceberg (beer + frozen margarita = mmm) and a free show with Eyelids! Purveying a retro-styled version of paisley-tinged garage rock, the Portland supergroup’s latest, the Peter Buck-produced Or, got a four-star review in Mojo. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Bunk Bar, free

Nana Grizol, Your Heart Breaks, Wizard Apprentice

Earlier this year, Athens, Georgia-hailing folk-pop and punk outfit Nana Grizol quietly released their long-awaited third album, Ursa Minor, providing listeners with yet another top-notch collection of sharp and sweet earworms. Propelled by frontman Theo Hilton’s heartfelt and political lyrics, Nana Grizol are firmly rooted in their hometown’s Elephant 6 sound. The new album is punctuated by blaring brass horns and dense layers of percussion, so you can expect these songs to explode triumphantly when the band hits the Twilight stage tonight. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

9 pm, Twilight Cafe & Bar, $10-12

PDX Latinx Pride Festival 2017

Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, so long as you believe in equality and you believe in celebrating LGBTQ and Latinx culture, with food carts, drinks, entertainment, vendors, and more. Visit pdxlatinxpride.org for more information.

4 pm, District East, $5

Pints & Puppies

Pints & Puppies invites you to come out and enjoy craft beers in the sun with your four-legged friend at your side. Pose for professional photos with your pet, and get your paws on exclusive pints and a doggy gift bag, all while taking advantage drink specials all evening long.

4 pm, White Owl Social Club, $15-20

Sokol Blosser Summer House Party

Sokol Blosser's third annual soiree features gourmet-style food by Chef Henry, with vegetarian options as well, all to help fuel an evening full of carnival style games and entertainments.

6 pm, Sokol Blosser Winery, $30-40

2Cellos

A performance from two men who have managed to make playing the cello look and feel like an arena rock concert.

7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $39.50-325

No! To Rape Culture—Benefit Show and Tape Release

The Black Water Bar hosts a benefit for No! To Rape Culture that doubles as a compilation tape release show. Show support for the local organization and their mission to dismantle the patriarchal structures within hostile music communities and create safer spaces so that historically marginalized groups can enjoy themselves and thrive. Featuring performances by local hardcore band Squalor, emo-tinged post-hardcore outfits Longclaw and Losing, up-and-coming Portland punks Shame, and a spoken word set by I Have Anxiety.

7 pm, Black Water Bar, $7, all ages

Wolf Alice, Skelevision

One of the best rock records of 2015 was Wolf Alice’s My Love Is Cool, a nifty collection of sonic zigs and zags that established the London quartet as a band of explorers worth following. On their full-length debut, Wolf Alice bounced all over the place stylistically, sounding like a dreamy folk band one minute, a sleek electro-pop band the next, and a soaring rock band after that. Holding all of this wandering together: the sweetly seething vocals and guitars of founders Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie. After some time away, Wolf Alice have a new album coming in the fall called Visions of a Life, and the first two singles sound terrific. “Don’t Delete the Kisses” is a slow-building dream-pop track with an urgent pulse, and “Yuk Foo” is a buzzy noise-punk scrum. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Star Theater, $12-14

Qui, EMS, Humours

The Los Angeles-hailing noise punk and experimental rock duo comprised of drummer Paul Christensen and guitarist Matt Cronk make their anticipated return to Portland with bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, Tomahawk) in tow.

8 pm, The Know

Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testament

The August Wilson Red Door Project is bringing back the revered Hands Up, a monologue set commissioned in the wake of Michael Brown and John Crawford III’s murders. Each of the seven testaments were created by individual Black playwrights. Past runs have sold out quickly, so get your free tickets in advance. EMILLY PRADO

7:30 pm, Wieden + Kennedy, free w/ rsvp

The Psychedelic Furs, Robyn Hitchcock

It's time to gambol down memory lane with some masters from the past. The Psychedelic Furs have soundtracked all your favorite films (hello, Pretty in Pink and Valley Girl!), and Richard Butler's deep croon still stirs the prom-goer within us all. COURTNEY FERGUSON

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $39.50-42

Atomic Blast!

One of the masters of taking obscure oldies and spinning them into an evening of pure dance floor exuberance, Shannon Wiberg (AKA DJ Action Slacks) sets up shop at the Eagles Lodge to benefit HouseofSound.org.

9 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), $5

Sunday, Jul 23

Bruno Mars

I used to think Bruno Mars was a huge cheeseball who made ridiculous songs with silly lyrics— “Grenade,” and “Just the Way You Are,” to name a couple. Somewhere around 2012, Bruno’s work started to improve exponentially, with hits like “Uptown Funk” becoming universally loved. His latest album 24k Magic is beyond enjoyable: nine tracks of high-quality pop-R&B that are inspired by the stuff played at school dances in the ’90s. He’s established himself as one of the most impressive and activating performers of now, being accompanied by a band that doubles as backup dancers. Do your stretches before heading to Moda cause we’re gonna be sore on Monday! JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Moda Center, $49.50-125

Night of the Living Dead

There are legends in film history, and then there are legends. George Romero is the latter. Horror as social commentary? He did that. Horror as art film? He did that. Horror as testing ground for some of the most innovative and stomach-churning visual and practical effects imaginable? He did all of that. There isn’t much in that world Romero didn’t pioneer in his career, and the genre resides in the darkness of his massive shadow. The inventor of zombies as we know them has passed away at the age of 77—celebrate his eye, his compassion, and his storytelling power with a screening of what is still a stunningly truthful look at how broken this country is when it comes to race: 1968’s Night of the Living Dead. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:30 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

Offa Rex, Courtney Marie Andrews

The combination of two musical forces—England's Olivia Chaney and Portland's the Decemberists—Offa Rex conjures up the kind of baroque, haunting British folk that feels decades old... in the best possible way. Balancing Chaney's rich vocals and the Decemberists' twisting arrangements, it's hard to get Offa Rex's music out of your head—and it'll be even trickier after seeing them live. ERIK HENRIKSEN

9 pm, Aladdin Theater

Natalie Merchant

Is even the Oregon Zoo big enough to contain three decades worth of amazing singing and songwriting from Natalie Merchant?

7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $47.50-107.50

Jeff Rosenstock, Laura Stevenson, Walter Etc.

Jeff Rosenstock’s only 34, he’s already living history. He’s known for writing blistering punk anthems and performing messy, hoarse-voiced concerts, but Rosenstock’s also beloved for sticking to his values throughout his two-decade career. His fiercely independent group Bomb the Music Industry! toured for years playing shows that were strictly all-ages, with tickets costing no more than $10. His digital label Quote Unquote Records pioneered pay-what-you-want music sales long before Radiohead’s In Rainbows and Bandcamp popularized the model. Sure, Rosenstock seems pretty tired of everyone’s shit—feckless slumlords, gentrifying yuppies, long-armed corporate interests invading cultural space, and his own complacency in all of it—but he’s convinced there’s plenty left to fight for. NATHAN TUCKER

8 pm, Holocene, $13-15, all ages

The Toads, Strange Ranger, Cool American

Rontoms' Sunday Session doubles as a release party for the Toads' latest pop-punk EP, Time. Local indie rockers Strange Ranger and Cool American round out the bill.

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Sunday Parkways

Sunday Parkways are back! This week, Northeast Portland hosts one of the city's most splendid traditions—where cars are booted from select streets for a day so that citizens might recall simpler times. This year's route meanders through four city parks, with a bunch of activities at each. DIRK VANDERHART

11 am, Various Locations, click here for route map, free, all ages

Pickin' on Sundays

The Doug Fir's Sunday afternoon music series returns to the patio, with New York-hailing singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson performing a set of acoustic pop music in support of her recently released album, Love & Murder.

3 pm, Doug Fir, free

JC Brooks

Chicago-hailing singer/songwriter JC Brooks and his backing band bring their dancey blend of garage, funk, indie rock, and soul back to Portland for a headlining show supporting their latest album, The Neon Jungle.

8 pm, Dante's, $12

