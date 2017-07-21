Things to Do Saturday! 13 Things to Do for July 22

Portland Zine Symposium

You can directly support marginalized voices and small press outfits by purchasing zines and other goods at the 17th annual Portland Zine Symposium (PSZ). For the first time in PSZ history, the majority of tablers are trans, nonbinary, and folks of color. In addition to two days of tabling, PSZ is also packing each day full of engaging programming including workshops and panels like “Comics as Resistance” and intros to shrinky dinks. EMILLY PRADO

noon, JAMS (Jade/APANO Multicultural Space), free, all ages

Eyelids, Moon Tiger

Ah, summer nights! After you’re done soaking in sun and sounds over at PDX Pop Now!, mosey over to Bunk Bar for a seriously refreshing Iceberg (beer + frozen margarita = mmm) and a free show with Eyelids! Purveying a retro-styled version of paisley-tinged garage rock, the Portland supergroup’s latest, the Peter Buck-produced Or, got a four-star review in Mojo. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Bunk Bar, free

Nana Grizol, Your Heart Breaks, Wizard Apprentice

Earlier this year, Athens, Georgia-hailing folk-pop and punk outfit Nana Grizol quietly released their long-awaited third album, Ursa Minor, providing listeners with yet another top-notch collection of sharp and sweet earworms. Propelled by frontman Theo Hilton’s heartfelt and political lyrics, Nana Grizol are firmly rooted in their hometown’s Elephant 6 sound. The new album is punctuated by blaring brass horns and dense layers of percussion, so you can expect these songs to explode triumphantly when the band hits the Twilight stage tonight. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

9 pm, Twilight Cafe & Bar, $10-12

PDX Latinx Pride Festival 2017

Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, so long as you believe in equality and you believe in celebrating LGBTQ and Latinx culture, with food carts, drinks, entertainment, vendors, and more. Visit pdxlatinxpride.org for more information.

4 pm, District East, $5

Pints & Puppies

Pints & Puppies invites you to come out and enjoy craft beers in the sun with your four-legged friend at your side. Pose for professional photos with your pet, and get your paws on exclusive pints and a doggy gift bag, all while taking advantage drink specials all evening long.

4 pm, White Owl Social Club, $15-20

Sokol Blosser Summer House Party

Sokol Blosser's third annual soiree features gourmet-style food by Chef Henry, with vegetarian options as well, all to help fuel an evening full of carnival style games and entertainments.

6 pm, Sokol Blosser Winery, $30-40

2Cellos

A performance from two men who have managed to make playing the cello look and feel like an arena rock concert.

7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $39.50-325

No! To Rape Culture—Benefit Show and Tape Release

The Black Water Bar hosts a benefit for No! To Rape Culture that doubles as a compilation tape release show. Show support for the local organization and their mission to dismantle the patriarchal structures within hostile music communities and create safer spaces so that historically marginalized groups can enjoy themselves and thrive. Featuring performances by local hardcore band Squalor, emo-tinged post-hardcore outfits Longclaw and Losing, up-and-coming Portland punks Shame, and a spoken word set by I Have Anxiety.

7 pm, Black Water Bar, $7, all ages

Wolf Alice, Skelevision

One of the best rock records of 2015 was Wolf Alice’s My Love Is Cool, a nifty collection of sonic zigs and zags that established the London quartet as a band of explorers worth following. On their full-length debut, Wolf Alice bounced all over the place stylistically, sounding like a dreamy folk band one minute, a sleek electro-pop band the next, and a soaring rock band after that. Holding all of this wandering together: the sweetly seething vocals and guitars of founders Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie. After some time away, Wolf Alice have a new album coming in the fall called Visions of a Life, and the first two singles sound terrific. “Don’t Delete the Kisses” is a slow-building dream-pop track with an urgent pulse, and “Yuk Foo” is a buzzy noise-punk scrum. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Star Theater, $12-14

Qui, EMS, Humours

The Los Angeles-hailing noise punk and experimental rock duo comprised of drummer Paul Christensen and guitarist Matt Cronk make their anticipated return to Portland with bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, Tomahawk) in tow.

8 pm, The Know

Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testament

The August Wilson Red Door Project is bringing back the revered Hands Up, a monologue set commissioned in the wake of Michael Brown and John Crawford III’s murders. Each of the seven testaments were created by individual Black playwrights. Past runs have sold out quickly, so get your free tickets in advance. EMILLY PRADO

7:30 pm, Wieden + Kennedy, free w/ rsvp

The Psychedelic Furs, Robyn Hitchcock

It's time to gambol down memory lane with some masters from the past. The Psychedelic Furs have soundtracked all your favorite films (hello, Pretty in Pink and Valley Girl!), and Richard Butler's deep croon still stirs the prom-goer within us all. COURTNEY FERGUSON

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $39.50-42

Atomic Blast!

One of the masters of taking obscure oldies and spinning them into an evening of pure dance floor exuberance, Shannon Wiberg (AKA DJ Action Slacks) sets up shop at the Eagles Lodge to benefit HouseofSound.org.

9 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), $5

