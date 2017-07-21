Things to Do Sunday! 9 Things to Do for July 23

Bruno Mars

I used to think Bruno Mars was a huge cheeseball who made ridiculous songs with silly lyrics— “Grenade,” and “Just the Way You Are,” to name a couple. Somewhere around 2012, Bruno’s work started to improve exponentially, with hits like “Uptown Funk” becoming universally loved. His latest album 24k Magic is beyond enjoyable: nine tracks of high-quality pop-R&B that are inspired by the stuff played at school dances in the ’90s. He’s established himself as one of the most impressive and activating performers of now, being accompanied by a band that doubles as backup dancers. Do your stretches before heading to Moda cause we’re gonna be sore on Monday! JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Moda Center, $49.50-125

Night of the Living Dead

There are legends in film history, and then there are legends. George Romero is the latter. Horror as social commentary? He did that. Horror as art film? He did that. Horror as testing ground for some of the most innovative and stomach-churning visual and practical effects imaginable? He did all of that. There isn’t much in that world Romero didn’t pioneer in his career, and the genre resides in the darkness of his massive shadow. The inventor of zombies as we know them has passed away at the age of 77—celebrate his eye, his compassion, and his storytelling power with a screening of what is still a stunningly truthful look at how broken this country is when it comes to race: 1968’s Night of the Living Dead. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:30 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

Offa Rex, Courtney Marie Andrews

The combination of two musical forces—England's Olivia Chaney and Portland's the Decemberists—Offa Rex conjures up the kind of baroque, haunting British folk that feels decades old... in the best possible way. Balancing Chaney's rich vocals and the Decemberists' twisting arrangements, it's hard to get Offa Rex's music out of your head—and it'll be even trickier after seeing them live. ERIK HENRIKSEN

9 pm, Aladdin Theater

Natalie Merchant

Is even the Oregon Zoo big enough to contain three decades worth of amazing singing and songwriting from Natalie Merchant?

7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $47.50-107.50

Jeff Rosenstock, Laura Stevenson, Walter Etc.

Jeff Rosenstock’s only 34, he’s already living history. He’s known for writing blistering punk anthems and performing messy, hoarse-voiced concerts, but Rosenstock’s also beloved for sticking to his values throughout his two-decade career. His fiercely independent group Bomb the Music Industry! toured for years playing shows that were strictly all-ages, with tickets costing no more than $10. His digital label Quote Unquote Records pioneered pay-what-you-want music sales long before Radiohead’s In Rainbows and Bandcamp popularized the model. Sure, Rosenstock seems pretty tired of everyone’s shit—feckless slumlords, gentrifying yuppies, long-armed corporate interests invading cultural space, and his own complacency in all of it—but he’s convinced there’s plenty left to fight for. NATHAN TUCKER

8 pm, Holocene, $13-15, all ages

The Toads, Strange Ranger, Cool American

Rontoms' Sunday Session doubles as a release party for the Toads' latest pop-punk EP, Time. Local indie rockers Strange Ranger and Cool American round out the bill.

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Sunday Parkways

Sunday Parkways are back! This week, Northeast Portland hosts one of the city's most splendid traditions—where cars are booted from select streets for a day so that citizens might recall simpler times. This year's route meanders through four city parks, with a bunch of activities at each. DIRK VANDERHART

11 am, Various Locations, click here for route map, free, all ages

Pickin' on Sundays

The Doug Fir's Sunday afternoon music series returns to the patio, with New York-hailing singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson performing a set of acoustic pop music in support of her recently released album, Love & Murder.

3 pm, Doug Fir, free

JC Brooks

Chicago-hailing singer/songwriter JC Brooks and his backing band bring their dancey blend of garage, funk, indie rock, and soul back to Portland for a headlining show supporting their latest album, The Neon Jungle.

8 pm, Dante's, $12

