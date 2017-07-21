10 for $10: Your Best Bang for the Buck Shows, July 21-23

PDX Pop Now!

PDX Pop Now!—Portland's only three-day, all-ages music festival—returns to AudioCinema under the Hawthorne Bridge this weekend. There'll be two outdoor stages, a street fair, a record fair, food carts, a beer garden, and the time-honored tradition of Rigksetball—a 32-band basketball tournament where the hoop's attached to a tour van. With over 40 bands, the lineup’s like a buffet of local music—there’s something for everybody to enjoy, from the abstract sound collages of Amenta Abioto to the dreamy folk of Jessica Dennison + Jones to MAARQUII’s experimental hip-hop. And the best part? It's free! You read that right—you can enjoy some of the best music the city has to offer for zero dollars. Celebrate our local scene and one of the volunteer-run organizations making it great with three days of free, all-ages music at this year's PDX Pop Now! CIARA DOLAN

Jul 21-23, 6 pm Fri, noon Sat-Sun, AudioCinema, free, all ages

Mic Capes, Rasheed Jamal, Glenn Waco, Luke Tailor, Drae Slapz

The Fixin’ To’s monthly hip-hop showcase NorthWord welcomes Portland’s talented hip-hop collective The Resistance, which includes Mic Capes, Rasheed Jamal and Glenn Waco. Waco recently moved back home to Portland after leaving town in 2015 for a short-lived residence in California, so this will be a fun reunion show of sorts. Sacramento’s Luke Tailor will also perform, and DJ Drae Slapz will be spinning throughout the night. JENNI MOORE

Jul 21, 8:30 pm, The Fixin' To, $7

No! To Rape Culture—Benefit Show and Tape Release

The Black Water Bar hosts a benefit for No! To Rape Culture that doubles as a compilation tape release show. Show support for the local organization and their mission to dismantle the patriarchal structures within hostile music communities and create safer spaces so that historically marginalized groups can enjoy themselves and thrive. Featuring performances by local hardcore band Squalor, emo-tinged post-hardcore outfits Longclaw and Losing, up-and-coming Portland punks Shame, and a spoken word set by I Have Anxiety.

Jul 22, 7 pm, Black Water Bar, $7, all ages

Airport, Azul Toga, Marion Walker

Local dream pop quartet Airport have long been one of Portland's underrated gems. Catch them tonight when they take their starry-eyed sounds to the Know stage to celebrate the release of their latest full-length, Slow Decline of an Evening Herald.

Jul 21, 8 pm, The Know, $7

PDX Latinx Pride Festival 2017

Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, so long as you believe in equality and you believe in celebrating LGBTQ and Latinx culture, with food carts, drinks, entertainment, vendors, and more. Visit pdxlatinxpride.org for more information.

Jul 22, 4 pm, District East, $5

Farnell Newton & the Othership Connection

The local jazz, soul, and gospel staple and his backing band make things funky at Fernhill Park as part of Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series.

Jul 21, 6:30 pm, Fernhill Park, free

Eyelids, Moon Tiger

Ah, summer nights! After you’re done soaking in sun and sounds over at PDX Pop Now!, mosey over to Bunk Bar for a seriously refreshing Iceberg (beer + frozen margarita = mmm) and a free show with Eyelids! Purveying a retro-styled version of paisley-tinged garage rock, the Portland supergroup’s latest, the Peter Buck-produced Or, got a four-star review in Mojo. NED LANNAMANN

Jul 22, 9 pm, Bunk Bar, free

Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments

The August Wilson Red Door Project is bringing back the revered Hands Up, a monologue set commissioned in the wake of Michael Brown and John Crawford III’s murders. Each of the seven testaments were created by individual Black playwrights. Past runs have sold out quickly, so get your free tickets in advance. EMILLY PRADO

Jul 22-23, 7:30 pm Sat, 2 pm Sun, Wieden + Kennedy, free w/ rsvp

The Toads, Strange Ranger, Cool American

Rontoms' Sunday Session doubles as a release party for the Toads' latest pop-punk EP, Time. Local indie rockers Strange Ranger and Cool American round out the bill.

Jul 23, 8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Pickin' on Sundays

The Doug Fir's Sunday afternoon music series returns to the patio, with New York-hailing singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson performing a set of acoustic pop music in support of her recently released album, Love & Murder.

Jul 23, 3 pm, Doug Fir, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!