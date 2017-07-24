Things to Do Monday! 6 Things to Do for July 24

Beth Ditto, US Girls

Beth Ditto’s time spent fronting the Olympia- and Portland-based dance-punk trio Gossip established her as a force in the world of indie rock. Not only was Ditto one hell of a vocalist, she loudly championed queer, feminist, and body positive values on the national scale. Her solo debut, Fake Sugar, finds the singer/songwriter reconnecting with her childhood roots in Arkansas. Combining southern rock and pop music with her sweet and soulful voice, the album reveals yet another layer of Ditto’s impressive range. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $17-20, all ages

The Sword, Big Jesus

Austin heavies The Sword bring their full-throttle brand of stoner metal and doom back to the Wonder stage for a headlining show in support of their first live album, Greetings From...

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $21-25

Drunken Boat, Rvivr, Old City

Beloved Portland punk outfit Drunken Boat pull into the Know for a special reunion show, with Olympia DIY punk stalwarts Rvivr heading down the I-5 to provide support.

8 pm, The Know

Vietnam: A Conversation with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick

Acclaimed documentary filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick discuss and preview their new 10-part, 18-hour documentary film series, The Vietnam War.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $20-30

It's Gonna Be Okay!

Barbara Holm's It's Gonna Be Okay is the only local showcase I've seen tout its lack of meanness as a selling point, which in a city KNOWN for its safe-space shows, is next-level when it comes to reclaiming comedy from its reputation as a bastion of obnoxious old white dudes. It's the supportive slumber party of Portland stand-up. MEGAN BURBANK

8:30 pm, EastBurn, free

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

From its awe-inspiring opening montage, Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets immediately immerses its audience in a brilliant, idiosyncratic sci-fi universe—one that’s unlike anything we’ve seen for 20 years, since Besson’s last brilliant, idiosyncratic sci-fi universe, in The Fifth Element. Those of us who loved The Fifth Element will get exactly what we’ve been missing with Valerian. It’s a delight. SUZETTE SMITH

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!