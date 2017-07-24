Things to Do This Week: July 24-27

July isn't going out like a chump, that's for damn sure: the last full week of this month is busy as hell, full of choice events likely to keep you out late on a work night every night. Beth Ditto hits the Hawthorne, Drunken Boat reunites, Bit House has a birthday BBQ, Dig a Pony does its best to keep the net neutral, the Oregon Brewers Festival gets the waterfront more than a little tipsy, and everyone can catch a case of smuggler's blues as the Hollywood pays tribute to one of the best TV shows ever made. There's tons more on the docket if you're feeling froggy—hit the links below and jump.

Monday, Jul 24

Beth Ditto, US Girls

Beth Ditto’s time spent fronting the Olympia- and Portland-based dance-punk trio Gossip established her as a force in the world of indie rock. Not only was Ditto one hell of a vocalist, she loudly championed queer, feminist, and body positive values on the national scale. Her solo debut, Fake Sugar, finds the singer/songwriter reconnecting with her childhood roots in Arkansas. Combining southern rock and pop music with her sweet and soulful voice, the album reveals yet another layer of Ditto’s impressive range. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $17-20, all ages

The Sword, Big Jesus

Austin heavies The Sword bring their full-throttle brand of stoner metal and doom back to the Wonder stage for a headlining show in support of their first live album, Greetings From...

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $21-25

Drunken Boat, Rvivr, Old City

Beloved Portland punk outfit Drunken Boat pull into the Know for a special reunion show, with Olympia DIY punk stalwarts Rvivr heading down the I-5 to provide support.

8 pm, The Know

Vietnam: A Conversation with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick

Acclaimed documentary filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick discuss and preview their new 10-part, 18-hour documentary film series, The Vietnam War.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $20-30

It's Gonna Be Okay!

Barbara Holm's It's Gonna Be Okay is the only local showcase I've seen tout its lack of meanness as a selling point, which in a city KNOWN for its safe-space shows, is next-level when it comes to reclaiming comedy from its reputation as a bastion of obnoxious old white dudes. It's the supportive slumber party of Portland stand-up. MEGAN BURBANK

8:30 pm, EastBurn, free

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

From its awe-inspiring opening montage, Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets immediately immerses its audience in a brilliant, idiosyncratic sci-fi universe—one that’s unlike anything we’ve seen for 20 years, since Besson’s last brilliant, idiosyncratic sci-fi universe, in The Fifth Element. Those of us who loved The Fifth Element will get exactly what we’ve been missing with Valerian. It’s a delight. SUZETTE SMITH

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Tuesday, Jul 25

Julie Byrne, Johanna Warren

Julie Byrne’s 2014 debut, Rooms with Walls and Windows, turned many heads. While its collection of sparse folk songs and brief soundscapes didn’t feel fully actualized, it was easy to envision the future they suggested. Byrne’s new album, Not Even Happiness, makes good on those whispered promises. Though not an unexpected leap from her last effort, the album is largely a document of Byrne growing and coming into her own as a songwriter. But the highlight is the album’s closer, “I Live Now as a Singer,” the one radical style departure. The minimalist masterpiece showcases her vocal prowess over synth-pad swells and sparse strings. Its restraint has a similar impact as Angel Olsen’s “Intern” from last year’s My Woman, or moments from Colleen’s The Weighing of the Heart or Tara Jane O’Neil’s A Ways Away. It exists as a singular, staggering moment on the album—another promise, perhaps, of what’s to come. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

8 pm, The Old Church, $13-15, all ages

Blonde Redhead, Porcelain Raft

Many influential indie rock bands from the 1990s have already faded into the background, save for the few megastars like Radiohead or Beck. Few still make new music that stands up to their original material in a significant way. Which is why New York noise rock trio Blonde Redhead is so freaking cool. Each new album is different from the last, and not in some weird “what are the kids into these days” kind of way. Blonde Redheads’ 2014 LP Barragán finds Kazu Makino singing over weird dial-up era keyboard tones that sound like the wind imagined by a text-based RPG. It’s a deviation from the sometimes-defining wall of noise the shoegaze group produced in the ’90s. Makino’s vocals are at the forefront, but still totally bizarre on songs like “Cat on Tin Roof” or the latest single, “3 O’Clock.” Indie rock typically throws bands to the wayside once the musicians have aged out, but bands like Blonde Redhead will keep you optimistic. CAMERON CROWELL

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $25

Tobin Sprout, Elf Power

As the main presence and principal songwriter of Guided By Voices, Robert Pollard typically hogs the spotlight when it comes to discussions about the band. That being said, Tobin Sprout was responsible for some of the best songs from GBV's heyday. Tonight the singer/songwriter and painter returns to Portland in support of his new Burger Records-issued album, The Universe and Me.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $13-15

Hecklevision: Spawn

Your opportunity to turn your phone into a weapon of textual comedic destruction, aimed directly at the live-action adaptation of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, one of the silliest, stupidest, and therefore most accurate representations of the larger ’90s aesthetic. It is an awkward, ungainly, amazingly ugly fucking thing, burying most of its notable talent (Michael Jai White, Martin Sheen, Nicol Williamson) under tone-deaf posturing and a near-constant smear of visual effects whose quality is directly inverse to their ambition. The only actor to make it out of this superhero grease fire somewhat respectably is John Leguizamo, powered by digital fart clouds and a complete lack of shame. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Nicole J. Georges

Portland-based cartoonist, writer, and educator Nicole J. Georges reads from Fetch, her new graphic memoir chronicling her years spent living with a less-than-perfectly behaved dog named Beija, and how the beloved pet helped her navigate life in the midst of some trying times.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Bit House Saloon Anniversary BBQ

The Bit House Saloon is turning two and to celebrate Executive Chef Ricky Bella will be on hand to cook up Korean style short ribs with a chili marinade, chorizo links with roja and verde, smoked chicken legs with barbeque sauce, and burgers. Expect a wide array of sides to choose from, along with some special seasonal cocktails from behind the bar. DJs will be on hand spinning music into the night, and a range of backyard games will keep you occupied when you need a break from chowing down. Admission is free, but bring funds for food and beverages.

5 pm, Bit House Saloon, free

Rivercity Podcast Federation: Double Feature Recording

Portland's very own podcasting network, the Rivercity Podcast Federation, presents a double feature live taping. On the agenda for tonight: Kyle McCormick and Chris Khatami's ongoing exploration of remade and rebooted movies, Reboot, Reuse, Recycle, and Afternoonified, an educational show covering some of the stranger aspects of science, history, and the paranormal.

8:30 pm, Kelly's Olympian, free

Emo Nite

Dust off your My Chemical Romance T-shirt, apply excessive eyeliner, and get ready to shamelessly scream Dashboard Confessional lyrics at Holocene's bi-monthly emo night (FKA Taking Back Tuesday). Know all the words to "Sic Transit Gloria"? You're ready. XxscenexX forever. BRI BREY

9 pm, Holocene, $10

ACLU Benefit for Net Neutrality

A trio of Portland's most interesting indie bands come together to help support the ACLU's efforts to stop the dismantling of net neutrality by what has very quickly become the worst administration in living memory.

9 pm, Dig a Pony

Wednesday, Jul 26

30th Annual Oregon Brewers Festival

The Northwest tradition returns to the Waterfront to serve over 80,000 customers some of the finest beer the world will ever drink. Visit oregonbrewfest.com for a list of brewers.

11:30 am, Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Re-run Theater: Miami Vice Fest 6

The next time some jackass starts blathering on about how we're in “the golden age of television,” remind them of one simple fact: The golden age of television already came, and it was when Miami Vice ruled the airwaves! Tonight marks Re-Run Theater's sixth annual celebration of all things Vice: Miami Vice Fest 6 promises not one but two classic eps of the groundbreaking series... on the big screen, and with “the brightest and flashiest of ’80s commercials” playing whenever Crockett and Tubbs aren't saving Miami from drug dealers and/or earth tones. Prepare yourself for neon. Prepare yourself for synth. Prepare yourself for righteous brotherhood. Prepare yourself for Miami Vice. ERIK HENRIKSEN

9:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Brian Cox

You absolutely love Scottish character actor Brian Cox, even if his name doesn’t ring a bell. Go ahead, Google him. Yeah. That guy. The star of Manhunter, Rushmore, and Churchill will be telling stories tonight in his amazing Scottish accent, and if that doesn’t convince you, check out the series of videos he did for Esquire in which he teaches us how to properly pronounce the names of every single-malt scotch. NED LANNAMANN

7 pm, Cerimon House, $50 ($25 students)

Waxahatchee, Cayetana, Snail Mail

Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Katie Crutchfield brings the full-band iteration of her Waxahatchee project back to Portland in support of her new Merge Records-issued full-length, Out In The Storm. Fellow Philadelphia-hailing indie rock and punk trio Cayetana join her in support of their new album, New Kind of Normal, with Maryland-based singer/songwriter Lindsey Jordan rounding out the bill with her lo-fi rock project, Snail Mail.

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $15-17, all ages

Dana Buoy, Ellis Pink, Holidae House

Dana Buoy's life in Portland has seemed a little quiet for someone whose credentials include being a member of avant-pop group Akron/Family. Despite the little splashes, Buoy's made good on his promise as an artist, making fantastic whirlpools of bubbling pop perfect for the dog days of summer, but pretty great for any other time, too. RYAN J. PRADO

8:30 pm, Holocene, $7-8

Thirsty City: 3 Year Anniversary

The hip-hop showcase celebrates its third birthday with a murderer's row of beatmakers and emcees coming together to blow the roof off the new Know, with performances from mieksneak, Diogenes, Joe Mousepad, Citymouth, Qbala Music, and Northern Draw.

8:30 pm, The Know, $5-10

Arctic Flowers, Over, Fleshh, Dark Entries, Beta Male

Arctic Flowers raise hell. Their screeching guitars and militant drums paint a particularly dismal soundscape, while lead singer Alex Carroccio's gothy, new wave vocals unleash a tornado of anarchic destruction. Her punchy, resistant voice swoops in like a superhero, beats up the boogeyman under the bed, and vanquishes all evil in a surprisingly positive and empowering twist. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, White Owl Social Club, free

Diana Krall

Renowned Canadian jazz pianist and vocalist Diana Krall returns to Portland for a special Summer concert set out on the Edgefield lawn.

7 pm, Edgefield, $60.75-122.75, all ages

Thursday, Jul 27

Mic Check: WYNNE, Mic Crenshaw, Jae Lava, TROX

Coming off of their one-year anniversary last month, Mic Check’s next installment is not one to miss, with July welcoming back WYNNE aka “Queen Honeypot,” who stole the show at their cypher back in March. On top her various impressive cypher video appearances, WYNNE has made quite the splash with releases like “An Open Letter to Donald Trump,” and six straight minutes of heavy bars in her music video “CVTVLYST.” And this week she’s promised to debut some new music. Do not be foolish; come see this talented young rapper slay. JENNI MOORE

10 pm, White Eagle, $8

Dig a Pony Turns 6

Dig a Pony is turning 6, and in celebration of all the good times they are bringing in a pair of Portland's most renowned party starters, Ural Thomas & The Pain and Orquestra Pacifico Tropical. The live music will be followed up by DJ sets from Deena Bee (KBOO) and Jen O (XRAYfm). Expect cake, slushies, and plenty of dancing all night long.

8 pm, Dig a Pony, free

Night of the Living Dead

There are legends in film history, and then there are legends. George Romero is the latter. Horror as social commentary? He did that. Horror as art film? He did that. Horror as testing ground for some of the most innovative and stomach-churning visual and practical effects imaginable? He did all of that. There isn’t much in that world Romero didn’t pioneer in his career, and the genre resides in the darkness of his massive shadow. The inventor of zombies as we know them has passed away at the age of 77—celebrate his eye, his compassion, and his storytelling power with a screening of what is still a stunningly truthful look at how broken this country is when it comes to race: 1968’s Night of the Living Dead. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:30 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

The Cool Kids Patio Show

The Doug Fir patio hosts one of the finest free stand-up showcases in town, paired perfectly with some of our city's finest singer/songwriters. This time, Solvents provides the music while El, Natalie Holt, and Ben Harkins provide the laughs.

6 pm, Doug Fir, free

Christopher Brown Quartet

The Christopher Brown Quartet takes R&B sounds of the '80s and and filters them through jazz sensibilities. Get acquainted tonight when they head out to Alberta Park as part of Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series, followed by a screening of the movie Hunt for the Wilderpeople at dusk.

6:30 pm, Alberta Park, free, all ages

Rigsketball Musicfest 2017

Rigsketball is the ultimate (and friendliest) battle of the bands, but instead of instruments and a stage, there’s a regulation height basketball hoop attached to a tour van. Portland musicians duke it out every year during the last two weeks of July (you might’ve seen them at PDX Pop Now!), and celebrate the tournament’s finals with the Rigsketball Musicfest—three days of free, local music at the Eagles Lodge. Local rockers the Woolen Men headline Thursday’s festivities, which also include sets by Austin transplant Kyle Craft, plus Boone Howard and Kulululu. CIARA DOLAN

6 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), free

Jon Lovitz

Spend some time inside the mind of the man who created some of Saturday Night Live's best known characters, including the Pathological Liar, Master Thespian, and Hanukkah Harry, before going on to portray Jay Sherman in the underrated prime time animated series, The Critic, and eventually diving head first into the stand-up comedy pool in the 2000s.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $25-38

Birger Olsen, Matt Dorrien, Redray Frazier

A co-headlined show featuring solo sets from Birger Olsen, frontman for the alt-country crew Denver, and Long Island-born songwriter Matt Dorrien, who heads up the Portland-based folk outfit Snowblind Traveler. Local soul music staple Redray Frazier provides support.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Lubec, Husky Boys, Hot Sauces

Through unpredictably reactive drumming from Matt Dressen; Eddie Charlton’s geometric, calculated guitar riffs; and Caroline Jackson’s fuzzed-out classical piano, Lubec creates carbonated shoegaze, too fizzy and frenetic to be dreamy but too distorted to feel like reality. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $5

manuel arturo abreu, Rob Gray

Portland-based poet manuel arturo abreu reads from his latest book, transtrender, which utilizes lyric poems to examine language and its inability to express the bodily and social experience of transness. Author and artist Rob Gray presents works from his new experimental poetry collections, The Immaculate Collection and The Rhododendron and Camellia Year Book (1966).

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

