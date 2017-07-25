Things to Do Tuesday! 9 Things to Do for July 25

Julie Byrne, Johanna Warren

Julie Byrne’s 2014 debut, Rooms with Walls and Windows, turned many heads. While its collection of sparse folk songs and brief soundscapes didn’t feel fully actualized, it was easy to envision the future they suggested. Byrne’s new album, Not Even Happiness, makes good on those whispered promises. Though not an unexpected leap from her last effort, the album is largely a document of Byrne growing and coming into her own as a songwriter. But the highlight is the album’s closer, “I Live Now as a Singer,” the one radical style departure. The minimalist masterpiece showcases her vocal prowess over synth-pad swells and sparse strings. Its restraint has a similar impact as Angel Olsen’s “Intern” from last year’s My Woman, or moments from Colleen’s The Weighing of the Heart or Tara Jane O’Neil’s A Ways Away. It exists as a singular, staggering moment on the album—another promise, perhaps, of what’s to come. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

8 pm, The Old Church, $13-15, all ages

Blonde Redhead, Porcelain Raft

Many influential indie rock bands from the 1990s have already faded into the background, save for the few megastars like Radiohead or Beck. Few still make new music that stands up to their original material in a significant way. Which is why New York noise rock trio Blonde Redhead is so freaking cool. Each new album is different from the last, and not in some weird “what are the kids into these days” kind of way. Blonde Redheads’ 2014 LP Barragán finds Kazu Makino singing over weird dial-up era keyboard tones that sound like the wind imagined by a text-based RPG. It’s a deviation from the sometimes-defining wall of noise the shoegaze group produced in the ’90s. Makino’s vocals are at the forefront, but still totally bizarre on songs like “Cat on Tin Roof” or the latest single, “3 O’Clock.” Indie rock typically throws bands to the wayside once the musicians have aged out, but bands like Blonde Redhead will keep you optimistic. CAMERON CROWELL

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $25

Tobin Sprout, Elf Power

As the main presence and principal songwriter of Guided By Voices, Robert Pollard typically hogs the spotlight when it comes to discussions about the band. That being said, Tobin Sprout was responsible for some of the best songs from GBV's heyday. Tonight the singer/songwriter and painter returns to Portland in support of his new Burger Records-issued album, The Universe and Me.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $13-15

Hecklevision: Spawn

Your opportunity to turn your phone into a weapon of textual comedic destruction, aimed directly at the live-action adaptation of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, one of the silliest, stupidest, and therefore most accurate representations of the larger ’90s aesthetic. It is an awkward, ungainly, amazingly ugly fucking thing, burying most of its notable talent (Michael Jai White, Martin Sheen, Nicol Williamson) under tone-deaf posturing and a near-constant smear of visual effects whose quality is directly inverse to their ambition. The only actor to make it out of this superhero grease fire somewhat respectably is John Leguizamo, powered by digital fart clouds and a complete lack of shame. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Nicole J. Georges

Portland-based cartoonist, writer, and educator Nicole J. Georges reads from Fetch, her new graphic memoir chronicling her years spent living with a less-than-perfectly behaved dog named Beija, and how the beloved pet helped her navigate life in the midst of some trying times.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Bit House Saloon Anniversary BBQ

The Bit House Saloon is turning two and to celebrate Executive Chef Ricky Bella will be on hand to cook up Korean style short ribs with a chili marinade, chorizo links with roja and verde, smoked chicken legs with barbeque sauce, and burgers. Expect a wide array of sides to choose from, along with some special seasonal cocktails from behind the bar. DJs will be on hand spinning music into the night, and a range of backyard games will keep you occupied when you need a break from chowing down. Admission is free, but bring funds for food and beverages.

5 pm, Bit House Saloon, free

Rivercity Podcast Federation: Double Feature Recording

Portland's very own podcasting network, the Rivercity Podcast Federation, presents a double feature live taping. On the agenda for tonight: Kyle McCormick and Chris Khatami's ongoing exploration of remade and rebooted movies, Reboot, Reuse, Recycle, and Afternoonified, an educational show covering some of the stranger aspects of science, history, and the paranormal.

8:30 pm, Kelly's Olympian, free

Emo Nite

Dust off your My Chemical Romance T-shirt, apply excessive eyeliner, and get ready to shamelessly scream Dashboard Confessional lyrics at Holocene's bi-monthly emo night (FKA Taking Back Tuesday). Know all the words to "Sic Transit Gloria"? You're ready. XxscenexX forever. BRI BREY

9 pm, Holocene, $10

ACLU Benefit for Net Neutrality

A trio of Portland's most interesting indie bands come together to help support the ACLU's efforts to stop the dismantling of net neutrality by what has very quickly become the worst administration in living memory.

9 pm, Dig a Pony

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!