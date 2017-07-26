Things to Do Wednesday! 8 Things to Do for July 26

Re-run Theater: Miami Vice Fest 6

The next time some jackass starts blathering on about how we're in “the golden age of television,” remind them of one simple fact: The golden age of television already came, and it was when Miami Vice ruled the airwaves! Tonight marks Re-Run Theater's sixth annual celebration of all things Vice: Miami Vice Fest 6 promises not one but two classic eps of the groundbreaking series... on the big screen, and with “the brightest and flashiest of ’80s commercials” playing whenever Crockett and Tubbs aren't saving Miami from drug dealers and/or earth tones. Prepare yourself for neon. Prepare yourself for synth. Prepare yourself for righteous brotherhood. Prepare yourself for Miami Vice. ERIK HENRIKSEN

9:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

30th Annual Oregon Brewers Festival

The Northwest tradition returns to the Waterfront to serve over 80,000 customers some of the finest beer the world will ever drink. Visit oregonbrewfest.com for a list of brewers.

11:30 am, Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Brian Cox

You absolutely love Scottish character actor Brian Cox, even if his name doesn’t ring a bell. Go ahead, Google him. Yeah. That guy. The star of Manhunter, Rushmore, and Churchill will be telling stories tonight in his amazing Scottish accent, and if that doesn’t convince you, check out the series of videos he did for Esquire in which he teaches us how to properly pronounce the names of every single-malt scotch. NED LANNAMANN

7 pm, Cerimon House, $50 ($25 students)

Waxahatchee, Cayetana, Snail Mail

Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Katie Crutchfield brings the full-band iteration of her Waxahatchee project back to Portland in support of her new Merge Records-issued full-length, Out In The Storm. Fellow Philadelphia-hailing indie rock and punk trio Cayetana join her in support of their new album, New Kind of Normal, with Maryland-based singer/songwriter Lindsey Jordan rounding out the bill with her lo-fi rock project, Snail Mail.

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $15-17, all ages

Dana Buoy, Ellis Pink, Holidae House

Dana Buoy's life in Portland has seemed a little quiet for someone whose credentials include being a member of avant-pop group Akron/Family. Despite the little splashes, Buoy's made good on his promise as an artist, making fantastic whirlpools of bubbling pop perfect for the dog days of summer, but pretty great for any other time, too. RYAN J. PRADO

8:30 pm, Holocene, $7-8

Thirsty City: 3 Year Anniversary

The hip-hop showcase celebrates its third birthday with a murderer's row of beatmakers and emcees coming together to blow the roof off the new Know, with performances from mieksneak, Diogenes, Joe Mousepad, Citymouth, Qbala Music, and Northern Draw.

8:30 pm, The Know, $5-10

Arctic Flowers, Over, Fleshh, Dark Entries, Beta Male

Arctic Flowers raise hell. Their screeching guitars and militant drums paint a particularly dismal soundscape, while lead singer Alex Carroccio's gothy, new wave vocals unleash a tornado of anarchic destruction. Her punchy, resistant voice swoops in like a superhero, beats up the boogeyman under the bed, and vanquishes all evil in a surprisingly positive and empowering twist. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, White Owl Social Club, free

Diana Krall

Renowned Canadian jazz pianist and vocalist Diana Krall returns to Portland for a special Summer concert set out on the Edgefield lawn.

7 pm, Edgefield, $60.75-122.75, all ages

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!