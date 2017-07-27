Things to Do Thursday! 10 Things to Do for July 27

Night of the Living Dead

There are legends in film history, and then there are legends. George Romero is the latter. Horror as social commentary? He did that. Horror as art film? He did that. Horror as testing ground for some of the most innovative and stomach-churning visual and practical effects imaginable? He did all of that. There isn’t much in that world Romero didn’t pioneer in his career, and the genre resides in the darkness of his massive shadow. The inventor of zombies as we know them has passed away at the age of 77—celebrate his eye, his compassion, and his storytelling power with a screening of what is still a stunningly truthful look at how broken this country is when it comes to race: 1968’s Night of the Living Dead. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:30 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

Mic Check: WYNNE, Mic Crenshaw, Jae Lava, TROX

Coming off of their one-year anniversary last month, Mic Check’s next installment is not one to miss, with July welcoming back WYNNE aka “Queen Honeypot,” who stole the show at their cypher back in March. On top her various impressive cypher video appearances, WYNNE has made quite the splash with releases like “An Open Letter to Donald Trump,” and six straight minutes of heavy bars in her music video “CVTVLYST.” And this week she’s promised to debut some new music. Do not be foolish; come see this talented young rapper slay. JENNI MOORE

10 pm, White Eagle, $8

Dig a Pony Turns 6

Dig a Pony is turning 6, and in celebration of all the good times they are bringing in a pair of Portland's most renowned party starters, Ural Thomas & The Pain and Orquestra Pacifico Tropical. The live music will be followed up by DJ sets from Deena Bee (KBOO) and Jen O (XRAYfm). Expect cake, slushies, and plenty of dancing all night long.

8 pm, Dig a Pony, free

The Cool Kids Patio Show

The Doug Fir patio hosts one of the finest free stand-up showcases in town, paired perfectly with some of our city's finest singer/songwriters. This time, Solvents provides the music while El, Natalie Holt, and Ben Harkins provide the laughs.

6 pm, Doug Fir, free

Christopher Brown Quartet

The Christopher Brown Quartet takes R&B sounds of the '80s and and filters them through jazz sensibilities. Get acquainted tonight when they head out to Alberta Park as part of Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series, followed by a screening of the movie Hunt for the Wilderpeople at dusk.

6:30 pm, Alberta Park, free, all ages

Rigsketball Musicfest 2017

Rigsketball is the ultimate (and friendliest) battle of the bands, but instead of instruments and a stage, there’s a regulation height basketball hoop attached to a tour van. Portland musicians duke it out every year during the last two weeks of July (you might’ve seen them at PDX Pop Now!), and celebrate the tournament’s finals with the Rigsketball Musicfest—three days of free, local music at the Eagles Lodge. Local rockers the Woolen Men headline Thursday’s festivities, which also include sets by Austin transplant Kyle Craft, plus Boone Howard and Kulululu. CIARA DOLAN

6 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), free

Jon Lovitz

Spend some time inside the mind of the man who created some of Saturday Night Live's best known characters, including the Pathological Liar, Master Thespian, and Hanukkah Harry, before going on to portray Jay Sherman in the underrated prime time animated series, The Critic, and eventually diving head first into the stand-up comedy pool in the 2000s.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $25-38

Birger Olsen, Matt Dorrien, Redray Frazier

A co-headlined show featuring solo sets from Birger Olsen, frontman for the alt-country crew Denver, and Long Island-born songwriter Matt Dorrien, who heads up the Portland-based folk outfit Snowblind Traveler. Local soul music staple Redray Frazier provides support.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Lubec, Husky Boys, Hot Sauces

Through unpredictably reactive drumming from Matt Dressen; Eddie Charlton’s geometric, calculated guitar riffs; and Caroline Jackson’s fuzzed-out classical piano, Lubec creates carbonated shoegaze, too fizzy and frenetic to be dreamy but too distorted to feel like reality. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $5

manuel arturo abreu, Rob Gray

Portland-based poet manuel arturo abreu reads from his latest book, transtrender, which utilizes lyric poems to examine language and its inability to express the bodily and social experience of transness. Author and artist Rob Gray presents works from his new experimental poetry collections, The Immaculate Collection and The Rhododendron and Camellia Year Book (1966).

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

