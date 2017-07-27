Things to Do This Week: July 28-30

Welcome to the last weekend of July, where basically everything is happening all at once. Two giant local music fests are breaking out simultaneously, at the same time as a theater festival takes the stage, at the same time Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Neil fucking Diamond hit town. And then (then!) there are two local basketball tournaments, one of the city's best fashion shows, a craft fair, a cannabis fair, and Ed fucking Sheeran. And that's not even the half of this weekend's full story. It's a big one, no doubt: Hit the links below and load your plate accordingly.

Friday, Jul 28

Neil Diamond

No one’s taken more knocks that the perennially uncool Neil Diamond, and yet here he stands, more than 50 years after his first hit “Solitary Man,” still packing arenas and making grandmas happy as countless hot-new-things have fallen by the wayside. The only explanation? The New York-born singer/songwriter has simply one of the greatest catalogs of American popular music ever written—one that goes A LOT deeper than “Sweet Caroline.” But don’t worry, he’ll play that too. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Moda Center, $69.50-450, all ages

Rigsketball Musicfest 2017

Portland locals are generally pretty friendly, but they get fired up over their sports. Baseball fans have the Portland Pickles, soccer fans have the Timbers, and the Rose City wouldn’t be the same without its basketball team, the Trail Blazers. The city’s love of both athletics and music intersects with the annual Rigsketball tournament, which is like basketball, but the regulation-height hoop is attached to a tour van and the players are all local musicians. The first few rounds took place at this year’s PDX Pop Now!, and the finals will happen during an expanded three-day music festival. On Thursday, music from Boone Howard, Kulululu, Kyle Craft, and the Woolen Men will ease the sting of any losses. The next day’s semifinals will feature heavy hitters like the Lavender Flu and Cat Hoch, and don’t miss Saturday. It’s not only the finals for the Rigsketball games, but it’s also got the most stacked lineup: Donte Thomas and Tribe Mars bring diversity to the fest’s rock heaviness, surf band Melt will celebrate the release of their new EP, and Chanti Darling headline the entire affair. Since Rigsketball Musicfest is free, there’s nothing to lose (except for maybe a round of basketball). CERVANTE POPE

Jul 27-29, 6 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), free

JAW: A Playwright's Festival

Every summer, emerging playwrights are selected from a competitive pool to develop, revise, and debut brand-new work at Portland Center Stage during the nationally appreciated JAW: A Playwrights Festival—all for the low, low cost of zero dollars to you. As a sneak peek at new theater creators making cool shit, JAW is more than worth your time. Throw in air conditioning and you’d be a fool not to go. MEGAN BURBANK

Jul 28-30, 4 pm, 8 pm, Portland Center Stage, free

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!

Mystery Science Theater 3000's Watch Out for Snakes! tour comes to Portland. Join MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, the show's new host Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray), and robot friends Crow (Hampton Yount), Tom Servo, and Gypsy as they take to the Schnitzer stage to present a special live version of the show coupled with a screening of the 1962 horror film Eegah.

8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.50-299

Robin Bacior, Chris Staples, Leah Grams Johnson

Robin Bacior's songs come at you like a Viking ship sliding through a foggy dawn toward the light. Creating movement with her simple yet ballet-like piano, and accentuated by simple orchestral elements, singer/songwriter (and Mercury contributor) Bacior sets the pace in these quieter and fiery moments. Then she draws the listener back with soothing and reassuring vocals. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

8 pm, Fremont Theater, $10-12

Brumes, Derek Hunter Wilson, David Allred

Brumes is the ambient pop project of Portland-based musician Desireé Rousseau, who released her full-length debut, Soundings in Fathoms, in 2015. Just last month she unveiled that album’s follow-up, After Glow, via Belgium’s Dauw Label. Its 12 tracks find parallels between opposite extremes—they’re lush, but sparse; folksy, but coated in space dust; droning and expansive, but nestled into one distinct corner of the universe. Throughout Brumes’ tenure in Portland, Rousseau has worked with an array of collaborators. After Glow—which was recorded at Phil Elverum’s Unknown Recording Studio in Anacortes, Washington—is the product of her work with eight other musicians, who contributed everything from vibraphone to trumpet. Sadly, this little Beacon Sound show will Brumes’ last in Portland for the foreseeable future, since Rousseau is moving to Belgium. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Beacon Sound, free

XDS, Genders, Máscaras, Donald Beaman

XDS (formally Experimental Dental School) are the long-running experimental psych punk and pop duo consisting guitarist/vocalist/sampler Jesse Hall and drummer Shoko Horikawa. Once a fixture in the Portland scene, XDS have since moved on to sunnier scenery, which means you won't want to miss out when they return to town for a headlining show supporting their 2017 full-length.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $6-8

Worriers, Typesetter, Mikey Erg, Paper Thin Youth

Brooklyn-based artist and singer/sognwriter Lauren Denitzio brings her politically charged melodic punk project back to Portland for an all ages show in the Analog Lounge. Joining her are Chicago-hailing indie rock quartet Typesetter, New Jersey punk rock scene staple Mikey Erg, and local pop punk outfit Paper Thin Youth.

6 pm, The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, $10, all ages

Jon Lovitz

Spend some time inside the mind of the man who created some of Saturday Night Live's best known characters, including the Pathological Liar, Master Thespian, and Hanukkah Harry, before going on to portray Jay Sherman in the underrated prime time animated series The Critic and eventually diving head first into the stand-up comedy pool of the 2000s.

7:30 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $25-38

Twilight Fest

An exposition of some of Portland’s best under-the-radar punk and metal takes over the Twilight Café this weekend for the inaugural Twilight Fest. Thirty-seven bands are poised for three days of sneered mania, but the event is tame enough during the daytime that all ages will be admitted. When the sun sets on Friday, expect blistering sets on Friday from the likes of My Life in Black and White, Hot LZ’s, and Muddy River Nightmare Band. Saturday’s lineup boasts punk rock lifers the Latter Day Skanks, the Ransom, the Decliners, and Exacerbators, while the Sunday finale refuses to pump the breaks with fiery performances expected by Die Like Gentleman, Saola, and Gorgon Stare. Day shows are free, and the night shows will only set you back $5. RYAN J. PRADO

Jul 28-30, 8:30 pm Fri, 1 pm & 8 pm Sat, 1 pm Sun, Twilight Cafe & Bar, $5

Music of the Revolution: Fernando, Trujillo, Tin Silver

El Programa Hispano has supported low-income Latinos in the Portland metro since 1982 and provide social services to around 13,000 Latinos per year. This benefit concert was organized by Fernando Viciconte, frontman of Fernando Band and a formerly undocumented resident of the US for 12 years. EMILLY PRADO

9:30 pm, LaurelThirst Public House, $10

Saturday, Jul 29

Blackalicious, Zion-I

When old-school groups hit the road years after their heyday, fans are usually curious and a little apprehensive—sometimes it’s to release a new album, sometimes it’s a cash-grab. But Bay Area rap duo Blackalicious has bigger plans: In 2015, they released Imani Vol. 1, their first album in over a decade, which Gift of Gab stated was the first in a three-part series to be released over the next two years. Though we’ve yet to see the second and third volumes, Gab also said that he and his dynamic partner Chief Xcel wrote over 60 songs during the initial Imani process, meaning there's tons of new material. Maybe Blackalicious was just fooling everyone, or maybe someday they'll debut their next "Alphabet Aerobics"-like opus. Either way, they'll forever be revered as hip-hop historians. CERVANTE POPE

8 pm, Star Theater, $20

The Summer Fair

The Oregon Cannabis Association presents this free festival for anyone who loves the fact they live in Oregon where cannabis is legal and you can purchase all manner of cannabis-related product freely. There will be food, and games, arts and crafts, and of course, a presence from over fifty cannabis producers, processors, retailers, and other makers. Admission is free, but you must secure a ticket to attend.

11 am, The North Warehouse, free

Rip City 3-on-3 and Portland 3x3 Women's Basketball Tournament

’Tis the weekend for hoops and fundraising. Saturday, the Human Rights Campaign is putting on its ninth annual Portland 3x3 Women’s Basketball Tournament for those who identify as women. The $20 per person or $80 per team registration fee gets you a yearly membership to the HRC (register by July 27 at noon!). The fourth annual Rip City 3-on-3, hosted by Trail Blazers at the Rose Quarter on Saturday and Sunday, is a benefit for Special Olympics Oregon. It’s too late to register for the popular and competitive tourney, but it’s fun to check out regardless (stay for the slam dunk contest). DOUG BROWN

Rip City 3x3 Jul 29-30, Rose Quarter; Portland 3x3 Women's Basketball Tournament Jul 29, 9 am, Irving Park

10,000 Maniacs

The multi-platinum alternative rock band out of Jamestown, New York who have been at it for over 35 years swing through Portland for an intimate show at the Doug Fir Lounge.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $30

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile, born in a tiny Washington town called Ravensdale, got a gig singing behind an Elvis impersonator, came to Seattle, turned herself into a band, got signed by Columbia Records, won over the critics, sold a song to General Electric, sold records, recorded with the Seattle Symphony, sold more records, came out, got married, and had a kid, not necessarily in that order. REBECCA WILSON

7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $45-100, all ages

Chris Pureka, Elisabeth Pixley-Fink

An evening of heart-on-sleeve indie folk tunes from the Portland-based singer-songwriter who is currently playing shows in support her latest album, Back in the Ring, and her new live CD / DVD release, which was recorded at Jammin Java in Vienna, VA.

7 pm, Revolution Hall, $17

Renegade Craft Fair

It's true there are a lot of craft fairs in this city, but Renegade Craft Fair is one of the bigger and better ones, particularly since it adds a healthy sprinkling of vendors traveling from out of state to mix in with some of our own region's all-stars. MARJORIE SKINNER

Jul 29-30, 11 am, Rejuvenation, free

Cosi Fan Tutte

Though the misogynistic undertones of its libretto (and title) can’t be denied, there are five good reasons to catch this madcap production of Così fan tutte—which roughly translates to “women are like that”—regardless of its occasional sexism: 1) Nobody goes to an opera for the plotline, anyways. 2) With crisp perfection, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed unparalleled music for the female voice, and leading ladies Antonia Tamer and Kate Farrar are guaranteed to display the upper limits of transportive vocal clarity. 3) All six performances will be sung in Italian, so you can either follow along with the English text projected above the stage, or just close your eyes and allow the most beautiful language in the world wash over you. 4) Intriguingly, Alison Heryer’s new costume design pairs contemporary fashion alongside opulent 18th-century attire. 5) Anytime a live orchestra supports an array of unplugged human voices in the utterly kickass Newmark Theatre, it’s a special occasion. BRIAN HORAY

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $35-200

Kulululu, Plastic Cactus, An Atomic Whirl

Kulululu is trying to confuse us—for starters, their name is Kulululu. Onstage, they don wigs and Phantom of the Opera-style masks. In the Portland group’s Bandcamp bio, they claim to be aliens from a distant galaxy. Their music only adds to the disorientation; it’s art-punk operating within the parameters of free jazz, and it’s real weird. This week, they’re releasing a new self-titled album. Pogo-stick rhythms devolve into saxophone freak-outs on tracks like “Green Grass” and “Bee Ba Do Ba Dow,” while “Crab Dad” and “Crab Dad Again” refine the art of the sub-one-minute punk explosion. “We Are Kulululu” is the band’s mission statement, which appears to be larksome experimentation. Though this doesn’t always pan out—it’s easy to get lost in the gimmicky haze—their potential shines through on songs like “Hands to Yourself.” Kulululu will celebrate the record’s release this Saturday night at Turn! Turn! Turn! CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5

Second Chances: Lisa Mann

A special benefit concert from one of Portland's blues queens, benefitting Mercy Corps Northwest's Re-entry Transition Center.

9 pm, Catfish Lou's, $10

Wheeler Walker Jr.

The filthy country music singer alter ego of comedian Ben Hoffman returns to Portland to kick some redneck shit on the Dante's stage.

9 pm, Dante's, $22.50-25

The Crystal Method (DJ Set), Gabriel Driscoll, Casey Vann

The renowned Las Vegas-based electronic music duo (consisting of Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland) get full run of the tables at 45 East when they swing through Portland for a special DJ set.

10 pm, 45 East, $10-15

Sunday, Jul 30

The Alley 33 Fashion Event

For those style-watchers who religiously follow Portland fashion, the Alley 33 Fashion Event is one of the biggest, and best shindigs of the year. Sure, you could call it a “show,” except that the inclusion of a mega 90-foot runway, amazing design talent, and vendors galore make it much more of an “event.” Produced by Mercury writers Cassie Ridgway and Elizabeth Mollo, you can expect top designs from Alyson Clair, EcoVibe, Allihalla, Fräulein Couture, Carla Mink, Opal Heart, and many more. Go to see, and be seen. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

4:30 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), $10.49, all ages

Ed Sheeran

I don’t care what you Game of Thrones-obsessed folk say about Ed Sheeran, or whether or not his appearance was warranted on your rapey little dragon show. Ed is one of the greatest songwriting/singing/guitar-playing treasures my generation has to offer! Need proof? Watch his SNL performance of “Don’t,” or “Shape of You” on this year’s Grammys, or his Stevie Wonder tribute alongside Beyoncé and Gary Clarke Jr. If those don’t make you want to see him live I don’t know what will. Too bad it’s sold out, haters. (Maybe try StubHub?) JENNI MOORE

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $39.50-89.50, all ages

Montavilla Street Fair

Stark gets shut down between SE 76th and 82nd to make room for the return of this inclusive, family-friendly community block(s) party, including vendors, a Farmer's Market, live music, and activities and games for kids.

11 am, SE Stark & SE 76th, free, all ages

Taiwan Housing Project, Lithics, Miss Rayon

The first song on Veblen Death Mask—the new Kill Rock Stars-issued debut from Taiwan Housing Project—is called “Salt Sugar Fire,” and somehow, that’s the perfect way to describe this Philly-based noise-punk-art-skronk band’s sound. It’s gritty and sharp-edged; taking in too much at once might make you recoil. At the same time, charming melodies surface regularly, as if to provide respite from the ruckus. Listening to this stuff is like being set ablaze… in a good way. Taiwan Housing Project is a collaboration between Mark Feehan (formerly of ’90s noisemakers Harry Pussy) and Kilynn Lunsford (ex-Little Claw), and their aim seems to be lo-fi rock ’n’ roll shambles spiced up with horn bleats, ragged strings, decayed synths, broken drones, unhinged rhythms, harsh fuzz, and wild howls and yelps. This is shamanistic groove-pop for the adventurous weirdo. Clangorous and beautiful. BEN SALMON

8 pm, The Know

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic probably have one of the most diverse fanbases in the world—when it comes to race, age, general music taste, inhaling/not inhaling, etc.—because in addition to inventing P-Funk, their metamorphosis since the 1960s bears the legacy of a half century in popular music. Respect. MARJORIE SKINNER

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $32.50-35

Mega Bog, Dragging an Ox Through Water

Over the past nine years, Mega Bog has undergone countless transformations. What began as a surfy dream-pop band straddling the indie-folk line has established itself as a wild card beyond compare. Erin Birgy, the group's ringleader, does what she wants and, if you're wise, you follow wherever she takes you. Mega Bog's 2014 breakthrough, Gone Banana, asked fans to reconsider jazz fusion with “Careless Whisper”-style saxophone parts, and their latest, Happy Together, transcends genre boundaries altogether. The album's genius is in how uniquely unsatisfying it is—songs make expectations just to break them, building up steam just to simmer out. With reference points that might be the Raincoats’ Odyshape, John Cale's Artificial Intelligence, and Nico's Desert Shore, it’s easily one of the most innovative pop records of the year. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

DogFest Walk 'n' Roll Portland

A festival for dogs, doggos, puppers, good boys, and every other canine variation of inestimable quality, with proceeds from the fest benefitting Canine Companions. Includes demonstrations with dog trainers, canine artists (meaning people will paint pictures of your dog, not that there are dogs who can paint, which would be awesome), children's activities, and prizes to win.

11 am, Oaks Amusement Park, all ages

Portland Festival Symphony

Director Gregory Vajda and the Portland Festival Symphony present Rough and Ready: An American Outdoor Overture live at Laurelhurst Park as part of Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series.

6:30 pm, Laurelhurst Park, free, all ages

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

The miracle of this film isn't so much that animation and live action were blended so seamlessly (although that's still legitimately fucking amazing to behold), nor is it that the novelty of seeing Daffy and Donald Duck onscreen at the same time has yet to wear off (although it probably never will)—the real miracle is that underneath all of Robert Zemeckis and Richard Williams cel-shaded polish and technical achievement, an honest-to-god twisty-turny noir film is humming on all cylinders, delivering a Chinatown-styled commentary on the powers that be selling out its own citizens and turning their homes into parking lots all for a little extra scratch. But! If you just wanna watch Roger spit all over Eddie and turn into a steam whistle, it's still fun as hell and worth a watch on the big screen. BOBBY ROBERTS

3 pm, Fifth Avenue Cinema

Snow Roller, Spit-Take, Horse Movies, World Record Winner

Snow Roller is one of the crown jewels in Portland DIY music, and this month they finally released their sophomore full-length, XXL. It’s an easy contender for album of the year, and a testament to rock ’n’ roll's alive and well status in 2017. Around every corner is another catchy guitar riff served with uncompromising energy and earnestness. Collin Kritz is the mastermind behind Snow Roller, and his songwriting touches on everything from quitting weed to his cat (the beloved Fritz) to heartbreak. XXL challenges the myth that all our city has to offer is mediocre radio-ready indie and past-their-prime old dudes making psych rock. DELANEY MOTTER

7:30 pm, Black Water Bar, $7, all ages

Máscaras, Ghost Frog, Amani

Local trio Máscaras' eight-track 2015 debut, Máscara vs. Máscara, is one nebulous glob of psychedelic sounds—guitar riffs bite and bleed together for an effect that’s intoxicating and danceable. CIARA DOLAN

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

