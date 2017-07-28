Things to Do Saturday! 13 Things to Do for July 29

Blackalicious, Zion-I

When old-school groups hit the road years after their heyday, fans are usually curious and a little apprehensive—sometimes it’s to release a new album, sometimes it’s a cash-grab. But Bay Area rap duo Blackalicious has bigger plans: In 2015, they released Imani Vol. 1, their first album in over a decade, which Gift of Gab stated was the first in a three-part series to be released over the next two years. Though we’ve yet to see the second and third volumes, Gab also said that he and his dynamic partner Chief Xcel wrote over 60 songs during the initial Imani process, meaning there's tons of new material. Maybe Blackalicious was just fooling everyone, or maybe someday they'll debut their next "Alphabet Aerobics"-like opus. Either way, they'll forever be revered as hip-hop historians. CERVANTE POPE

8 pm, Star Theater, $20

The Summer Fair

The Oregon Cannabis Association presents this free festival for anyone who loves the fact they live in Oregon where cannabis is legal and you can purchase all manner of cannabis-related product freely. There will be food, and games, arts and crafts, and of course, a presence from over fifty cannabis producers, processors, retailers, and other makers. Admission is free, but you must secure a ticket to attend.

11 am, The North Warehouse, free

Rip City 3-on-3 and Portland 3x3 Women's Basketball Tournament

’Tis the weekend for hoops and fundraising. Saturday, the Human Rights Campaign is putting on its ninth annual Portland 3x3 Women’s Basketball Tournament for those who identify as women. The $20 per person or $80 per team registration fee gets you a yearly membership to the HRC (register by July 27 at noon!). The fourth annual Rip City 3-on-3, hosted by Trail Blazers at the Rose Quarter on Saturday and Sunday, is a benefit for Special Olympics Oregon. It’s too late to register for the popular and competitive tourney, but it’s fun to check out regardless (stay for the slam dunk contest). DOUG BROWN

Rip City 3x3 Jul 29-30, Rose Quarter; Portland 3x3 Women's Basketball Tournament Jul 29, 9 am, Irving Park

10,000 Maniacs

The multi-platinum alternative rock band out of Jamestown, New York who have been at it for over 35 years swing through Portland for an intimate show at the Doug Fir Lounge.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $30

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile, born in a tiny Washington town called Ravensdale, got a gig singing behind an Elvis impersonator, came to Seattle, turned herself into a band, got signed by Columbia Records, won over the critics, sold a song to General Electric, sold records, recorded with the Seattle Symphony, sold more records, came out, got married, and had a kid, not necessarily in that order. REBECCA WILSON

7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $45-100, all ages

Chris Pureka, Elisabeth Pixley-Fink

An evening of heart-on-sleeve indie folk tunes from the Portland-based singer-songwriter who is currently playing shows in support her latest album, Back in the Ring, and her new live CD / DVD release, which was recorded at Jammin Java in Vienna, VA.

7 pm, Revolution Hall, $17

Renegade Craft Fair

It's true there are a lot of craft fairs in this city, but Renegade Craft Fair is one of the bigger and better ones, particularly since it adds a healthy sprinkling of vendors traveling from out of state to mix in with some of our own region's all-stars. MARJORIE SKINNER

Jul 29-30, 11 am, Rejuvenation, free

Cosi Fan Tutte

Though the misogynistic undertones of its libretto (and title) can’t be denied, there are five good reasons to catch this madcap production of Così fan tutte—which roughly translates to “women are like that”—regardless of its occasional sexism: 1) Nobody goes to an opera for the plotline, anyways. 2) With crisp perfection, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed unparalleled music for the female voice, and leading ladies Antonia Tamer and Kate Farrar are guaranteed to display the upper limits of transportive vocal clarity. 3) All six performances will be sung in Italian, so you can either follow along with the English text projected above the stage, or just close your eyes and allow the most beautiful language in the world wash over you. 4) Intriguingly, Alison Heryer’s new costume design pairs contemporary fashion alongside opulent 18th-century attire. 5) Anytime a live orchestra supports an array of unplugged human voices in the utterly kickass Newmark Theatre, it’s a special occasion. BRIAN HORAY

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $35-200

Kulululu, Plastic Cactus, An Atomic Whirl

Kulululu is trying to confuse us—for starters, their name is Kulululu. Onstage, they don wigs and Phantom of the Opera-style masks. In the Portland group’s Bandcamp bio, they claim to be aliens from a distant galaxy. Their music only adds to the disorientation; it’s art-punk operating within the parameters of free jazz, and it’s real weird. This week, they’re releasing a new self-titled album. Pogo-stick rhythms devolve into saxophone freak-outs on tracks like “Green Grass” and “Bee Ba Do Ba Dow,” while “Crab Dad” and “Crab Dad Again” refine the art of the sub-one-minute punk explosion. “We Are Kulululu” is the band’s mission statement, which appears to be larksome experimentation. Though this doesn’t always pan out—it’s easy to get lost in the gimmicky haze—their potential shines through on songs like “Hands to Yourself.” Kulululu will celebrate the record’s release this Saturday night at Turn! Turn! Turn! CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5

Second Chances: Lisa Mann

A special benefit concert from one of Portland's blues queens, benefitting Mercy Corps Northwest's Re-entry Transition Center.

9 pm, Catfish Lou's, $10

Wheeler Walker Jr.

The filthy country music singer alter ego of comedian Ben Hoffman returns to Portland to kick some redneck shit on the Dante's stage.

9 pm, Dante's, $22.50-25

The Crystal Method (DJ Set), Gabriel Driscoll, Casey Vann

The renowned Las Vegas-based electronic music duo (consisting of Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland) get full run of the tables at 45 East when they swing through Portland for a special DJ set.

10 pm, 45 East, $10-15

