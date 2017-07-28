Things to Do This Sunday! 11 Things to Do for July 30

The Alley 33 Fashion Event

For those style-watchers who religiously follow Portland fashion, the Alley 33 Fashion Event is one of the biggest, and best shindigs of the year. Sure, you could call it a “show,” except that the inclusion of a mega 90-foot runway, amazing design talent, and vendors galore make it much more of an “event.” Produced by Mercury writers Cassie Ridgway and Elizabeth Mollo, you can expect top designs from Alyson Clair, EcoVibe, Allihalla, Fräulein Couture, Carla Mink, Opal Heart, and many more. Go to see, and be seen. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

4:30 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), $10.49, all ages

Ed Sheeran

I don’t care what you Game of Thrones-obsessed folk say about Ed Sheeran, or whether or not his appearance was warranted on your rapey little dragon show. Ed is one of the greatest songwriting/singing/guitar-playing treasures my generation has to offer! Need proof? Watch his SNL performance of “Don’t,” or “Shape of You” on this year’s Grammys, or his Stevie Wonder tribute alongside Beyoncé and Gary Clarke Jr. If those don’t make you want to see him live I don’t know what will. Too bad it’s sold out, haters. (Maybe try StubHub?) JENNI MOORE

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $39.50-89.50, all ages

Montavilla Street Fair

Stark gets shut down between SE 76th and 82nd to make room for the return of this inclusive, family-friendly community block(s) party, including vendors, a Farmer's Market, live music, and activities and games for kids.

11 am, SE Stark & SE 76th, free, all ages

Taiwan Housing Project, Lithics, Miss Rayon

The first song on Veblen Death Mask—the new Kill Rock Stars-issued debut from Taiwan Housing Project—is called “Salt Sugar Fire,” and somehow, that’s the perfect way to describe this Philly-based noise-punk-art-skronk band’s sound. It’s gritty and sharp-edged; taking in too much at once might make you recoil. At the same time, charming melodies surface regularly, as if to provide respite from the ruckus. Listening to this stuff is like being set ablaze… in a good way. Taiwan Housing Project is a collaboration between Mark Feehan (formerly of ’90s noisemakers Harry Pussy) and Kilynn Lunsford (ex-Little Claw), and their aim seems to be lo-fi rock ’n’ roll shambles spiced up with horn bleats, ragged strings, decayed synths, broken drones, unhinged rhythms, harsh fuzz, and wild howls and yelps. This is shamanistic groove-pop for the adventurous weirdo. Clangorous and beautiful. BEN SALMON

8 pm, The Know

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic probably have one of the most diverse fanbases in the world—when it comes to race, age, general music taste, inhaling/not inhaling, etc.—because in addition to inventing P-Funk, their metamorphosis since the 1960s bears the legacy of a half century in popular music. Respect. MARJORIE SKINNER

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $32.50-35

Mega Bog, Dragging an Ox Through Water

Over the past nine years, Mega Bog has undergone countless transformations. What began as a surfy dream-pop band straddling the indie-folk line has established itself as a wild card beyond compare. Erin Birgy, the group's ringleader, does what she wants and, if you're wise, you follow wherever she takes you. Mega Bog's 2014 breakthrough, Gone Banana, asked fans to reconsider jazz fusion with “Careless Whisper”-style saxophone parts, and their latest, Happy Together, transcends genre boundaries altogether. The album's genius is in how uniquely unsatisfying it is—songs make expectations just to break them, building up steam just to simmer out. With reference points that might be the Raincoats’ Odyshape, John Cale's Artificial Intelligence, and Nico's Desert Shore, it’s easily one of the most innovative pop records of the year. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

DogFest Walk 'n' Roll Portland

A festival for dogs, doggos, puppers, good boys, and every other canine variation of inestimable quality, with proceeds from the fest benefitting Canine Companions. Includes demonstrations with dog trainers, canine artists (meaning people will paint pictures of your dog, not that there are dogs who can paint, which would be awesome), children's activities, and prizes to win.

11 am, Oaks Amusement Park, all ages

Portland Festival Symphony

Director Gregory Vajda and the Portland Festival Symphony present Rough and Ready: An American Outdoor Overture live at Laurelhurst Park as part of Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series.

6:30 pm, Laurelhurst Park, free, all ages

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

The miracle of this film isn't so much that animation and live action were blended so seamlessly (although that's still legitimately fucking amazing to behold), nor is it that the novelty of seeing Daffy and Donald Duck onscreen at the same time has yet to wear off (although it probably never will)—the real miracle is that underneath all of Robert Zemeckis and Richard Williams cel-shaded polish and technical achievement, an honest-to-god twisty-turny noir film is humming on all cylinders, delivering a Chinatown-styled commentary on the powers that be selling out its own citizens and turning their homes into parking lots all for a little extra scratch. But! If you just wanna watch Roger spit all over Eddie and turn into a steam whistle, it's still fun as hell and worth a watch on the big screen. BOBBY ROBERTS

3 pm, Fifth Avenue Cinema

Snow Roller, Spit-Take, Horse Movies, World Record Winner

Snow Roller is one of the crown jewels in Portland DIY music, and this month they finally released their sophomore full-length, XXL. It’s an easy contender for album of the year, and a testament to rock ’n’ roll's alive and well status in 2017. Around every corner is another catchy guitar riff served with uncompromising energy and earnestness. Collin Kritz is the mastermind behind Snow Roller, and his songwriting touches on everything from quitting weed to his cat (the beloved Fritz) to heartbreak. XXL challenges the myth that all our city has to offer is mediocre radio-ready indie and past-their-prime old dudes making psych rock. DELANEY MOTTER

7:30 pm, Black Water Bar, $7, all ages

Máscaras, Ghost Frog, Amani

Local trio Máscaras' eight-track 2015 debut, Máscara vs. Máscara, is one nebulous glob of psychedelic sounds—guitar riffs bite and bleed together for an effect that’s intoxicating and danceable. CIARA DOLAN

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!