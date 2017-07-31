Things to Do Comedy: August 2017 Funny Things to Do All Month Long

Tim and Eric: 10th Anniversary Awesome Tour

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim revive their absurdist comedy sketch show for a special 10th anniversary tour that stops off at Revolution Hall for a pair of shows tonight. Expect skits, goofs, videos, musical numbers, and possibly even a few special guests. Fingers crossed for a Dr. Steve Brule appearance!

Aug 6, 7 pm, 9:30 pm, $47.50

Jay Larson

A weekend of stand-up with Massachusetts-raised, Los Angeles-based comedian Jay Larson. You might recognize Larson as a past Bridgetown Comedy Festival performer, from his podcast, The CrabFeast, or from his appearances on Conan, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and This American Life, where he won over Ira Glass with his crowd-pleasing "Wrong Number" story.

Aug 3-5, 8 pm, Thurs, 7:30 pm & 10 pm Fri-Sat, Helium Comedy Club, $16-32

The Mystery Box Show

Portland's long-running storytelling series dedicated to the sexier side of things returns to the Alberta Rose Theatre.

Aug 12, 7 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $20-55

Girls Gone Mild: A Stand-Up Brunch

A stand-up showcase that comes with mimosas and bagels, with sets from Portland's Funniest Person Caitlin Weierhauser, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Laura Anne Whitley, and more.

Aug 13, 11 am, Siren Theater, $12

Sample Size: A Stand-Up Showcase

Phil Schallberger is in control of the soundboard. Phil Schallberger has a fusillade of samples loaded and ready for bear. JoAnn Schinderle, Jason Traeger, Caitlin Weierhauser, and Milan Patel have stand-up sets that will become improv sets as the samples are dropped and everyone has to try and remix a night of comedy on the fly. Hosted by Nick Walker.

9 pm, Kickstand Comedy Space, free

Aspergers Are Us

A special one-night-only appearance from the country's only sketch comedy troupe composed entirely of autistic performers. And just in case you were worried about the subject matter—their press release makes sure to let you know they think Big Bang Theory is bad, too. (Because holy shit what a terrible fucking show that is).

Aug 17, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $10

Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Love & Comedy Tour

Author, humorist, and radio host Garrison Keillor brings his "Prairie Home Love & Comedy Tour" to the Oregon Zoo. Expect two-plus hours of stories, love duets, Guy Noir, Cowboys, poetic outbursts, singing intermission, and whatever else Keillor decides to haul out from the midwest.

Aug 18, 7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $42.50-102.50

Quincy Jones & Friends

Not to be confused with Rashida and Kidada’s dad, this Quincy Jones is a winsome comedian from LA by way of Seattle, and lucky for us, he’s bringing his winning personality, expert crowdwork, and varsity-level observational humor to the Siren Theater, now on a monthly basis. He’s also bringing some of his favorite stand-up friends, so you’ll want to be there, unless you hate laughter and joy. MEGAN BURBANK

Aug 18, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $12-15

Bob the Drag Queen

The RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 winner returns to Portland to perform a full night of sharp-tongued stand-up comedy at the Aladdin Theater.

Aug 19, 8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $30-80

Jeff Dye

A weekend of stand-up from the host of MTV's Numbnuts and Money from Strangers who got his break after becoming a finalist on the sixth season of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Aug 24-26, 8 pm Thurs, 7:30 pm & 10 pm, Fri-Sat, Helium Comedy Club, $15-31

Minority Retort

Portland's only monthly stand-up showcase for comedians of color is also one of the most consistently funny comedy shows in town. With sets from Pedro Andrade, Chris Johnson, Marcus Coleman, and headliner Debbie Wooten. Hosted by Jason Lamb, Julia Ramos, and Neeraj Srinivasan.

Aug 26, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $10