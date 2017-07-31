Things to Do Food: August 2017 How to Eat, Drink, and Be Merry for the Month of August

Portland Mercury's Burger Week Presented by New Seasons

Burger enthusiasts, assemble! On August 7-12, the city of Portland will once again become the burger capital of the world during Portland Mercury's Burger Week—presented by New Seasons Market! More than 40 restaurants and bars do their best to one-up each other in this ultimate specialty burger showdown. Your challenge, Portland—if you should choose to accept it—is to eat as many of these $5 burgers as humanly possible over the course of six days Tackle the ultimate burger gauntlet August 7-12!

Aug 7-12, Various Locations, click here for a full list of participating venues and burgers

Portland Hot Sauce Expo

Good hot sauce makes life just a little bit better, doesn’t it? If you think so, head to the hottest show in Portland for the Portland Hot Sauce Expo, where you’ll enjoy food and sauce samples, craft beer, and “some of the most insane eating challenges known to mankind.” DOUG BROWN

Aug 5-6, 10 am, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, $7-60

Golden pFriem Birthday

One of the Northwest's very best brewers throws themselves a family-friendly fifth birthday party on the Hood River waterfront, with a full day of live music, lawn games, food, and of course, a whole bunch of pFriem brew.

Aug 5, 4 pm, Hood River Waterfront, free, all ages

Total Brewclipse PDX

The eclipse isn't just an excuse to stop for a second and consider the wonder of celestial bodies and our place in the infinite. It's also a good reason to get tipsy on some of the finest beer in the Northwest. Base Camp, Fat Head, Great Notion, Laurelwood, Zoiglhaus, Sasquatch and more share their offerings as a dance party breaks out among the food trucks and fortune telling on-site.

Aug 5, 7:30 pm, The Redd on Salmon, $25-35

Oregon Now Wine Fair

This event's title seems to almost double as a command, doesn't it? So far as marching orders go, drinking a lot of great wine sounds pretty good. Featuring new offerings from the 28 members of the Oregon Now wine group, making wines from over 30 grape varieties, all informed by the natural wine movement. Food provided by Nong's Kao Man.

Aug 7, 5 pm, Union/PIne, $45-55

1st Annual Portland Radler Festival

Radler is what you call a cocktail made using fruit soda... and beer. Which sounds weird at first, but if there's a whole damned festival dedicated to the drink it can't be all bad, right? In fact, it's pretty fuckin' delicious when you do 'em right, and so StormBreaker hosts one of the most refreshing beer fests the city will see this summer, with shade tents, live music, and radlers from over 20 local breweries and cideries for sipping.

Aug 12, noon, StormBreaker Brewing, $15

Distillery Row Birthday Beach Bash

The eight distilleries on the row decided August 12 would be as good a day as any to transform their liquor-filled fiefdom into a beach, so as to properly enjoy a beach party, with live music, food carts, spirits, and cocktails.

Aug 12, 6 pm, House Spirits Distillery, free

Brews for New Avenues

This yearly fundraiser includes a live rare-beer auction, special craft-brew keg tappings, beer floats, food carts, raffles, and live music. Proceeds benefit New Avenues for Youth's services for at-risk, foster, and homeless youth.

Aug 19, 5 pm, Leftbank Annex, $10-15

Jade International Night Market

Portland’s international community has got it going on in a big way, and a great place to see it in glorious action is the third annual Jade Night Market event. Expect tons of entertainment (such as Chinese traditional and Bollywood dance), music from various countries, crafts, and delicious multicultural eats from your fave restaurants on 82nd Ave and beyond! Support this underserved community, and get a lot of fun in return. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Aug 19 & 26, 5 pm, Portland Community College (Southeast Campus), free, all ages

Portland Taco Festival

Now, this isn't the Mercury's Tacos 'n' Tequila festival, but it is a festival celebrating tacos. Spread across two days at Portland Meadows, the Portland Taco Festival invites you to enjoy $2 tacos from a range of vendors while sipping on tequila and margaritas and taking in live music, Lucha Libre wrestling, chihuahua racing, live game shows, and more.

Aug 26-27, noon, Portland Meadows, $12-60