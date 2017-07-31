Things to Do Monday! 5 Things to Do for July 31

Blossom, EPP, Rasheed Jamal, I$$A

This all-local showcase curated by Do503 features some of the best and brightest names in Portland hip-hop: Rasheed Jamal, one of the local scene’s major players. Blossom, the rising neo-soul singer who just released her debut LP, Tease. Senegalese-American singer and rapper I$$A, and Epp from the hip-hop trio TxE. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Doug Fir, $6-10

Feast Portland Summer Bash

A party amongst the little greens of the 19th Hole, in honor of Feast's sixth anniversary, and closing out Feast's donation matching campaign to help benefit Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon.

5 pm, The 19th Hole

Last Tuesday Standing: Monday Edition

The monthly comedy night shifts to a new day for July, but still promises an excellent evening of stand-up, with one of Portland's most well-loved and well-respected comedians, Susan Rice, teaming up with fast-rising talent Becky Braunstein for a one-two punch of laughs. Hosted by Jeremiah Coughlan.

8 pm, Fremont Theater, $10

Jurassic Park

Come on. It’s fucking Jurassic Park. It is always wonderful, best on the big screen, and you don’t have to beg for an advance on your allowance to see it this time. ELINOR JONES

See Movie Times for showtimes, Academy Theater

Dreckig, Heatwarmer, Dominoes Gonzales

An evening of uptempo psych-trip-hop from Papi Fimbres and Shana Lindbeck.

9 pm, The Liquor Store

