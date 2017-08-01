Things to Do Tuesday! 8 Things to Do for August 1

Atomic Blonde

Atomic Blonde is a hyper-stylized graphic novel adaptation with all the bright lights and artsy gore this usually entails, but more importantly, Charlize Theron’s spy is so perfect that I want to climb inside her life, boots, hair, and sunglasses, even though I abhor violence, hard work, and heightened political climates. ELINOR JONES

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Andrew Sean Greer, Ed Skoog

San Francisco novelist Andrew Sean Greer’s latest opens with a failed writer embarking on a bad-faith book tour to avoid his boyfriend’s engagement. Ed Skoog’s a charming Seattle poet I’ve spotted at nearly every literary event that’s ever happened in that city. Put ’em together and what do you get? A delightful evening of pleasant PNW literary gravitas. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Surf Curse, French Vanilla

I first came across Surf Curse two years ago, at Los Angeles DIY venue the Smell’s 17th anniversary show. When the Reno duo played “The Smell Saved My Life,” I’d never seen so many stage-diving bodies. Guitarist Jacob Rubeck (Casino Hearts) and Drummer Nick Rattigan (Current Joys) traded off vocal duties, though the swelling crowd belted every line louder than the PAs. Surf Curse released their debut LP, Buds, in 2013, and the Sad Boy EP later that year. In January they dropped Nothing Yet, their most attentively composed release to date. With subtle synth accompanying their lo-fi punk sound, the new album expands the high energy of Buds. Nothing Yet adds more fuel to Surf Curse’s angst-filled fire, and their live performances are still some of the best DIY live shows around—just remember to cover your ears to avoid Twin Peaks spoilers during the song “Fire Walk with Me.” CAMERON CROWELL

9 pm, Holocene, $12-14

Echo & the Bunnymen, Violent Femmes

Apart from being the origin of the evergreen karaoke homerun “Blister in the Sun,” the rest of Violent Femmes’ 1983 self-titled debut stands as an indie rock feat. Most of the songs were penned by lead singer Gordon Gano when he was still in high school, which is reflected in some depraved lyrics: Violent Femmes prays for sex, talks to God as though the omnipotent entity were another horny 18-year-old, and strings together earworm melodies into a sweaty, infectious piece of musical history. Though the band’s live performances channel the same adolescent energy that popularized their first releases, their sound hasn’t aged as well. EMMA BURKE

6:30 pm, Oregon Zoo, $44.50-104.50

18th Annual Crackedpots Art Show

An exhibition of all manner of indoor, outdoor, and wearable art, created using recycled, reclaimed, and found materials. Visit crackedpots.org for more information.

10 am, Edgefield, free

PJ Morton

PJ Morton is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist out of New Orleans who is best known for his role as keyboardist in Maroon 5, and for his collaborations with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Adam Levine, Lil Wayne, and Busta Rhymes. Tonight, the in-demand musician brings his blend of R&B, soul, and funk to the Mississippi Studios stage for the Portland stop on touring supporting his 2017 album, Gumbo.

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

Michelle Tam & Henry Fong

The James Beard Award-nominated creators of food blog Nom Nom Paleo return with Ready or Not!, a new collection featuring 150 step-by-step paleo recipes in a colorful cartoon format.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free

B-Movie Bingo: First Action Hero

Your monthly opportunity to literally check off a bingo card full of B-movie clichés! This month, we are served up a solid slab of Italian silliness in the form of 1994’s First Action Hero, which seems like it should be a riff on the self-aware (and ahead-of-its-time) Schwarzenegger lark The Last Action Hero, but isn’t much more than a bunch of Italian guys sweating through rayon dress shirts while bringing their graceless, ultra-low-budget Miami Vice fanfiction to... life, I guess? Life-ish? This thing is so B-grade that it’s being screened off VHS. Your card is guaranteed to black out. It’s just a question of how quickly it happens. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!