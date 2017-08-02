Things to Do Wednesday! 8 Things to Do For August 2

The I, Anonymous Show!

It’s back! One of Portland’s funniest (and sauciest) comedy nights, the I, Anonymous Show, returns for its August outing, with more of the crazy rants, curious confessions, and hilarious secrets that has made this weekly Mercury column such a beloved part of our paper. Plus it’s hosted by no other than the recently crowned “Funniest Person in Portland” Caitlin Weierhauser, who will be joined by a slam-bang lineup of very smart and amusing panelists including Shain Brenden, Matt Monroe, and Seattle’s Nick Sahoyah. Together they will read true I, Anonymous submissions from the Mercury column and blog, and offer their very funny opinions on each and every one. It’s like if Judge Judy was really funny, and ruled on things that were even less important. Trust me, the I, Anonymous Show is a blast! Don’t miss it! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $10-15

Robert Moor

Robert Moor's On Trails: An Exploration is one of the most acclaimed books of the past several years—a nonfiction tale in which Moore examines how trails connect the planet's places, people, animals, and ideas. Spanning eons and continents, On Trails wanders from the Appalachian Trail to the internet's data streams, and hearing Moor read from it tonight should help tide you over until this weekend's hike. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Marisa Anderson, Ralph White, Baptist Arms

Local guitarist extraordinaire Marisa Anderson brings her distinctly haunting blend of folk, blues, and country to the Turn! Turn! Turn! stage. Austin mainstay Ralph White, formerly a member of the beloved punk and bluegrass band Bad Livers, provides support with a solo set.

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Sleepy Sun, Skull Diver

San Francisco-hailing psychedelic rock quartet Sleepy Sun stop off at the Liquor Store basement for a Portland show supporting their recently released fifth studio album, Private Tales. Up-and-coming psych-pop outfit Skull Diver provide the local support.

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $8-10

Siren and the Sea, PWRHAUS, All Night

Portland-based singer/songwriter Cristina Cano brings her Siren and the Sea pop project to Holocene to celebrate the release of a brand new music video.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Green Day, Catfish and the Bottlemen

The Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees out of the Bay Area return to Portland and headline the MODA Center on the second date of their Revolution Radio summer tour.

7 pm, Moda Center, $29.50-89.50

Red Rock West

If you missed John Dahl’s 1993 neo-noir classic when it was first released, count yourself among... well, everybody. The film basically went straight-to-video in the days where straight-to-video didn’t mean Netflix. It meant people had to stumble over it as they wandered Blockbuster like a Saturday night zombie, and gamble on a VHS cover featuring Nicolas Cage in a Canadian tuxedo, one of the Twin Peaks girls, and King Koopa from the Super Mario Bros. movie. And the people who took that bet got their socks rocked off by the darkly funny, cold-as-ice crime thriller expertly executed by Dahl, with a supporting cast that includes the quietly creepy Dwight Yoakam and the always great J.T. Walsh. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:10 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

Earthquake Hurricane

Powerhouse local comedy show Earthquake Hurricane returns, with Mercury-approved, dry-as-fuck stand-up and improviser Katie Nguyen co-hosting alongside beloved regulars Alex Falcone and Anthony Lopez, all in the show's new Ford Food & Drink digs. Now more than ever, we need comedy and liquor. Get ’em both here! MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Ford Food & Drink

