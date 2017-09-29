Things to Do Sunday! 8 Things to Do for October 1

Tank & the Bangas, Sweet Crude

At Pickathon in August I was blessed with the opportunity to see New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas, whose exciting and dynamic sound knows no bounds. They’re masters of funk, jazz, R&B, and soul, but often allow their music to explore elements of rock, folk, gospel, and hip-hop via spoken word. The group’s pint-sized, big-haired frontwoman is Tarriona “Tank” Ball, a highly skilled powerhouse singer who doubles as a slam poet and often surprises even herself with the sounds that come out of her mouth. With backing vocals by Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, the pair have mad chemistry as they lead the group’s well-oiled machine alongside flautist Albert Allenback, drummer Joshua Johnson, keyboardist/bassist Norman Spence, and keyboardist Merell Burkett. Onstage the group fuses for a quirky, New Orleans-flavored jam session that, if I had my way, would go on forever. This year Tank and the Bangas won NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, signaling their rise to mainstream stardom. Just watch videos and performances of songs like “Quick,” “Rollercoasters,” and “The Rhythm of Life” if you don’t believe me. After seeing Tank and the Bangas’ invigorating live set turn a lawn full of Portlanders into a jumping, clapping, sweaty dance party, I knew I’d be snatching up every chance to see them again. JENNI MOORE

7:30 pm, Star Theater, $15-20

Rakim, Libretto, Jonny Cool, DJ Wicked

We tend to give venerable artists a bit of leeway when it comes to performing in the twilights of their careers. It’s easy to get nostalgic, but we have to remember that as they age, an artist's vigor fades. That’s why news of MC Rakim’s lackluster performances as of late is disappointing but not surprising. That doesn't mean every show on this tour will be bad. He’s on the road celebrating the 30th anniversary of Paid in Full, the 1987 debut from him and his rap partner Eric B. They shared a stage in July for the album's actual birthday, but Rakim’s flying solo for the rest of the tour. Without his comrade and collaborator by his side, Rakim may be a little bit off his game, but not enough for him to stay out of it entirely. He's teased the prospect of actually releasing some of the more excitable and meaningful material he records at his home studio, so ideally there'll be a bit more pep in his step if he takes any of it to the stage tonight. CERVANTE POPE

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $22.50

Nick Offerman

America’s number one lovable curmudgeon woodworker (that would be Nick Offerman) has returned to Portland to seduce you with his comedy and body hair. Nick Offerman: Full Bush is his newest show, in which you can expect the Parks and Recreation star to speak on various topics, including survival skills, enthusiastic living, naughty sexual things, and… did I mention body hair? Body hair. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

5:30 pm, 8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.50-59.50

DACA Renewal Fee Fundraiser Dinner

Chow down on delicious vegan chile rellenos, flautas, and more at this dinner benefiting Momentum Alliance’s DACA renewal assistance. Tickets guarantee a full meal with dessert and a non-alcoholic drink. Event will be capped at 150 guests, so be sure to get your tickets quick. EMILLY PRADO

6:30 pm, Jet Black Coffee Company, $25

Zoë Quinn

The video game designer behind Depression Quest reads from her new memoir, Crash Override, which chronicles the relentless stream of death threats and online harassment she faced when a crazed blog post by her ex-boyfriend sparked #Gamergate lunatics into attacking her and every other prominent women in the game industry.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Genders, Helvetia

If Portland had a house band, it’d probably be Genders. The four-piece plays around town all the time, tours nonstop (with Built to Spill, no less), and cranks out new music like a goddamn machine. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Rontoms, free

Drouth, Surgeon, Taarna

Portland black metal outfit Drouth spearhead a night of epic and heavy vibes at the Know. Seattle's Florida Man and like-minded locals Snakes round out the bill.

8 pm, The Know, $8

Vance Joy, Amy Shark, Chappell Roan

Australian singer/songwriter Vance Joy has stayed pretty quiet since releasing his debut LP, Dream Your Life Away, in 2014. You can only coast on one album and a Taylor Swift endorsement for so long. But Joy returned earlier this summer with the single “Lay It on Me,” and now he’s hitting the road with fellow indie artists Amy Shark and Chappell Roan. The guy knows how to write a radio-ready anthem (“Riptide”), but will he eclipse one-hit-wonder status with his forthcoming sophomore album? Joy’s challenge will be adapting to the current indie-pop landscape. DELANEY MOTTER

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $42

