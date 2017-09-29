Things to Do Comedy: October 2017 Funny Things to Do All Month Long

Whitney Cummings

Whether she's skewering ladymags by advocating for gaining weight as a great way to look younger, or musing about Bitmojis for divorce, comedian Whitney Cummings is a goddamn delight, and the queen of refreshing candor. Tonight, witness her in all of her feminist-informed hilarity, and watch out for sharp edges. MEGAN BURBANK

Oct 15, 8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $15, all ages

Nick Offerman

America’s number one lovable curmudgeon woodworker (that would be Nick Offerman) has returned to Portland to seduce you with his comedy and body hair. Nick Offerman: Full Bush is his newest show, in which you can expect the Parks and Recreation star to speak on various topics, including survival skills, enthusiastic living, naughty sexual things, and… did I mention body hair? Body hair. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Oct 1, 5:30 pm, 8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.50-59.50

The I, Anonymous Show

The long-running Portland Mercury column “I, Anonymous” is famous for allowing readers to send in their most whacked-out rants and confessions—anonymously and without being judged. NO LONGER! In “The Portland Mercury Presents: The I, Anonymous Show” host Caitlin Weierhauser will read some of the wildest, uncensored I, Anonymous submissions ever, which will then be judged by our hilarious jury. Watch some of the funniest people alive judge the most awful people ever for your fun and enjoyment!

Oct 4, 7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $10

Tom Papa

Brian Regan isn't the only comic out there who can wreck your sides with a completely clean set. Tom Papa earned his veteran stripes on the road with a comedy sensibility that doesn't dabble in the bluer shades of the laugh spectrum, but still elicits genuine guffaws from the crowds who see him.

Oct 7, 8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $25, all ages

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Here’s all you need to know about the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater—it features fifth-generation circus performer Gregory Popovich and more than 30 rescued animals—wiener dogs! housecats! tiny mice! geese that have been trained not to be giant assholes!—doing all sorts of circus-y feats! Humanity has reached its apex, and its apex is training mice to do tricks! ERIK HENRIKSEN

Oct 8, 4 pm, Aladdin Theater, $30-40, all ages

Doughboys Live

UCB alumni Mike Mitchell (The Birthday Boys) and Nick Wiger (Comedy Bang Bang) bring their popular chain restaurant review podcast to the Wonder Ballroom stage for a special live taping.

Oct 12, 8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $17-20

Minority Retort

A special edition of the stand-up showcase, focusing its spotlight on the talents of Seattle International Comedy Competition winner Dino Archie, with support from David Mascorro, Isaac Pendergrass, and Alyssa Yeoman. Hosted by Jason Lamb, Julia Ramos, and Neeraj Srinivasan.

Oct 14, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $10

David Spade

The Saturday Night Live and Just Shoot Me vet was maybe the snidest man on television for a couple decades. That edge hasn't dulled in the slightest.

Oct 15-16, 7 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $40

Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn's one of those rare stand-ups with a gift for exuding positive vibes while being a tried-and-true grump. His bit about retiring material about baby-punching since he now has progeny of his own brings new meaning to the phrase "dad jokes." MEGAN BURBANK

Oct 19-21, Thurs 8 pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-26

Christopher Titus

Not many comedians own the stage the way Christopher Titus does. He doesn't so much do stand-up as he does pace-and-prowl-and-leap-and-whisper-and-shout-and-stand-up, which results in provocative, piercing sets that leave a laceration or two between laughs. BOBBY ROBERTS

Oct 22, 7 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $25

Rod Man

Not to be confused with the eccentric bad-boy and former NBA superstar, Rod Man is a stand-up comedian and the winner of Last Comic Standing Season 8. Catch him this weekend when he returns to Portland to headline Helium Comedy Club.

Oct 26-28, Thurs 8 pm, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $22-25

