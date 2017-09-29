Things to Do Food: October 2017 How to Eat, Drink, and Be Merry for the Month of October

The Portland Mercury's Veg Week

This fall, from October 9-14, your pals at the Mercury are teaming up with Portland VegFest to present Veg Week—an entire week when some of Portland's greatest vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants will provide signature vegan entrees... at HALF-PRICE! Veg Week is brought to you in part by Wildwood Farm Sanctuary, Twist Yoga, Farm Spirit, and Peace Seed Organic.

Oct 9-14, click here for an updated list of participating restaurants

Flavors of Resilience: An Indigenous Foods Celebration

Three incredible indigenous chefs are preparing a seven-course meal to raise funds for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance. Each course will be paired with ethnobotanical storytelling and songs from the Warm Springs Tribe of Oregon. Tender Table is raising funds for women of color and nonbinary POC to attend, which you can support at tinyurl.com/woc-resilience. EMILLY PRADO

Oct 3, 6 pm, 8:30 pm, Han Oak, $100

Slabtown Block Party

For October's first Thursday, 17th Street gets turned into a showcase for the best of the Slabtown neighborhood, with vendors setting up shop amidst local musicians throwing down next to a mini beer and wine fest.

Oct 5, 5 pm, NW 17th & Overton

Summer's End Vegan Dinner

Executive Chef Gregory Gourdet presents the seventh annual dinner celebrating the change of seasons and the region's organic offerings, filling six courses full of Asian flavors and twists on classic dishes using produce from Zenger Farm, the Side Yard Farm, and Departure's own rooftop garden, paired with seasonal juices, drinking vinegars, and spirits.

Oct 4, 6 pm, Departure, $86

The Wedge

First we conquered the realm of beer. Then we annexed the world of cheese. The Wedge features a multitude of cheesemakers sharing their product at a farmers market-style showcase, including special bites and drinks from other vendors that go perfectly with the cheeses you're putting into your face. Admission includes a $5 voucher for cheese purchases.

Oct 7, 11 am, 100 SE Alder, $15-25

Peche Fest

The fifth annual celebration of the peach, and all the wonderful ways you can make it into something that will get you drunk, featuring over 25 beers and ciders from some of the country's best brewers. Admission includes four drink tickets and a collectible glass, with additional tickets at $2 each.

Oct 7, 3 pm, Saraveza, $10-30

Nicky USA's Wild About Game

A cooking competition celebrating the flavors of wild game, with chefs from Portland facing off against Seattle's best to determine which city cooks wild game the best. Competitors representing PDX are Jose Chesa of Chesa, Matt Sigler of Renata, Sarah Schafer of Irving St. Kitchen, and Phil Oswalt of MAC. Seattle's champions will be Paul Osher of Porkchop & Co., Jason Stratton of Mbar, Andrew Gregory & Ricardo Valdes of the London Plane, and Chris Lobkovich of Quinn's Pub. Admission includes access to the Artisan Marketplace, offering exclusive tastings of artisan cheeses, chocolates, ice cream, game products, wine, and beer.

Oct 8, 11 am, The Resort at the Mountain, $69-79

Portland Kolsch Festival

In a beer garden whose name is forever fun to say, comes a one-day beer festival featuring a style that's just as fun to drink: Zoiglhaus hosts the Portland Kölsch festival, promising to "Kölschalize" the city, with offerings from over 10 breweries. Admission includes a special glass and 12 drink tickets.

Oct 14, noon, Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, $15-20

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Live

The founder and host of Milk Street TV and Radio brings his live show to the Aladdin Theater, featuring audience taste-tests, on-stage cooking competitions, quizzes, a Q&A, and more.

Oct 17, 7 pm, Aladdin Theater, $45-95

Snowvana

The weekend-long celebration of all the things that make winter fun returns to the Rose Quarter, courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing and WIlsonville Subaru. This year's events include a film festival dedicated to skiing and snowboarding films, a beer festival dedicated to some of the Northwest's finest brewers of winter ales, and vendors selling some of the best winter apparel and sporting gear. With musical performances from the The Builders & the Butchers, Farnell Newton & the Othership Connection, Saeeda Wright, and Dirty Revival

Oct 21-22, Fri 5 pm, Sat noon, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $9-29

Portland Fermentation Festival

The eighth annual celebration of letting food get old and become better food. Or at least that's the theory. There is a science to it, after all. Show up and learn about all that stuff, and sample some fine fermented foods, like kimchi, and miso, and cheese, and cider, and a whole bunch of other fermented stuff. Visit portlandfermentationfestival.com for more information.

Oct 26, 6 pm, Ecotrust Building, $10-12