Bleachers, Tangerine

Fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff debuted his solo project, Bleachers, with 2014’s Strange Desire, followed by 2015’s Terrible Thrills, Vol. 2. In June he dropped the grandiose Gone Now, which features sticky-sweet melodies, plenty of saxophone solos, and cameos from pop-stars Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen. It’s over the top, opulent, and mindlessly fun. Though the record might not serve any meaningful purpose, it proves that substance isn’t always necessary for good art. Plus, we always need to have fun, even when things look bleak. DELANEY MOTTER

8 pm, Roseland, $29-31

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

You know what’s great about preseason basketball? Nothing fuckin’ matters! Imagine going to the Moda, relaxing, and enjoying the game for the sake of the game? That shit can actually happen at this preseason matchup between the Blazers and the Phoenix Suns! Plus tickets are way cheaper! You know why? Because it doesn’t matter! Come be a basketball nihilist! It’s more fun! BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Moda Center, $3-80, all ages

Billy Bragg

Songwriter Billy Bragg is a booming-voiced, left-leaning delight, and one of the only singers who has ever sung lyrics penned by American hero Woody Guthrie with the clever reverence they require. Equally influenced by punk and folk, his music is instantly lovable and hyperliterate. It’s really good dad rock—your dad’s a labor organizer, right? MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $39.50-42, all ages

LIl Peep

A complex understanding of cultural references (specifically of the “sub-” and “pop” varieties) is required to explain both the punchline of a meme and Lil Peep. The 20-year-old, face covered in tattoos and hair dyed an ever-changing highlighter hue, specializes in slow, emo-infused rap. He tends to combine tropes from both genres, often in the same lyric: “I used to wanna kill myself/Came up, still wanna kill myself.” This makes me think Lil Peep’s musical point of reference is cultural panic. He glorifies sex, drugs, suicide, and anime—taken together, it’s an incredible tableau of the media that has scared parents shitless for the past 30 years. Lil Peep raps over the Microphones, samples old cartoons, tweets incessantly, and has a faithful crew of equally sad boys who operate under the name GothBoiClique. I think his emo revival/rap/internet-core hybrid is entertaining, but I can feel myself understanding less of Lil Peep’s art with each passing second. EMMA BURKE

8 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $18.50-21, all ages

Ian Doescher

The Shakespearean Star Wars saga returns with Doescher's The Force Doth Awaken, which re-imagines Episode 7 as a play of the Bard.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing



Buckethead, Brian & Brewer

Even if you don't really give a shit about Buckethead—in which case, welcome to the club, we're nearing capacity—you have to admire how frighteningly prolific the guy (girl? animatron?) is. He is a diligent-ass dude. On the other hand, though, how hard can it be to pump a record out when you're a "virtuoso guitarist"? MORGAN TROPER

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $22.50, all ages

Amos Lee & the Oregon Symphony

The acclaimed folk, blues, rock, and soul singer/songwriter out of Philadelphia returns to Portland for a special one-night show alongside conductor Norman Huynh and the Oregon Symphony. Together they will perform a set of songs off Lee's latest full-length, Spirit.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $30-105, all ages

B-Movie Bingo: Army of Darkness

Your monthly opportunity to literally check off a bingo card full of B-movie clichés! This month features Sam Raimi’s classic Army of Darkness, which—a quarter-century after it was made, and after a gritty Evil Dead remake and two gory, goofy seasons of Ash vs Evil Dead—remains some of the most fun you can have watching a moron fight zombies.

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Flavors of Resilience: An Indigenous Foods Celebration

Three incredible indigenous chefs are preparing a seven-course meal to raise funds for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance. Each course will be paired with ethnobotanical storytelling and songs from the Warm Springs Tribe of Oregon. Tender Table is raising funds for women of color and nonbinary POC to attend, which you can support at tinyurl.com/woc-resilience. EMILLY PRADO

6 pm, 8:30 pm, Han Oak, $100

