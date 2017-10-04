Things to Do Wednesday! 8 Things to Do for October 4

Damian ”Jr. Gong” Marley

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley has recently collaborated with Jay-Z on “Bam,” a major highlight from 4:44, and Skrillex on “Make it Bun Dem,” but in July, Bob Marley’s youngest son released his fourth studio album Stony Hill, his first solo release in a decade. The 18-track album has variety: classic roots songs like “Looks Are Deceiving,” marijuana-praises on “Medication,” trap-infused beats on “Here We Go,” and political musings on “Slave Mill.” With his authoritative, euphonious voice, Damian Marley is carrying the family legacy. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Roseland, $34

The I, Anonymous Show

One of Portland’s funniest nights returns! Hilariously fabulous host (and recently elected Portland’s Funniest Person) Caitlin Weierhauser picks the finest, most startling I, Anonymous submissions from the Mercury’s website, reads them aloud, and then digs deep into each one with help from a terrific panel of the best comic minds Portland has to offer. This month, Caitlin will be joined by the verrrrry funny Brandon Lyons, Dan Weber, and Kate Murphy who will all share their very opinionated opinions! Don’t miss the rants, confessions, and laffs! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $10

Allah-Las, Entrance, Mapache

While lo-fi ’60s garage revivalists continue to dominate LA’s rock ’n’ roll scene, the Allah-Las bring pristine clarity to the still-popular bouncy, psychedelic guitar sound of bands like the Zombies, the Monkees, and Tommy James and the Shondells. CAMERON CROWELL

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $15-18, all ages

Seun Kuti & the Egypt 80

The youngest son of African music legend Fela Kuti brings his backing orchestra to the Star Theater stage for a jam-packed night of dancey Afrobeat grooving

9 pm, Star Theater, $22

Lez Stand Up

One of Portland's single best stand-up showcases takes over the Helium stage and in all of one night becomes 1000 percent more female and gay than its been for the entirety of 2017. With sets from Marita DeLeon, Barbara Holm, Carlos the Rollerblader, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Laura Anne Whitley, Bob Wolf, and Portland's Funniest Person Catlin Weierhauser.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $12-15

Paul Anka

The renowned Canadian-American singer/songwriter and actor known for hit songs like “Diana,” “Lonely Boy,” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” swings though the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall to regale Portland fans with a career-spanning set of tunes. (Yes, this is the guy Lorelai Gilmore's dog is named after.)

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $40-125

Neo G Yo, E*Rock, DNVN, Neill Von Tally

Portland-based emcee Neo G Yo plays a release show for his debut album/book, Hazama, which was created in collaboration along with Japanese visual artist Yu Suda. E*Rock, DNVN, and Neill Von Tally lend their support to the proceedings.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $7

Slow Dancer, Soccer Mommy, Petal

Up-and-coming Australian singer/songwriter and producer Simon Okely, AKA Slow Dancer, brings his mellow indie rock and pop to the Doug Fir for a show in support of his new album, In A Mood. New York City-based bedroom pop project Soccer Mommy and Scranton-hailing singer/songwriter Kiley Lotz and her excellent indie rock outfit, Petal, provide the support.

8 pm, Doug Fir, $10

