Things to Do Thursday! 6 Things to Do for October 5

Blade Runner 2049

Okay, wait: So the old man who made Alien and then came back and ruined Alien with Prometheus and Covenant has decided there's going to be a sequel to Blade Runner? A movie everyone swears is a classic but is more like a cure for insomnia? And it's got Jared fucking Leto in it? Why in the world would that be a thing anyone would care ab—oh. Oh, he's not actually writing or directing it. The guy who made Arrival and Sicario is. And Ryan Gosling is in it. And the greatest living cinematographer in the world (Roger Deakins) is shooting it. Well then.

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Dead Moon Night

Liverpool had the Beatles. Seattle had Jimi and Kurt. And Portland had Dead Moon, the legendary band whose bluesy, yawping rock ’n’ roll was capable of cracking holes in the firmament. Tonight the crew of Fred and Toody Cole and dearly departed drummer Andrew Loomis get paid their civic due with Dead Moon Night at City Hall, including an exhibit of their history, Voodoo Doughnuts, PBR, and surprise musical guests. NED LANNAMANN

6 pm, City Hall, free, all ages

Light up the Redd

Food scientist Ricardo Salvador's keynote speech begins a full evening of festivities and feasting to celebrate Ecotrust's efforts to promote innovation in food systems and culinary changes in the Northwest.

5:30 pm, The Redd on Salmon

Bed, Laura Palmer's Death Parade, A Certain Smile

Portland-based slow-fi trio Bed headline an all-around excellent night of local indie rock at Holocene in support of their upcoming debut full-length, which was recorded at Jackpot! Recording along with producer Larry Crane last winter.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir

Boom Arts begins their sixth season with a bang, inviting Obie award-winning performance artist Reverend Billy and his choir to bring daily struggles to musical, satirical life.

7:30 pm, The Old Church, $12-30

JD McPherson, Nikki Lane

Sing-along, clap-along, shake-your-body rock 'n' roll was once the mainstay of teenage boys' FM radios all across the heartland, but these days it feels like an anachronism, or worse, a nostalgia act. JD McPherson avoids the clichés of other throwback artists by writing songs that sound both fresh and classic, like a new pair of wingtips. And, of course, it doesn't hurt that he puts on a good goddamn show. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $22, all ages

