Things to Do Friday! 11 Things to Do for October 6

The Weeknd, Gucci Mane, Nav

Despite some arguably problematic drug- and sex-studded lyrics, The Weeknd—AKA Abel Tesfaye—puts out high-quality alternative R&B: a haunting debut single “Wicked Games,” several edgy mixtapes, his excellent album Kiss Land and 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness. I saw him perform tracks like “The Hills,” “Losers,” and “Can’t Feel My Face” at Bumbershoot a couple years back, and it was truly unforgettable. Now the MJ-reminiscent singer tours in support of his fourth studio album Starboy, and the Portland stop is sure to be an epic evening. JENNI MOORE

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $39.75-125.75

L.A. Witch, Máscaras

L.A. Witch plays off a lot of clichés about Los Angeles and witches: They sing about hell, murder, and cinematic getaways over smoky punk that sounds influenced by mythical dive bars, lost highways, and the dusty swagger of bands like the Gun Club. But L.A. Witch’s self-titled debut—which they dropped last month on Suicide Squeeze Records—sounds raw and unpretentious, with twangy riffs, prickly drums, bass lines that sound like they’re burbling up from the underworld, and lots of reverb. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Benefit for Earthquake and Hurricane Victims in Mexico & Puerto Rico

When the government doesn’t do enough, it’s up to the community to pick up the pieces and support one another. This benefit for disaster relief efforts in Mexico and Puerto Rico will do just that and feature the sounds of Suculima and some TBA special guest performers. Aztec dancers will open up the evening and showgoers can purchase raffle tickets throughout the event for an additional way to give back. EMILLY PRADO

7 pm, Black Water Bar, $7

Vali-DATE-Me

Comedians JoAnn Schinderle and Alyssa Yeoman present "Vali-DATE-Me," a fun and friendly speed dating event at the Alberta Street Pub. The night begins with sign-ups and some mingling, before giving way to a dating advice panel with the hosts and musical guest Donte Thomas. A live speed dating session will follow the panel, and once the dust settles, Schinderle, Yeoman, and Thomas will entertain the newly acquainted attendees with live music and stand-up.

8 pm, Alberta Street Pub, $7

Candace, BlackWater HolyLight, Wet Dream Committee

Portland-via-Minneapolis trio Candace (FKA Is/Is) have been making consistently great psychedelic rock and shoegaze-tinged pop for a while now. If you haven't familiarized yourself with the band's live show yet, tonight's tour kick-off at the Know presents the perfect opportunity to get acquainted.

8 pm, The Know, $7

Liars, HXXS

Liars is an unpredictable band. Led by Angus Andrew, they’ve gone through countless lineup and stylistic changes—for instance, the bizarre 2004 record They Were Wrong, So We Drowned was recorded while the band was secluded in the forests of New Jersey studying the witch trials, while 2012’s WIXIW is languid "electronic Enya." In August Liars released TFCF, a culmination of the band’s past 17 years that touches on ambient drone, jangly pop, and off-kilter electronics with another brand-new lineup. CERVANTE POPE

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-22, all ages

Open Mike Eagle, Billy Woods

Open Mike Eagle, the talented 36-year-old Chicago-raised and Los Angeles-based rapper, is smart, clever, thought provoking, and just generally good. You should see him when he swings by Portland again, this time on the heels of his critically loved new album, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, released a couple weeks ago. Comedy Central bought the rights to his “New Negroes” standup/music show he co-hosts in LA, and that should be on TV soon. Things are happening for him.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12-14

The Black Panthers: The Vanguard of the Revolution Screening and DJs

Delve into the history of the Black Panther Party from inception to decline at this screening and Q&A with the newest iteration of the movement, Black Riders Liberation Party. DJs Dispissed and Soul Survivor will spin political reggae, soul, hip hop, and “antifascist oi.” Bring canned food donations for their winter drive. EMILLY PRADO

6:30 pm, Cider Riot, free

Mr. Wrong, Vog, Mala Fides, Negative Option, Gut Knife, Fantastic Plastic

Mr. Wrong’s debut LP, Babes in Boyland, starts throwing flames within the first few seconds. A combination of both new and reworked material, the album’s nine tracks showcase the Portland three-piece’s raw talent and combustible energy. CIARA DOLAN

7 pm, American Legion Local 134, $6, all ages

Lords of Acid, Combichrist, Christian Death

The long-running Belgian post-industrial, acid house, and techno band return to Dante's to perform their 1994 album Voodoo-U in its entirety, along with a selection of greatest hits.

9 pm, Dante's, $30

Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir

Boom Arts begins their sixth season with a bang, inviting Obie award-winning performance artist Reverend Billy and his choir to bring daily struggles to musical, satirical life.

7:30 pm, The Old Church, $12-30

