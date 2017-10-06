Things to Do Saturday! 11 Things to Do for October 7

FrightTown

For 13 years the ghoul-lovers of FrightTown have been putting on the most technologically advanced, pants-shitting haunted house in the area—all in the creepy basement of Memorial Coliseum. And for 2017, FrightTown returns with three horrific walk-throughs, including the classic monster mash Grimthorne Manor, the witty scares of Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, and new this year, Sector 13, in which hangry aliens have a lustful thirst for human (your) blood. PLUS! Smaller exhibits include the pitch-black maze “Fear the Dark,” the Ghost Gallery (exactly what you expect), and “Buried Alive” (again, exactly what you expect). Pro tip: Bring extra underpants. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $18-25, all ages

Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride

A year after crashing out of the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, the Thorns have earned their shot at redemption. Today’s semifinal against the Orlando Pride decides who gets to play in the final next week in Orlando, and with the Thorns’ international stars Amandine Henry and Nadia Nadim set to depart in the offseason, you can bet this tight-knit bunch will do everything in their power to send them off as NWSL Champions. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

12:30 pm, Providence Park, $15-135, all ages

2017 H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival

The 22nd installment of the Hollywood Theatre's annual H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival features panel discussions and readings with special guests, art, games, and of course screenings of an array of feature films and shorts. Check the event website for a complete schedule, film information, and a complete list of special guests.

noon, Hollywood Theatre, $22-68

Rainer Maria, Olivia Neutron-John

When I’m teasing myself about groups I saw a lot in the ’90s, I place Rainer Maria with all the bands I loved that sounded like a warning alarm. Formed in Madison, Wisconsin, and now based in Brooklyn, the trio carved out their niche in the emerging indie rock scene with a unique mix of punkish shouting and eerie harmonizing performed by the group’s vocalists Caithlin De Marrais (bass) and Kaia Fischer (guitar, synth). Rainer Maria reunited in 2014 after an eight-year hiatus, and in August released their first record in 11 years: the nostalgic but solid S/T. It’s sonically huge—they can still blend discordant harmonies in surprising ways that’ll cause your hair to stand on end. SUZETTE SMITH

9 pm, Doug Fir, $16-18

Strange Babes, Sávila

Strange Babes parties are visceral extensions of their popular radio show on XRAY.fm, and the DJs' styles (KM Fizzy, Jen O, and Magic Beans) are distinct yet complementary. This type of energetic eclecticism is all too rare and desperately needed in a town brimming with monotonous dance nights, so prioritize any opportunity to experience a Strange Babes mastermix in person. CHRIS SUTTON

8 pm, The Know, $5

The Wedge

First we conquered the realm of beer. Then we annexed the world of cheese. The Wedge features a multitude of cheesemakers sharing their product at a farmers market-style showcase, including special bites and drinks from other vendors that go perfectly with the cheeses you're putting into your face. Admission includes a $5 voucher for cheese purchases.

11 am, 100 SE Alder, $15-25, all ages

Feist

Canadian singer/songwriter Leslie Feist brings her folk-tinged indie pop sound back to Portland for a pair of all-ages shows supporting her latest release, Pleasure, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2011 album, Metals.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $45, all ages

The Reagan Show

There is no narrator in this documentary, no talking heads, no experts, no direct analysis. The entire thing consists of archival footage from network news and the machinery that manufactured the images of America’s 40th president. Ronald Reagan and his team changed the whole game of American politics by transforming the White House into a movie studio. These men understood that he wasn’t a president, but playing one in Hollywood. Without this understanding (make everything a movie), the new conservatives (or neoliberals) would not have finally and effectively defeated that five-decade truce between workers and capitalism called the New Deal. The Reagan revolution was indeed televised. The documentary also makes it clear that Donald Trump is a rank amateur and completely lacks Reagan’s art and discipline. CHARLES MUDEDE

7 pm, NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium

Tom Papa

Brian Regan isn't the only comic out there who can wreck your sides with a completely clean set. Tom Papa earned his veteran stripes on the road with a comedy sensibility that doesn't dabble in the bluer shades of the laugh spectrum, but still elicits genuine guffaws from the crowds who see him.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $25, all ages

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: In Concert

Despite its flaws, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets officially marked the Harry Potter series’ transition from charming children’s story to one of the best literary melodramas of all time—from the thrilling unfolding of Voldemort’s origin story, to the first intimations of romance between its lead characters. Clocking in at two-and-a-half hours, the Chamber of Secrets movie is also one of the most painstaking novel-to-film adaptations ever released, for better or worse. Its epic scope is complimented by master composer John Williams’ sweeping, eerie score. Williams’ genius at leitmotif also makes up for author J.K. Rowling’s spotty characterization: Comic relief characters like Dobby the House Elf and Moaning Myrtle are given new life through their somber themes, and “Meeting Tom Riddle”—which sounds like “The Imperial March” in a hall of mirrors—emphasizes Voldemort’s preternatural evil in a way no words could. The Harry Potter films improved exponentially after Chamber of Secrets, but the music never got any better than this. MORGAN TROPER

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $35-115, all ages

Peche Fest

The fifth annual celebration of the peach, and all the wonderful ways you can make it into something that will get you drunk, featuring over 25 beers and ciders from some of the country's best brewers. Admission includes four drink tickets and a collectible glass, with additional tickets at $2 each.

3 pm, Saraveza, $10-30