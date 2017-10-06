Things to Do Sunday! 8 Things to Do for October 8

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

I'm going to let Popovich Comedy Pet Theater speak for itself. Billing itself as a “European-style circus extravaganza” featuring “comedy, juggling, acrobats from the Moscow Circus,” the show finds “the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich” accompanying “more than 30 pets,” all of whom have been “rescued from animal shelters and given a new leash on life.” There are “highly intelligent dogs and even house cats,” along with “a goat duo, Kurt and Helgo, and a special guest star, Mr. Diamond, the miniature horse!” I will say no more, as I trust you have already purchased your tickets. ERIK HENRIKSEN

4 pm, Aladdin Theater, $30-40, all ages

The Shins, Day Wave

We simply cannot talk about the Shins without mentioning Garden State. The 2004 film’s soundtrack features the songs “New Slang” and “Caring Is Creepy” from the band’s 2001 debut, Oh, Inverted World. And while it’d be a disservice to reduce the Shins to this cinematic connection—they are, after all, independently good—their music does align nicely with its themes (although it does conjure unfortunate connections to Zach Braff, an unequivocally annoying dude). Garden State is The Graduate of the 21st century, an inward-gazing, youthful search for purpose and deeper meaning. The Shins’ verbose and sometimes twee lyrics tackle everything, from death to romance, with head-spinning intellectualism. The group—originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and currently based right here in Portland—plays the kind of pop music that the Beach Boys might’ve created if their beach were the craggy Oregon coast, with its sun deprivation, wild surf, and tree-lined cliffs. They’ve since released four more full-lengths, most recently March’s Heartworms. It’s less instantly intoxicating, but the down-tempo Americana of “Mildenhall” and the title track’s return to their heart-melting pop form makes the album worth your while. Perhaps it’s too soon to be the boy who cries “throwback,” but more than 15 years after releasing their first album, the Shins’ continuing okay-ness (and periodical greatness) merits some wistful retrospection. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Roseland, $49.50-69.50, all ages

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Tropical Fuck Storm

The newest Aussie sensation to invade American ears is King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, an explosive psych-pop juggernaut that combines Thee Oh Sees' aggressively raw work ethic with the Flaming Lips' visionary shape shifting. Fronting this malevolent maelstrom of sound is the charismatic Stu Mackenzie, whose caveman strums and snarls teeter constantly on the brink of chaos. CHRIS SUTTON

9 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $20-25

Bugsy Malone

What if little kids were prohibition-era gangsters? Singing and dancing musical-ass gangsters performing songs by diminutive soft rock genius Paul Williams, driving pedal cars, and toting "splurge" guns? The only person in the world who has ever asked such a set of ridiculous fucking questions was director Alan Parker, who answered them in the form of his 1976 debut starring Jodie Foster and the young soulless husk of Scott Baio, who sucks, has always sucked, and will always suck. BOBBY ROBERTS

2 pm, NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium

Jonwayne, Danny Watts, DJ EMV

Hip-hop is 40-something years old and the dominant form of popular music in America. Long ago, the genre spread from cities to every suburban and rural corner of this country. And still, white rappers get our attention, as evidenced by a skit on Jonwayne’s Rap Album Two, in which some random dude at a bar tells the California MC that he’s “not really seeing” him as a rapper. Indeed, Jonwayne is a white guy with Jesus hair, soft features, a scruffy beard, and glasses. But he’s also got skills for days—that’s how he became one of the youngest artists ever to perform at the Low End Theory, an LA underground hip-hop mecca. That’s why Peanut Butter Wolf signed him to influential rap label Stones Throw Records. And now Rap Album Two is one of the year’s best hip-hop releases, packed wall to wall with Jonwayne’s sturdy flow, thoughtful rhymes, and magnetic personality. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

The Menzingers, Broadway Calls, Lee Corey Oswald

Beloved Scranton, Pennsylvania-hailing punk rockers the Menzingers return to Portland to play an all-ages show in support of their latest full-length, After the Party.

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $20-22, all ages

Ike Fonseca, Bradley Palermo, Alex Kirk Amen, William Surly

After a lengthy amount of time on the road, Portland-based folk and Americana singer/songwriter Ike Fonseca celebrates his return with a homecoming show at the Analog. Los Angeles-hailing singer/songwriter Bradley Palermo lends support to the bill, along with locals William Surly and Alex Kirk Amen.

7 pm, The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, $8

Nicky USA's Wild About Game

A cooking competition celebrating the flavors of wild game, with chefs from Portland facing off against Seattle's best to determine which city cooks wild game the best. Competitors representing PDX are Jose Chesa of Chesa, Matt Sigler of Renata, Sarah Schafer of Irving St. Kitchen, and Phil Oswalt of MAC. Seattle's champions will be Paul Osher of Porkchop & Co., Jason Stratton of Mbar, Andrew Gregory & Ricardo Valdes of the London Plane, and Chris Lobkovich of Quinn's Pub. Admission includes access to the Artisan Marketplace, offering exclusive tastings of artisan cheeses, chocolates, ice cream, game products, wine, and beer.

11 am, The Resort at the Mountain, $69-79

