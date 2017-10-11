Things to Do Wednesday! 8 Things to Do for October 11

Mr. Robot Season 3 Premiere

Not enough can be said about the stylish, superbly written television show Mr. Robot, now entering its third season. The story of a worldwide hacking catastrophe as told from the vantage point of its mentally ill instigator (played by a brilliant Rami Malek), was created by Sam Esmail, whose gorgeous, inventive cinematography is currently unrivaled on TV. If you love dystopian stories based in technology (like Black Mirror), then get caught up quick, and don’t miss tonight’s season three premiere. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

10 pm, USA Network

The War on Drugs, Phoebe Bridgers

While the War on Drugs are a more-than-worthy headliner, don’t sleep on opener Phoebe Bridgers. The LA singer/songwriter just dropped a marvelous debut album, Stranger in the Alps, and it’s ripe with the sort of cozy melancholy that people who don’t like sad music will never understand. But you understand, and Bridgers’ haunting, spine-tingling folk-rock is exactly the sort of bummer you need to feel alive. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $29.50-45

All Jane Comedy Festival

Are you a feminist or a feminist-curious person who loves to laugh? Well, I’ve got amazing news: It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the All Jane Comedy Festival, the city’s annual celebration of stand-ups who aren’t boring white straight men telling unfunny crazy ex-girlfriend and/or dick jokes. (Let’s face it: Men just aren’t very funny.) (That was a joke. Don’t come in here with a reverse sexism defense!) This week, take in master jokery from local champs like JoAnn Schinderle, Andie Main, Katie Nguyen, and Becky Braunstein, and get super fucking thrilled for national comedy stars like Laurie Kilmartin and Aparna Nancherla. MEGAN BURBANK

Oct 11-15, Curious Comedy Theater, see alljanecomedy.org for a full schedule of performances



Shelley Short, Jessi Adele & Alia Farah

Hot on the heels of her excellent new full-length, Pacific City, local folk singer/songwriter Shelley Short performs an intimate solo set at the LaurelThirst Pub.

9 pm, LaurelThirst Public House, free

City of Caterpillar, Thou, Dreamdecay

Over a dozen years after disbanding, the pioneering post-hardcore and screamo band out of Richmond, Virginia swing through Bossanova for the Portland stop on their reunion tour.

7:30 pm, Bossanova Ballroom, $15

Strangers on a Train

Remember in Throw Momma from the Train, when Danny DeVito and Billy Crystal switch murders, and DeVito kills Crystal’s ex-wife, forcing Crystal to murder the mean old woman from Goonies? Remember how DeVito got the idea from an old black and white Hitchcock movie, in which two strangers meet on a train and decide to “criss cross” each other’s murders? That’s this movie! NED LANNAMANN

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Torres, The Dove & the Wolf

Nashville-hailing singer/songwriter Mackenzie Scott, better known by her stage name Torres, returns to the Doug Fir for a night of gritty and charged alternative rock and pop supporting her upcoming 4AD-issued album.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $13-15

Balmorhea, Heather Woods Broderick

Balmorhea's music might confuse its listeners into thinking that Broken Social Scene got lost somewhere in Texas, lost their voices, and accidentally put out an album. Heavy with loops, fades, and drama, Balmorhea leaves that distant, bittersweet aftertaste in your mouth that so defines this meandering, instrumental journey genre. With six members, ranging from banjo to cello to violin, Balmorhea's unique instrumentation and melodies sustain attention-captivating songs without the need for vocals. Their performance won't inspire any mosh pits, but will certainly get you excited about music again. ROSE FINN

8 pm, The Old Church, $15

