Things to Do Thursday! 6 Things to Do for October 12

Paul Taylor Dance Company

A pioneer of modern choreography—Martha Graham once called him a “naughty boy”—Paul Taylor’s worked alongside the likes of Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Robert Rauschenberg, and Jasper Johns. The Paul Taylor Dance Company still performs, and they’re a big fucking deal. If you care at all about modern dance or art, don’t miss the 17-member troupe when they hit Portland this week. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $26-70

Hecklevision: The Wizard

Your opportunity to turn your phone into a weapon of textual comedic destruction, aimed at 1989’s syrupy video game melodrama The Wizard, a film that led children to (incorrectly) believe the Power Glove was worth a shit, and whose primary utility was to act as a really, really long trailer for Super Mario Bros. 3. 1990 Nintendo World Championships finalist Robin Mihara leads an expert panel stacked with local comedians (David Mascorro, Ian Durias, and Phil Mills) as they chuck poison mushrooms at this interminable turd staining the resumes of Beau Bridges, Christian Slater, Fred Savage, and Jenny Lewis. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

The Cribs, Eyelids, PAWS

The Wakefield, West Yorkshire-hailing trio consisting of brothers Gary, Ryan, and Ross Jarman play a hometown show of sorts (Gary has called Portland home since 2006) in support of their latest full-length, 24-7 Rock Star Shit. Local indie rock veterans Eyelids provide support, while Glasgow rockers PAWS get things started with their own anthemic blend of pop punk

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $16-20

Cockeye, Sashay, Man Repellant

Portland’s Cockeye plays vicious, thrashing queercore punk that sounds like it could shatter glass. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, The Know, $6

Grady Hendrix, Will Errickson

In Paperbacks from Hell, Grady Hendrix takes readers on a tour through some of the most outrageous horror paperback novels of the 1970s and '80s. Hendrix will be joined in conversation by Will Errickson, Too Much Horror Fiction blogger.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing

Sisters, Rare Diagram, Sheers

Seattle-based disco-pop duo Sisters bring their infectious and bubbly sounds back down the I-5 for album release show at the Liquor Store celebrating their second full-length of 2017, Wait Don't Wait.

9 pm, The Liquor Store

