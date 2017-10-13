Things to Do Friday! 11 Things to Do for October 13

Palehound, Hoop, Bed.

After captivating Portland audiences with a pair of performances at Pickathon 2016, Boston-based singer/songwriter Ellen Kempner is bringing her dynamic indie rock trio, Palehound, back to Portland in support of their sophomore album, A Place I'll Always Go. Kempner’s tender lyrics tug at the heartstrings, while her technical and infectious hooks wriggle their way deep into your head. It’s autumnal listening at its finest, and tonight’s visit couldn’t have been timed any better. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Protomartyr, Hurry Up, The Woolen Men

Protomartyr have the ability to lull you into submission only to slap you back awake with walls of screeching guitars. It's a repetitive affair that finds its center in the staccato phrasing of vocalist Joe Casey's street-wise poetry and wild, nihilistic delivery. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15

Cauldron, Amulet, R.I.P., Magnabolt

Friday the 13th is typically associated with the grisly murder of oversexed coeds by an evil marauder wearing a hockey mask, or superstitious types who consider the day to be unlucky and full of nefariousness. If exploiting the unholiness of this dark day is something you enjoy, local lurkers R.I.P. are dropping your soundtrack with the release of their second full-length, Street Reaper. R.I.P.’s “street doom” finds itself somewhere between the heavy cruisin' vibe of Fu Manchu, proto-metal like Pentagram, and the campy, beady-eyed creepiness of Vincent Price. The 10 tracks of Street Reaper are brimming with fuzzy, quivering, overdriven riffs that will vibrate the shag carpet in the back of your boogie van just as much as they’ll send a tingle up your spine. Mid-tempo songs like “Unmarked Grave” and “Mother Road” are perfectly constructed for driving five miles under the speed limit while looking for the right crypt to pull over and party inside. ARIS HUNTER WALES

9 pm, Tonic Lounge, $10-13

Friday the 13th

It's strange that Friday the 13th enjoys an elevated standing in genre canon and pop culture in general; especially when you consider how brazenly cheap and soulless it began life in 1980, and how frequently sub-par (even compared to its slasher brethren) its sequels are. Friday the 13th is like peeking into a universe where Pro Keds consistently outsold Nike. Not to say Pro Keds can't be comfy shoes, or that there aren't brief and simple charms to be found in each Friday chapter (the first is one of the few that attempts engaging any part of your brain that's not reptilian), but when people complain about naked pandering, cheap cash-ins, and artless hackery? That's Friday the 13th all over. You're not here for the moviemaking, and you're damn sure not here for shit like story or characterization. You're here to watch the visceral transformation of children into corpses. That's it. BOBBY ROBERTS

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Coffee Fest Portland 2017

Fan conventions aren't just for people who wear costumes and empty their savings to get Mark Hamill to sign an 8x12. Coffee fans get their own convention this weekend, where every aspect of the industry that offers up the most delicious of brewed bean juices is celebrated.

Oct 13-15, Fri-Sat noon, Sun 11am, Oregon Convention Center, $30-40

Sun Kil Moon

Mark Kozelek brings his indie folk and rock sound back to the Aladdin Theater stage in support of his latest album under the Sun Kil Moon moniker, Common as Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $20-22, all ages

The Thing (70mm)

John Carpenter’s 1982 classic, starring a very hairy Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, and an exploding dog head. Well, it doesn’t so much explode as it peels back like a self-opening banana, revealing a glistening, snarling Lovecraftian horror full of snaking tubes and hissing malevolence. This is only the fourth- or fifth-most horrifying and unnerving thing in the film, which is a tidal wave of unrelenting paranoia so effective it took most people a good decade-plus to get over their initial revulsion to (correctly) rate it as one of the best horror films ever made. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Bruce Campbell

Beloved B movie icon Bruce Campbell reads from his new memoir, Hail to the Chin, the follow-up to 2001's If Chins Could Kill, chronicling the next chapter in Campbell's career as an actor. Note: A purchase of Hail to the Chin is required to join the signing line..

6 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing

Don't, Slutty Hearts, Virgil

Portland band Don't plays pure, blistering rock 'n' roll in its sincerest form. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

Pueblo Unido PDX Benefit

A father of four has been awaiting trial for deportation for six months and Pueblo Unido is assisting the family by raising funds for their legal services. Listen to the experimental sounds of three local acts while giving back. (Full disclosure: I’m on the lineup for this show.) EMILLY PRADO

7:30 pm, Cider Riot, $10

Honey Bucket, Cocteau Triplets, The Bedrooms

The Kenilworth Coffeehouse hosts a benefit show in response to the Gorge fire and Chetco bar fire, with proceeds going to support the efforts of Friends of the Gorge & Wild Rivers Community. Featuring sets from local indie rockers Honey Bucket, a Cocteau Twins tribute act comprised of members of Tender Age and Satsuma, and new wave pop quartet the Bedrooms.

7:30 pm, Kenilworth Coffeehouse, $5

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!