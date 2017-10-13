Things to Do Saturday! 11 Things to Do for October 14

Boo Bomb IV

If you love your throwbacks, the annual JAM’N 107.5’s Boo Bomb is the stuff of old school dreams. While this year’s lineup is a bit too male-centric for my taste, there’s still a LOT to get excited about here, including Chingy, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Lloyd, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, Montell Jordan, Too Short, and more! And rest assured they will all be trotting out the hits in front of an enthusiastic crowd that wants nothing more out of life than to party. Join them, won’t you? WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7:30 pm, Moda Center

Portland VegFest

Coming on the heels of the Mercury-sponsored VegWeek, Portland VegFest is giving veggie lovers, vegans and vegetarians another chance to celebrate plant-based living. For an entry of just $10 you can partake in free samples, chef demonstrations, workouts, and checkout a slew of health and nutrition speakers, restaurants, films, books, and activities for youth. JENNI MOORE

Oct 14-15, 10 am, Oregon Convention Center, $10-17

Spellbound

DJ Action Slacks' annual Halloween dance party returns to the Kenton Club with the all the classic soul, Motown, R&B and blues grooves you can fit in your pillowcase for the night, fresh from both Wildman James and her own personal collection

9 pm, (The World Famous) Kenton Club, $7

SWMRS, The Interrupters, Sharp Shock

Oakland’s SWMRS sound exactly like you’d expect: fuzzed-out pop with boppy surf rock undertones. On 2016’s Drive North, the young band soundtracks their quintessentially Californian lives. SWMRS’ apolitical punk features lyrics about everything from typical millennial angst to their not-so-subtle obsession with Miley Cyrus to the vapid nature of the commercial music industry (perhaps inspired by their connection to Green Day—the drummer is Billie Joe Armstrong’s oldest son). DELANEY MOTTER

7 pm, The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, $16, all ages

Touché Amoré, Single Mothers, Gouge Away, Dead Tropics

Fresh off a slew of dates alongside Thursday on their reunion tour, Los Angeles-based post-hardcore quintet Touché Amoré return to Portland for an all ages show supporting their Epitaph-issued 2016 album, Stage Four. Ontario-hailing punks Single Mothers and Florida-based hardcore act Gouge Away provide support.

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $15-25

The Sound of Music (70mm)

The hiiiiiills are aliiiiiiiive with the sound of goose-steppin’ Nazis and annoying Austrian brats.

1 pm, Hollywood Theatre

The Mystery Box Show

Portland's long-running storytelling series dedicated to the sexier side of things returns the the Alberta Rose Theatre.

7 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $20-55

Night Owl Record Show

Forget Record Store Day. Spend those pennies at the excellent, recurring Night Owl Record Show, where Pacific Northwest record hounds ply their vinyl wares and you stand a very good chance of bringing home some terrific discs. Just keep away from that near-mint copy of Black Sabbath with the swirl Vertigo label. It's mine. NED LANNAMANN

5 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), $2

The Omen (1976)

If you learn anything from Richard Donner’s The Omen, it should be this: when you’re at the hospital, and a priest sees you mourning the loss of your child, and he tries to cut you in on a super-sweet deal for a free replacement baby? You should probably turn him down. Gregory Peck had that chance, and he didn’t take it, and next thing you know, he’s got to explain to his poor wife that their creepy little anklebiter dressed like the guitarist from AC/DC is actually the son of Satan. That kinda shit will get you put in the doghouse real quick. You also run out of babysitters pretty fast that way. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:05 pm, Academy Theater, $3-4

Animating Life: The Art, Science, and Wonder of LAIKA

A behind-the-scenes look at how LAIKA studios' feature-length works of stop-motion art are made, incorporating photography, video, and pre-production, production, and concept art from the films.

Oct 14-May 20, Portland Art Museum

Aaron Mahnke

In anticipation of the upcoming streaming series, the writer, producer, and host of the beloved non-fiction horror podcast, Lore, reads from The World of Lore: Monstrous Creatures, an illustrated guide to the monsters featured in the show.

2 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills crossing, free

