Things to Do Sunday! 9 Things to Do for October 15

Whitney Cummings

From her 2010 special Money Shot to more recent endeavors, comedian Whitney Cummings has built a small empire based on speaking openly about all of the worst and weirdest parts of being socialized female. She’s often tagged as “raunchy,” which is a lazy descriptor for “a lady who speaks her mind.” Listen up! MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $45

Portland Hip-Hop Day

Last year’s Portland Hip-Hop Day got rained out and moved from City Hall to the Skype Live Studio, where attendees celebrated the veterans of Portland hip-hop. I went for part of it—the turnout was kind of lame. That’s why I’m happy that this year’s bill, curated by StarChile, is a well-rounded representation of the city’s new wave. DJ O.G. One will be spinning tunes, with Stoopid Burger and Hana’s Authentic New Orleans Snowballs providing the eats. JENNI MOORE

3 pm, City Hall, free, all ages

Screaming Females, Street Eaters, Macho Boys

Screaming Females are a bit of an anomaly in the 21st century: a successful rock band that’s been around for more than a decade, still comprised of the same members. Oh, and they’re good—one of the best rock bands going, in fact. The band’s lone screaming female Marissa Paternoster is one of rock’s most creative guitarists, fluidly laying down riffs and peeling off blistering leads. The airtight rhythm section of drummer Jarrett Dougherty and bassist “King” Mike Abbate have been holding it down with Paternoster since Screaming Females’ early basement days in New Jersey. The band is now a festival staple, and critically lauded records like 2009’s Power Move and 2012’s Ugly proved they could capture their sweaty and rambunctious live performances on wax—all while holding tight their punk rock ethos. Simply put: This fucked-up world we live in needs more Screaming Females. MARK LORE

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Help Is On The Way Puerto Rico Fundraiser

Enjoy the sounds of bomba and plena at this Puerto Rican fundraiser jam packed with music, comedy, community, and food. Event is all ages, but the Pa’Puerto Rico dance party to follow is 21+ with a separate admission of $10-15. EMILLY PRADO

noon, Crystal Ballroom, $15-25

Tei Shi, Twelve'Len

Listening to Tei Shi (AKA Valerie Teicher) feels like staring out the window of an airplane and watching the horizon fade from blue to rosy pink to deep purple. Which kind of makes sense, considering the rising electro-pop star grew up in Argentina, then Columbia, then Canada, before finally settling in her current home of New York City. Teicher’s music under the Tei Shi moniker occupies this liminal space in the sky; her soundscapes are airy, and her lyrics are dominated by themes of escapism. In 2013 she released her first EP, Saudade, followed by another called Verde in 2015. Tracks like “Nevermind the End” showed early flickers of promise, with the masterful contrast of its silky melody and sludgy bass line. Earlier this year, Teicher finally dropped her excellent full-length debut, Crawl Space. She channels Solange (particularly her 2016 masterpiece A Seat at the Table) with slow-burning R&B beats and soft but powerful vocals, while psychedelic guitar grooves call to mind the sun-dazed rock of Australia’s Tame Impala—especially on standout track “Como Si.” CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Holocene, $17

Skull Diver, Sweeping Exits, Darkswoon

Hot off the heels of the release of their 2017 full-length Chemical Tomb, Portland-based trio Skull Diver bring their brooding blend of psych-pop and rock to Rontoms Sunday Session to kick-start their tour. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a warming item in good condition or canned food item to be donated to a local shelter in preparation for winter.

8 pm, Rontoms, free

Remo Drive, Diners, Tuna Head

Phoenix's Diners make casually celebratory power-pop music. It's a melancholic feel-good—mid-tempo muted bass grooves, twee-folk sensibilities, beach party riffing, and the occasional Thin Lizzy-inspired mini solo. Diners' songs are fascinated with the minutiae of phone calls and mixtapes and nice breezes, but somehow sidestep the insincere innocence and frustrating privilege that occupies much of the music that can be described as twee. They create well-crafted pop songs that aren't terribly weighed down by the burden of self-importance. What Diners does best is offer a humbler narration on quaint simplicity—a dream of a pre-jaded existence that's worth escaping to. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

6 pm, The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, $10, all ages

Loudon Wainwright III

Of all the moderately successful, acoustic guitar-toting singer/songwriters who rose to prominence in the early '70s, Loudon Wainwright III arguably kept it the realest. As acerbic as Randy Newman, as poignant as Neil Young, and as melancholy as Joni Mitchell, Wainwright was a perfect storm who wrote songs that were simply too fucked up for most mainstream ears. MORGAN TROPER

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $26-40

David Spade

The Saturday Night Live and Just Shoot Me vet was maybe the snidest man on television for a couple decades. That edge hasn't dulled in the slightest.

7 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $40

