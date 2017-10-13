10 for $10: Your Best Bang for the Buck Shows, October 13-15

Portland Hip-Hop Day

Last year’s Portland Hip-Hop Day got rained out and moved from City Hall to the Skype Live Studio, where attendees celebrated the veterans of Portland hip-hop. I went for part of it—the turnout was kind of lame. That’s why I’m happy that this year’s bill, curated by StarChile, is a well-rounded representation of the city’s new wave. DJ O.G. One will be spinning tunes, with Stoopid Burger and Hana’s Authentic New Orleans Snowballs providing the eats. JENNI MOORE

Oct 15, 3 pm, City Hall, free, all ages

Pueblo Unido PDX Benefit

A father of four has been awaiting trial for deportation for six months and Pueblo Unido is assisting the family by raising funds for their legal services. Listen to the experimental sounds of three local acts while giving back. (Full disclosure: I’m on the lineup for this show.) EMILLY PRADO

Oct 13, 7:30 pm, Cider Riot, $10

Remo Drive, Diners, Tuna Head

Phoenix's Diners make casually celebratory power-pop music. It's a melancholic feel-good—mid-tempo muted bass grooves, twee-folk sensibilities, beach party riffing, and the occasional Thin Lizzy-inspired mini solo. Diners' songs are fascinated with the minutiae of phone calls and mixtapes and nice breezes, but somehow sidestep the insincere innocence and frustrating privilege that occupies much of the music that can be described as twee. They create well-crafted pop songs that aren't terribly weighed down by the burden of self-importance. What Diners does best is offer a humbler narration on quaint simplicity—a dream of a pre-jaded existence that's worth escaping to. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

Oct 15, 6 pm, The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, $10, all ages

Don't, Slutty Hearts, Virgil

Portland band Don't plays pure, blistering rock 'n' roll in its sincerest form. CIARA DOLAN

Oct 13, 9 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

Spellbound

DJ Action Slacks' annual Halloween dance party returns to the Kenton Club with the all the classic soul, Motown, R&B and blues grooves you can fit in your pillowcase for the night, fresh from both Wildman James and her own personal collection

Oct 14, 9 pm, (The World Famous) Kenton Club, $7

Tropitaal: A Desi-Latino Soundclash

DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid set the Goodfoot floor on fire with a night of Tropitaal, blending the hottest sounds of India and Latin America together into one epic dance party.

Oct 14, 9 pm, Goodfoot, $6

Honey Bucket, Cocteau Triplets, The Bedrooms

The Kenilworth Coffeehouse hosts a benefit show in response to the Gorge fire and Chetco bar fire, with proceeds going to support the efforts of Friends of the Gorge & Wild Rivers Community. Featuring sets from local indie rockers Honey Bucket, a Cocteau Twins tribute act comprised of members of Tender Age and Satsuma, and new wave pop quartet the Bedrooms.

Oct 13, 7:30 pm, Kenilworth Coffeehouse, $5

Night Owl Record Show

Forget Record Store Day. Spend those pennies at the excellent, recurring Night Owl Record Show, where Pacific Northwest record hounds ply their vinyl wares and you stand a very good chance of bringing home some terrific discs. Just keep away from that near-mint copy of Black Sabbath with the swirl Vertigo label. It's mine. NED LANNAMANN

Oct 14, 5 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), $2

Bruce Campbell

Beloved B movie icon Bruce Campbell reads from his new memoir, Hail to the Chin, the follow-up to 2001's If Chins Could Kill, chronicling the next chapter in Campbell's career as an actor. Note: A purchase of Hail to the Chin is required to join the signing line..

Oct 13, 6 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free

Skull Diver, Sweeping Exits, Darkswoon

Hot off the heels of the release of their 2017 full-length Chemical Tomb, Portland-based trio Skull Diver bring their brooding blend of psych-pop and rock to Rontoms Sunday Session to kick-start their tour. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a warming item in good condition or canned food item to be donated to a local shelter in preparation for winter.

Oct 15, 8 pm, Rontoms, free