Things to Do Tuesday! 9 Things to Do for October 17

Sound + Vision

The Merc’s serving up a bitching pair of Portland trios for this month’s Sound + Vision showcase. Miss Rayon brings their tuneful, contemplative post-punk to the party, and just as you’re succumbing to the blissed-out abyss—BAM!—the prolific showpeople of the Wild Body jangle you back to your feet. DIRK VANDERHART

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, free

Generationals, Benjamin Jones

New Orleans duo Generationals came to Oregon to record their 2016 album with the magic-fader fingers of Richard Swift, and Alix is a glowy, bumpy, dance-pop delight with phat beats, tropical synths, and cooleyhigh harmonies. NED LANNAMANN

9:30 pm, Star Theater, $13

Repressed Cinema: 16mm Horror Smorgasbord

Halloween hits the Hollywood screen a little early this year, with a finely curated program of weird, creepy, and rare film shorts that are just as fascinating and bewildering as they are potentially disturbing, including silent-era scares and low-budget Sacramento werewolves. And if you know anything about Sacramento, you know that their werewolves are nothing to fuck with. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Armistead Maupin

The acclaimed author of the Tales of the City series returns with Logical Family, a memoir chronicling his southern roots and his journey to becoming a renowned writer and gay rights pioneer.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Live

The founder and host of Milk Street TV and Radio brings his live show to the Aladdin Theater, featuring audience taste-tests, on-stage cooking competitions, quizzes, a Q&A, and more.

7 pm, Aladdin Theater, $45-95, all ages

MewithoutYou, Pianos Become the Teeth, Strawberry Girls

MewithoutYou’s music blends post-rock, progressive punk, and folk with experimental elements, so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to captivate such a broad audience. They’ve toured with bands like Say Anything, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Under-oath, and Pianos Become the Teeth, proving their ability to fit on just about any bill. Following last year’s release of Pale Horses:Appendix, mewithoutYou’s current “[A --> B] Life” tour is a celebration of their 15 years as a band. DELANEY MOTTER

7:30 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $19.50-23, all ages

A Discussion on Intra Colorism and Anti-Blackness with Black Lives Matter Portland

Join a conversation about intra-racial prejudices within the Black community at this event, which is part of the Hurt People Hurt People series. While it is open to all ages, only to those of the Black/African diaspora will be invited into the space. EMILLY PRADO

6 pm, PSU Women's Center, free

Warning, The Body, Worm Ouroboros, Dispossessed

Warning’s original existence was relatively short, but its output was potent. Formed by singer/songwriter Patrick Walker in the mid-’90s in a town outside London, the band put out a couple promising demos and a very good debut before making its mark on metal forever with 2006’s Watching from a Distance. The album is a towering achievement of traditional doom—it’s heavier than a mountain, slower than molasses, and endlessly melodic. Warning’s riffs are one big helping of sugarcoated sludge after another. But the band’s most distinctive feature may be the vocals of Walker, who emotes as openly and affectingly as any metal frontman. Walker ended the band in 2009 (and started recording under the name 40 Watt Sun), but this week at Tonic Lounge, Warning will play Watching from a Distance in its entirety as part of not only a rare US tour, but also a ridiculously stacked bill. BEN SALMON

8 pm, Tonic Lounge, $20

Sharp Plays Monk

To celebrate what would’ve been Monk’s 100th birthday, Sharp’s performing the focused live set “Sharp Plays Monk” this week at Classic Pianos. He plays “Bemsha Swing” and “Well You Needn’t” with a feline interest, batting and clawing at the familiar melodies with his handpicked attack, and, at times, warmly curling around them. ROBERT HAM

7:30 pm, Classic Pianos, $20-25

