Things to Do Wednesday! 8 Things to Do for October 18

Robin Bacior, Harlowe, Lorain

Robin Bacior's songs come at you like a Viking ship sliding through a foggy dawn toward the light. Creating movement with her simple yet ballet-like piano, and accentuated by simple orchestral elements, singer/songwriter (and Mercury contributor) Bacior sets the pace in these quieter and fiery moments. Then she draws the listener back with soothing and reassuring vocals. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

An Evening of Comedy

San Fransisco-based stand-up Nina G headlines this comedy fundraiser for the Disability Art and Culture Project, benefitting the Portland ReelAbilities Disability Film Festival.

7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $30-35

Kevin Hearne, Chuck Wendig, Fran Wilde

A trio of sci-fi and fantasy writers read from their latest: Kevin Hearne with A Plague of Giants, the first book in his brand new series, Chuck Wendig with Damn Fine Story, a guide to mastering the tools of good storytelling, and Fran Wilde with Horizon, the final installment in her Bone Universe series.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing



Strange Ranger, Mo Troper, Alien Boy, Snow Roller

Local indie rock trio Strange Ranger play an all-ages release show for their eagerly anticipated new full-length, Daymoon. Mo Troper, Alien Boy, and Snow Roller all lend their support to the proceedings.

7 pm, Black Water Bar, $5, all ages

Floating Room, Mini Blinds, No Aloha

Floating Room is one of Portland’s best bands, hands down, no questions asked. Their 2016 debut, Sunless, deserves to be more than just heard—it deserves to be felt. The passion and warmth they pour into their live performances is palpable, and enables audiences to really feel their music. It’s hard to bring shoegaze to life, but Floating Room does so time and time again at their shows. DELANEY MOTTER

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Together Pangea, Tall Juan

LA's Together Pangea make rock 'n' roll as the devil intended: loud, snotty, and full of piss and vinegar. NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, $12, all ages

Eileen Myles

With 20 books to her name covering everything from poetry to criticism to queer identity, and a sly sense of humor, Eileen Myles is a punk ruler of the literary and art worlds, a cult-favorite writer who's launched a thousand young feminist artists in her wake. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Take Me to the River: Memphis Soul & Blues Revue

Based on the award-winning documentary of the same name, Take Me to the River invites you to take a journey straight into the heart of American music with performances by Grammy-winners William Bell, Charlie Musselwhite, and Bobby Rush, along with Frayser Boy, Al Kapone, the Hi Rhythm Section, and the Stax Alumni Band.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $25-55, all ages

