Things to Do Thursday! 8 Things to Do for October 19

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Maria Usbeck, Cool Maritime

Los Angeles-based, Orcas Island-raised musician Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith just released The Kid, an album of ambient electronic compositions as deep and blue as the Puget Sound. Smith loops, layers, and distorts her voice while coaxing strange beauty from her modular synth. The result often sounds like rain falling, thunderstorms brewing, and wind rustling through trees. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Doug Fir, $13-15

Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn's one of those rare stand-ups with a gift for exuding positive vibes while being a tried-and-true grump. His bit about retiring material about baby-punching since he now has progeny of his own brings new meaning to the phrase "dad jokes." MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-26

Ariel Pink, Telecaves

The prolific Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings his hypnotic blend of psychedelic pop back to Portland for a headlining show supporting his latest full-length, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson.

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $26.75-31.75

Annie Hart, Madeline Kenney, Johanna Warren

Hot on the heels of a pair of knock-out performances at the roadhouse in the new season of Twin Peaks, Au Revoir Simone's Annie Hart brings her blend of minimalist synth-pop to the Holocene stage for an intimate solo performance.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $12-14

Doug Martsch, Sam Coomes, Otis Crook

Built to Spill frontman and indie rock legend Doug Martsch stops off at the Old Church for a rare, all-ages solo performance. Expect to hear a few re-worked BtS classics, songs from his 2002 solo album Now You Know, along with a few covers and deep cuts.

5:20 pm, The Old Church, $20, all ages

Marquis Hill Blacktet

PDX Jazz presents an evening with the Thelonious Monk Competition-winner and his blend of post-bop and hip-hop.

9:30 pm, Fremont Theater, $20-25

Kandace Springs

Up-and-coming Nashville-based singer/songwriter Kandace Springs brings her soulful blend of jazz and pop back to Portland for a headlining show at the Jack London Revue.

9 pm, Jack London Revue, $22-25

The Chris Gethard Show Viewing Party

Congregate with fellow Portland Gethheads for an official TCGS viewing party. Watch the show live and whisper the phrase "Big Man 6" at the door to enjoy free snacks while they last.

7:30 pm, Life of Riley, free

