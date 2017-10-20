Things to Do Friday! 13 Things to Do for October 20

Portland Retro Gaming Expo

Every year, the Portland Retro Gaming Expo seems to get bigger: The annual event, once a cozy gathering in a weird hotel banquet room, now takes up a chunk of the Oregon Convention Center. This year's PRGE will, of course, offer countless old-school video games to gawk at and buy, from hard-to-find rarities to nostalgic classics. Plus, there'll be the sprawling “Retrocade”—featuring a huge amount of top-notch arcade cabinets—along with workshops, auctions, cosplay contests, and the Classic Tetris World Championship. And there's even more, including special guests and speakers like Portland's own Nina Freeman (creator of Cibele, Kimmy, and how do you Do It?), Pitfall! creator David Crane, and podcaster and former Nintendo World Championship contender Chris “BSG4000” Bidwell. There'll also be tournaments (hope you've been practicing Super Smash Bros. and Super Puzzle Fighter II) and panels that'll dig into the history of Atari, reveal the best ways to hack pinball machines, and examine the resurgence of psychical media in an era that was supposed to be all digital. If you've picked up a controller anytime in the past few decades, there's a lot of fun to be had. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Oct 20-22, Fri 3 pm, Sat 9 am, Sun 10 am, Oregon Convention Center, $10-35, all ages

Lose Yr Mind

The lineup for the fourth annual Lose Yr Mind Fest is bananas. There are the PBR-soaked party ballads of Twin Peaks, the professional brain-melters of Wand, Seattle punks Tacocat and Chastity Belt, and excellent Portland bands like Lithics and the Ghost Ease representing the hometown. CIARA DOLAN

Oct 20-21, 8 pm, The North Warehouse, $15-45

Bob Mould, Moon Tiger

Alt-rock/post-punk icon Bob Mould, the former frontman for the legendary 1980s band Hüsker Dü who’s followed up with a great solo career, is coming back to town and you won’t want to miss it. He’s still going hard. His show last year at the Wonder Ballroom was one of my favorites and it’s going to be awesome to see him in a smaller, more intimate venue. Mould seems to dig Portland: He released a dope music video last year (“Hold On”) that was filmed around town. DOUG BROWN

8 pm, Doug Fir, $22-25

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile (and the Sea Lice)

It seems like we’ve reached a consensus that Courtney Barnett’s “Depreston” is the best indie rock song of the past decade (suck it, Vampire Weekend—Neo Yokio was just okay). What could happen if the Australian singer/songwriter and pun-master teamed up with Philadelphia's aggressively mild rock star Kurt Vile? Some pleasant blues melodies and decent wordplay, as proven with their collaborative debut, Lotta Sea Lice. It’s neither artist’s best work by a longshot (Vile’s best song is “Baby’s Arms,” for the record), but there’s no denying how easy it is to latch on to their music. The sweet, bright guitar riff of “Over Everything” is so laid-back, you won’t even realize the track’s over six minutes long. CAMERON CROWELL

8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $30-45, all ages

Sallie Ford, Dead Men Talking

Sallie Ford’s second solo record, Soul Sick, arrives at a crossroads of her rockabilly yesteryear and a newly refined focus on rollicking rock ’n’ roll. Born from a therapeutic period in the songwriter’s life, the record’s ’60s-rock edges lay bare Ford’s insecurities, wrapped up with tales of waking up sour on sweet summer days, being misunderstood, and screwing up. RYAN J. PRADO

9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $15

Fighting for the Dream Caravan

What’s more powerful than calling your state representatives? Stopping by to say hello in person. Travel to the office of Republican Greg Walden Bend in Bend with this caravan organized by Portland’s Resistance and Milenio.org. The caravan will depart after the ICE rally and urge the representative to support the Dream Act. EMILLY PRADO

8 am, 4310 SW Macadam, free

Yumi Zouma, Chad Valley

Until the rise of Lorde, much of the music from New Zealand that made an impression on American ears bore hallmarks of the famed “Dunedin Sound”—a scrappy, jangly, collegiate tunefulness that littered the records of such marvelous bands as the Clean and Sneaky Feelings. There’s none of that in Yumi Zouma, whose members are from New Zealand but live scattered across the globe. (They don’t sound much like Lorde, either.) Started as a long-distance recording project, Yumi Zouma’s buffed-smooth dream pop is all Instagram-filter gloss and magic-hour romance, but there are human, beating hearts beneath these ridiculously gorgeous sounds, transforming their placid surfaces into something pretty darn irresistible. Yumi Zouma’s sophomore full-length, Willowbank, was recorded amid the rubble of earthquake-stricken Christchurch, and it’s the kind of record you fall hard in love with on first listen. Its universal appeal makes perfect sense no matter what part of the globe you’re standing on. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

A Celebration For Andrew Massett

Over the summer, Portland’s music community suffered a devastating loss in the passing of Andrew Massett, who played drums in Two Moons, Clovver, Caregiver, and most recently Hemingway. Andrew was one of the best drummers I have ever been fortunate enough to witness, but he’ll be remembered most for his warmth and driving passion. Moving forward is always the hardest part—as time passes, we hope to find comfort and healing. But I find that turning to others who also feel the weight of this loss is a great source of support, love, and strength. Friday night, a collection of bands from his community—Party Apartment (featuring members of Caregiver), Lee Corey Oswald, Lubec, and Gardener—will gather to perform and celebrate the life of Andrew Massett. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit his family. DELANEY MOTTER

7 pm, Clinton Street Theater

Zola Jesus, John Wiese

I interviewed Nika Roza Danilova in 2011 before her performance at Mississippi Studios, and was struck by how down to earth she was. All I knew of Zola Jesus—as she’s better known—prior to that was what I’d heard on her album Conatus, which is otherworldly, to say the least. She mentioned having stage fright, and talked about her songwriting: “My music is a little compulsive… I find release in the things I have to deal with.” That sentiment couldn’t hold truer on Zola Jesus’ new record, Okovi, which she wrote after escaping Seattle’s eternal grayness to return home to Wisconsin. The result is her rawest and most personal album yet, coming on the heels of 2014’s more accessible Taiga. Danilova deals with her depression and mortality through a shroud of strings and synths, showing growth and maturity without compromise. It’s easily Zola Jesus’ best work. MARK LORE

9 pm, The Old Church, $15, all ages

Iron & Wine, John Moreland

Fresh off releasing a collaborative album and touring with Jesca Hoop, whispered indie-folk singer/songwriter Sam Beam jumps back into his Iron & Wine moniker and returns to the Aladdin Theater for an all ages show supporting his new Sub Pop-issued album, Beast Epic, the first new Iron & Wine album since 2013's Ghost on Ghost.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $39.50-40, all ages

Rllrbll, The Wild Body, Dolphin Midwives, Plankton Wat, The Tenses

Rllrbll relishes in experimentalism, crafting weirdly catchy art-rock in expanses as varied as syncopated acid-jazz dust-ups and bat-shit loony tunes. RYAN J. PRADO. This show is a benefit for the Columbia Gorge Fire.

7 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Beth Macy

Beth Macy reads from Truevine, her bestselling book chronicling the true story of two African American brothers who were kidnapped off a farm in the Jim Crow South town of Truevine, Virginia, which led their mother on a 28-year struggle to get them back.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

The Aquabats

The shapeshifting pop punk, ska, and new wave band out of Orange County, California suit up and return to Portland for an all-ages headlining show at the Wonder Ballroom

7 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $23, all ages

