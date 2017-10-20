Things to Do Saturday! 13 Things to Do for October 21

Poltergeist: LIVE

Just in time for Halloween, we can usually expect the rascals at the Siren Theater to put on a crazy adaptation of beloved supernatural camp. Previous subjects include The Lost Boys, and this time around it’s Poltergeist! As usual, this production stars the Mercury’s own Editor in Chief, Wm. Steven Humphrey, who’s been cagey as fuck about how the tree attack is gonna work. The only way to find out is to go! MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Siren Theater, $18-28

The Black Angels, Ron Gallo

Gazing at the phantasmagoric whorls on the cover of the Black Angels’ latest album, Death Song, and listening to the lysergic sounds contained within, it’s tough not to feel like you’re having a flashback. But the Austin groovers traffic in exactly that sort of acid-dipped nostalgia for the first psychedelic era, when bands like the 13th Floor Elevators and Steppenwolf roamed the earth, and a steady beat and some overdriven guitars were all that was needed to reach nirvana. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Roseland, $20, all ages

Punks for Puppies

The Tonic Lounge hosts a pre-Halloween benefit show featuring sets from Cliterati, LaCroixVod (Humours performing as Voivod), Fatal Jest (members of OVER performing as Killing Joke), and Alkaline C3PO (members of Longclaw performing as Alkaline Trio). Door proceeds will go to support One Tail at a Time, and a no-kill dog rescue committed to lowering euthanasia rates and facilitating dog adoption in the Portland area.

8 pm, Tonic Lounge, $7-10

Cool Schmool, Hollow Sidewalks, Piss Test, Sunbathe, Plastic Weather

It’d be difficult to find an active Portland punk band with harmonies as interesting as those of Cool Schmool, with a band name that reflects the classic song from Olympia’s Bratmobile. CAMERON CROWELL

7 pm, American Legion Local 134, $7, all ages

La Fuerza: A Bori-Mex Benefit

Support three grassroots initiatives that formed in the wake of natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Mexico at this benefit featuring music, performances, tarot readings, and more from Máscaras, Brown Calculus, and House of ADA members. Bring unopened menstrual products for the Portland Menstrual Society and extra money for the raffle. Cash only! (Full disclosure: I’m a co-organizer for this benefit.) EMILLY PRADO

2 pm, Portland Mercado, $10-30, all ages

The Secret of Roan Inish

NW FIlm Center continues its admirable mission to present alternative choices for mid-afternoon kids fare. Sure, you could sit your li'l anklebiters in front of a screen and dose 'em with more Minions (ugh) or you could bring 'em to the Portland Art Museum (way better already) and have them take in John Sayles' sweet-natured mystery/adventure about a little Irish girl who believes her long-lost baby brother was raised by seals.

2 pm, NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium

Extradition Series Fall Concert 2017

The fall edition of this quarterly concert series focused on contemporary classical work of the 20th and 21st centuries puts the performers in control of the music. The majority of the pieces that will be presented at this intimate showcase leave a lot of room for interpretation. Antoine Beuger’s Cantor Quartets, for example, directs the musicians—in this case, guitarist Mike Gamble, bassist Andre St. James, trombonist Evan Spacht, and clarinetist Lee Elderton—to play as many or as few segments of the 15-page score as they choose, in any order they choose. The same ensemble, with the addition of oboe player Catherine Lee, will take on Dana Reason’s recent composition Folded Subjects, which asks the players to literally fold their scores and play whatever the results are. Along with the other five pieces being performed, you’ll be privy to a one-of-a-kind evening of challenging sounds and masterful musicianship. ROBERT HAM

7:30 pm, Leaven Community Center

Occasion Vibration

Love on the Rocks label head and DJ Paramida makes her Portland debut with a three-hour set at the Liquor Store for Occasion Vibration—the hard-working party crew that’s brought you Lauer, Hunee, Prins Thomas, and Love on the Rocks alumni Massimiliano Pagliara. Self-described as “Berlin’s most-hated DJ,” Paramida’s colorful, Balearic-tinged sets bring a more expansive sound to the city’s often monotonous and austere techno scene. Spacey disco, uplifting house, and glimmering new wave are all part of her tapestry of sound, though she doesn’t shy away from excursions into the harder and darker moments Berlin is know for. Her label has released music by Mexico’s Zombies in Miami, Australia’s Fantastic Man, and Portland’s own prolific purveyor of cosmic voyages Etbonz, who joins her on the bill. DANIELA SERNA

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $15

All-Night Horror Marathon

The unknown is literally a scary thing tonight—or rather, it’s four scary things. If you wanna know what horror classics from the 1970s and ’80s are getting screened in 35mm tonight, you’ll have to enter the theater first in order to discover what bloody treasures await you, alongside the more mundane (but delicious) treasures of pizza, beer, and coffee.

9 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Lenore Rises: An Edgar Allan Poe Macabaret

The creators of Frankenstein: A Cabaret return with a variety show that honors both the Halloween season and the mad genius of Edgar Allan Poe, featuring spoken word, improv, and music performances.

7:30 pm, Clinton Street Theater

Uprise

Rejoice! Diaspora Dance Theater presents a series of premieres from choreographers Oluyinka Akinjiola, Michael Galen, and Jamie Minkus, addressing issues of power, oppression, and community, inspired by the life and works of Angela Davis. Music by Amenta Abioto.

7:30 pm, Reed College

Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn's one of those rare stand-ups with a gift for exuding positive vibes while being a tried-and-true grump. His bit about retiring material about baby-punching since he now has progeny of his own brings new meaning to the phrase "dad jokes." MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-26

Snowvana

The weekend-long celebration of all the things that make winter fun returns to the Rose Quarter, courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing and WIlsonville Subaru. This year's events include a film festival dedicated to skiing and snowboarding films, a beer festival dedicated to some of the Northwest's finest brewers of winter ales, and vendors selling some of the best winter apparel and sporting gear. With musical performances from the The Builders & the Butchers, Farnell Newton & the Othership Connection, Saeeda Wright, and Dirty Revival

noon, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $9-29

