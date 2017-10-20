Things to Do Sunday! 9 Things to Do for October 22

Pug-O-Ween!

Now in its fourth year, Pug-O-Ween is the Pacific Pug Rescue’s largest fundraiser. The “Hocus Pugus”-themed event’s activities include a pug costume contest, a silent auction, Halloweeny photo-ops, fortune telling, and pug sugar cookie decorating. A $15 ticket gets you in the door and a spaghetti and meatball dinner (vegan options available) with garlic bread, antipasto platter, dessert, and drinks. Special guests Hugo the Portland Pug and Jenny the Pug will be in attendance, and you’ll have an opportunity to donate your “pennies for pugs” into the cauldron. JENNI MOORE

4 pm, Oaks Park Dance Pavilion, $15-20, all ages

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

A win against the Whitecaps this afternoon would propel the Timbers past Seattle to their first Cascadia Cup since 2012, but garnering bragging rights among rivals will be the least of their concerns when favorable playoff positioning and end-of-season momentum could provide enough of a spark to carry Portland all the way to a Western Conference title. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

1 pm, Providence Park, $45-200, all ages

Coraline

Once upon a time, children’s films had teeth and weren’t afraid to use them. As time passed, anything overtly aimed at kids got its crusts cut off, forced to assume the shape and feel of an overstuffed pillow. That is not the story of Coraline, LAIKA’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beautifully sharp fable, which has bite strong enough to leave marks on any smart, inventive child’s imagination. BOBBY ROBERTS

2 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Nasalrod, Boink, Honey Bucket

Beloved local experimental rockers Nasalrod bring their frenzied live show out to Mississippi Studios to celebrate the release of their long-awaited full-length, Building Machines. Read our review of Building Machines.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

The Evil Dead

The first Evil Dead is a film that’s been a little misunderstood over the years. Its sequels (and amazingly, a live musical adaptation) veered strongly towards black comedy and splatstick, so people would go back to that first movie and not quite get it—why isn’t it funny? It’s supposed to be funny, right? No. Raimi wasn’t trying to do anything but scar you with that first film, and once you stop looking for all the winks and nods that aren’t there, The Evil Dead reveals itself as the irresponsible and mean-spirited little poison pill it is. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:45 pm, Academy Theater, $3-4

Genders, The Invisible Mans, Turtlenecked

Two of Portland's finest indie rock acts lend their psychedelic rock, punk, and pop sounds to a dynamic bill rounded out by New Orleans-hailing country rock and soul outfit, The Invisible Mans.

8 pm, The Know, $8

Christopher Titus

Not many comedians own the stage the way Christopher Titus does. He doesn't so much do stand-up as he does pace-and-prowl-and-leap-and-whisper-and-shout-and-stand-up, which results in provocative, piercing sets that leave a laceration or two between laughs. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $25

FrightTown

For 13 years the ghoul-lovers of FrightTown have been putting on the most technologically advanced, pants-shitting haunted house in the area—all in the creepy basement of Memorial Coliseum. And for 2017, FrightTown returns with three horrific walk-throughs, including the classic monster mash Grimthorne Manor, the witty scares of Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, and new this year, Sector 13, in which hangry aliens have a lustful thirst for human (your) blood. PLUS! Smaller exhibits include the pitch-black maze “Fear the Dark,” the Ghost Gallery (exactly what you expect), and “Buried Alive” (again, exactly what you expect). Pro tip: Bring extra underpants. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $18-25, all ages

Shannon Wheeler

Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Shannon Wheeler shares excerpts from Sh*t My President Says, his new book pairing cartoons with Trump tweets.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

