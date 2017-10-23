Things to Do This Week: October 23-26

Hit the Halloween weekend at full speed with this week's worth of amazing acting as your runway: Glory in the gloominess with goth legends Depeche Mode ; become part of the pages in a Pop-Up Magazine ; catch a new case of Blazermania at the 2017/2018 home opener; attain thelevel of rowdiness with the help of Denzel Curry ; add some Elysian flavor to that halloween pre-funk with a Pumpkin Beer crawl . It's aweek ahead of you—hit the links below and load your plate (and fill your cup) accordingly.

Revolution Comedy

Every fourth Monday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The lineup changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed. The October edition is a special one, considering what a shitshow the last month was on all fronts, so it's not just one charity being helped, it's three, with donation stations set up at the venue to help benefit the Columbia Gorge, citizens of Puerto Rico, and the Las Vegas victims and their families. Featuring stand-up from Susan Rice, Cori Lucas, Dan Weber, and other special guests.

7 pm, Curious Comedy Theater

Depeche Mode, Warpaint

To seven-year-old me—for like three months at least—nothing was more alluring or badass than the “Enjoy the Silence” video, which was little more than Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan, gussied up in regal garb, traversing the wilderness with a folding chair. Where was he headed? Of whom was he ruler? All those questions will at last be answered tonight at the Rose Quarter. DIRK VANDERHART

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $129.50, all ages

Pop-Up Magazine

Pop-Up Magazine is a great, unique concept—think of it as a live magazine, with writers, filmmakers, artists, and musicians taking the stage to share insightful, moving, funny, strange stories you won't find anywhere else. Each show is unique and no show is recorded. If the last time Pop-Up came through Portland is any indication, expect a night of wit, surprises, and fun. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Revolution Hall, $29, all ages

Wolves in the Throne Room, Dark Castle

For more than two decades, the pagan metal mothership Wolves in the Throne Room has been consistently piloted by brothers Aaron and Nathan Weaver (with help from talented friends) for over two decades, and like Olympia-based peers Thrones and Growing, they’ve earned respect by testing the limits of heavy music, both philosophically and aurally. At face value, Wolves in the Throne Room is a black metal band, but that hallowed Norwegian ethos is merely a springboard for their explorations of power. Blistering jackhammer climaxes, pensive synth meditations, medieval folkisms, and angelic choral fugues flow throughout their newest offering, Thrice Woven, further exhibiting Wolves' expertise in speed and orchestral depth on a stage of raw, spiritual fidelity. Once again, they’ve successfully planted the screaming machinations of modern electronics deep within the forest and harvested its brilliantly thorny fruit. CHRIS SUTTON

8 pm, Tonic Lounge, $20

Classic Simpsons Trivia: Halloween Edition

Simpsons Trivia is always a damn fun night out and one of the better entries in Portland's vibrant pub quiz community, but the Halloween Edition, complete with costume contest, is likely going to be on some next-level Treehouse of Horror-type madness.

7 pm, White Owl Social club, free

Child's Play

Much like Freddy and Jason before him, Chucky survived the artificial extension of his celluloid lifespan by descending into self-aware, gloryhallastoopid self-parody as the sequels stacked up. But Chucky also shares with those two titans of horror a (comparatively) more low-key introduction—1988's Child’s Play introduced the idea that a doll could get possessed and kill the living shit out of you with way more seriousness than the premise ever deserved. Thanks to horror veteran Tom Holland's solid direction and Brad Dourif's sheer force of will, Chucky embodies a successful perversion of innocence that isn't just smirky and smug, it's also legitimately scary. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:30 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

Broken Social Scene, Belle Game

It’s always astonishing that Canadian indie-rock collective Broken Social Scene manages to get back together every few years, but what’s more astonishing is how their myriad talents and voices come together to produce such consistently great music, with soaring sonic effects, comet-like melodies, and actual, real-life hope tucked into every bar. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $31

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Sure, the preseason was fun and all, but there's nothing like raw uncut Blazermania when it’s let loose for real to go runnin' wild all over the Moda Center, brother! Not even the fact that the Blazers' home opener is against the fuckin' New Orleans Pelicans (ugh) can dim the electricity that's sure to keep the crowd sparking like a hotwired car. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Moda Center, $14-191, all ages

Mister Heavenly, Fan

The indie rock super group spearheaded by Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus of Man Man), Nick Thorburn (Islands, The Unicorns), and Joe Plummer (Cold War Kids, Modest Mouse) return to Portland in support of their newly released Polyvinyl Records-issued album, Boxing the Moonlight.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15-17

Fea, Hurry Up, Bruiser Queen, Gentle Bender

Fea is a Chicana punk rock quartet out for San Antonio comprised of Girl In A Coma’s Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva, vocalist Letty Martinez, and guitarist Aaron Magana. Read our story on Fea from 2016.

8:30 pm, The Know, $8

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Rozwell Kid, Mylets

The sprawling Connecticut-hailing outfit bring their political blend of emo-tinged post-rock to the Mississippi Studios stage in support of their new Epitaph-issued full-length, Always Foreign.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

The Leopard Man

Val Lewton and Jacques Tourneur quickly reunited after their sultry and weird little werecat movie Cat People. The result was The Leopard Man. 1940s audiences thought they were in for more wacky cat-monster hijinks! What they actually got was a 66-minute serial killer suspense thriller, decades before the term would even be invented. If you're in the middle of a Mindhunter binge, press pause, hit the Hollywood, and check out one of the first (and deepest) roots of the genre. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Colin Meloy, Carson Ellis

The writer and artist behind the bestselling Wildwood Chronicles return with The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid, a new fast-paced heist adventure for readers of all ages.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free, all ages

Brujería, Powerflo, Piñata Protest, Why Won't You Die, WORWS

Brujería is the Spanish-language word for "witchcraft," and a fitting name for this Mexican-American outfit who bring their extreme grind metal to the Hawthorne stage for a show supporting their fourth studio album, Pocho Aztlan.

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $20

Denzel Curry, Trash Talk

Miami rapper Denzel Curry came to town earlier this year to headline a sold-out show at the Doug Fir. Even though I didn’t know too many of his songs at the time (besides “Knotty Head”), the show was the perfect level of rowdy, and an absolute blast. If you need to blow off some steam, Denzel Curry’s hyper-lit show is for you. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $22, all ages

Dracula: Philip Glass & the Kronos Quartet

Philip Glass composed a score for Tod Browning’s seminal 1931 horror classic Dracula back in 1998, and as performed by Kronos Quartet, it’s a stately and mournful affair that explores 19th-century chamber music traditions. Just in time for Halloween, Glass and the Kronos Quartet will perform the score live onstage tonight as the film—starring the legendary Bela Lugosi—plays overhead. NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $49-89, all ages

The Jesus & Mary Chain

I was born 10 years after the release of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s debut LP, Psychocandy, and entered a world already ripe with bands inspired by them. The group’s noisy, beautiful heroin-rock made an impression on even the sincerest of indie groups, like Death Cab for Cutie and the Shins. I first heard “Just Like Honey” thanks to the final scene of Lost in Translation. It’s catchy, but also raucous and nonlinear—like a bizarro love song. Psychocandy ebbs and flows in listener friendliness, but hidden behind the feedback, fuzz, and monotonous vocals are timeless melodies. . EMMA BURKE

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $35, all ages

Re-run Theater: X-Files & Millennium

The Hollywood’s tribute to classic television. This month: troublesome sci-fi showrunner Chris Carter gets some shine, with back to back episodes of The X-Files (the one where a call center employee thinks his boss is a bug-monster), and the less highly-regarded-yet-still-pretty-good Millennium, starring Lance Henriksen as a kindly-yet-creepy psychic ex-FBI agent who has irrevocably changed the lives of three coffee-sipping demons. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Songhoy Blues

Forced from their homes by Ansar Dine, a religious extremist group that prohibits rock music (among other conservative agendas), Garba Touré, Aliou Touré, and Oumar Touré—three guys with the same surname who are not actually related—started a guitar-lick-heavy project in Mali's capital city of Bamako. When their paths crossed Blur's Damon Albarn and Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Songhoy Blues became a fluid, energetic guitar band with a lot of star power in their pocket. The lyrics and vocals of Songhoy Blues are Malian, but their songs and jam-style have a very classic Western guitar tweedle. SUZETTE SMITH

9 pm, Doug Fir, $18-20

The Future of What: 100th Episode

Kill Rock Stars, XRAY.fm, and Holocene present a special live taping of Portia Sabin's music industry-focused podcast, The Future of What. Guests include Portland musicians Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney, Filthy Friends), Peter Buck (REM, Filthy Friends), and more, and the taping will be followed by an dance party featuring sets by XRAY.fm DJs.

7 pm, Holocene, $5

Dork Horses

Portland is known for its nerds, its comedy, and its comedy nerds, but what about the goth kids? They get their own stand-up show too. With Derek Sheen, Adam Pasi, Dan Weber, David Mascorro, Wendy Weiss, and Alex Rios. Hosted by Trevor Thorpe.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10

Rupi Kaur

The author of the acclaimed poetry collection Milk and Honey returns to the Newmark to read new works as contained in her latest book, The Sun and Her Flowers. Admission includes a copy of the book.

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $26.99

Hump Day

A free stand-up showcase hosted by JoAnn Schinderle, Andie Main, and Jason Traeger, with sets from Shain Brendan, Ali Reingold, and Paul Schlesinger. While there's no cover charge, there's definitely an opportunity to kick down some cash to help fund Planned Parenthood, so you can feel even better about all the laughs you're about to have.

8 pm, White Owl Social Club, free

Mic Check

Everyone knows that the White Eagle is haunted as shit, so late October is an especially apt time to check out the funky McMenamins outpost’s monthly Mic Check showcase. This time around, local emcees Rasheed Jamal and Glenn Waco are stopping by to get spooky with the rhymes. DIRK VANDERHART

10 pm, White Eagle, $7

Alvvays, Jay Som

Two indie pop heavy-hitters are landing in Portland this week to play two sold-out shows at the Doug Fir. Alvvays broke into the spotlight with the 2014 earworm “Archie, Marry Me” (how hasn’t this appeared on Riverdale?) and just released their second album, Antisocialites. They’ll be joined by Jay Som, the solo moniker of Melina Duterte, responsible for one of the catchiest hooks of 2017 with “The Bus Song.” CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Doug Fir

Siren & the Sea, Small Million, Amenta Abioto

Portland-based singer/songwriter Cristina Cano brings her Siren and the Sea pop project back to the Holocene stage for a pre-Halloween shindig, featuring support from local synth-pop duo Small Million and experimental electronic soul artist Amenta Abioto.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

The Beyond

Spreading Lucio Fulci’s 1981 supernatural freakout across the Hollywood’s giant curved screen would be enough by itself to send self-respecting horror aficionados screaming to the box office. But this screening goes one step further, and includes legendary composer Fabio Frizzi playing a new version of the score with a seven-piece band, live, as the unrepentant malevolence of the film (Zombies! Giant fucking spiders! Demon dogs! Eyeball stabbin’!) plays behind him.

8 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Snakehips

The British electronic music duo spearheaded by Oliver Lee and James Carter bring their blend of electronic R&B back to Portland for an all ages show at the Wonder Ballroom.

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $18-20, all ages

Portland Fermentation Festival

The eighth annual celebration of letting food get old and become better food. Or at least that's the theory. There is a science to it, after all. Show up and learn about all that stuff, and sample some fine fermented foods, like kimchi, and miso, and cheese, and cider, and a whole bunch of other fermented stuff. Visit portlandfermentationfestival.com for more information.

6 pm, Ecotrust Building, $10-12

Michael Nau, The Parson Red Heads

Michael Nau's sound comfortably wades between genres, particularly soft, old-school folk and melancholy pop. ROSE FINN

8 pm, The Old Church, $13-15, all ages

Elysian Brewing's Great Pumpkin Belmont Beer Crawl

Elysian Brewing has a reputation for knowing how to make magic with a pumpkin in a way no other brewery can, and they're celebrating this year's offerings at a Belmont-based beer crawl, hitting five different bars with eight pumpkin beers to sample, ending at Circa 33 for a speakeasy party. Rock a costume and you might win yourself some prizes, too.

7 pm, Various Locations

