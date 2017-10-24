Things to Do Tuesday! 8 Things to Do for October 24

Broken Social Scene, Belle Game

It’s always astonishing that Canadian indie-rock collective Broken Social Scene manages to get back together every few years, but what’s more astonishing is how their myriad talents and voices come together to produce such consistently great music, with soaring sonic effects, comet-like melodies, and actual, real-life hope tucked into every bar. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $31

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Sure, the preseason was fun and all, but there's nothing like raw uncut Blazermania when it’s let loose for real to go runnin' wild all over the Moda Center, brother! Not even the fact that the Blazers' home opener is against the fuckin' New Orleans Pelicans (ugh) can dim the electricity that's sure to keep the crowd sparking like a hotwired car. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Moda Center, $14-191, all ages

Mister Heavenly, Fan

The indie rock super group spearheaded by Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus of Man Man), Nick Thorburn (Islands, The Unicorns), and Joe Plummer (Cold War Kids, Modest Mouse) return to Portland in support of their newly released Polyvinyl Records-issued album, Boxing the Moonlight.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15-17

Fea, Hurry Up, Bruiser Queen, Gentle Bender

Fea is a Chicana punk rock quartet out for San Antonio comprised of Girl In A Coma’s Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva, vocalist Letty Martinez, and guitarist Aaron Magana. Read our story on Fea from 2016.

8:30 pm, The Know, $8

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Rozwell Kid, Mylets

The sprawling Connecticut-hailing outfit bring their political blend of emo-tinged post-rock to the Mississippi Studios stage in support of their new Epitaph-issued full-length, Always Foreign.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

The Leopard Man

Val Lewton and Jacques Tourneur quickly reunited after their sultry and weird little werecat movie Cat People. The result was The Leopard Man. 1940s audiences thought they were in for more wacky cat-monster hijinks! What they actually got was a 66-minute serial killer suspense thriller, decades before the term would even be invented. If you're in the middle of a Mindhunter binge, press pause, hit the Hollywood, and check out one of the first (and deepest) roots of the genre. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Colin Meloy, Carson Ellis

The writer and artist behind the bestselling Wildwood Chronicles return with The Whiz Mob and the Grenadine Kid, a new fast-paced heist adventure for readers of all ages.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free, all ages

Brujería, Powerflo, Piñata Protest, Why Won't You Die, WORWS

Brujería is the Spanish-language word for "witchcraft," and a fitting name for this Mexican-American outfit who bring their extreme grind metal to the Hawthorne stage for a show supporting their fourth studio album, Pocho Aztlan.

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $20

