Things to Do Wednesday! 9 Things to Do for October 25

Denzel Curry, Trash Talk

Miami rapper Denzel Curry came to town earlier this year to headline a sold-out show at the Doug Fir. Even though I didn’t know too many of his songs at the time (besides “Knotty Head”), the show was the perfect level of rowdy, and an absolute blast. If you need to blow off some steam, Denzel Curry’s hyper-lit show is for you. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $22, all ages

Dracula: Philip Glass & the Kronos Quartet

Philip Glass composed a score for Tod Browning’s seminal 1931 horror classic Dracula back in 1998, and as performed by Kronos Quartet, it’s a stately and mournful affair that explores 19th-century chamber music traditions. Just in time for Halloween, Glass and the Kronos Quartet will perform the score live onstage tonight as the film—starring the legendary Bela Lugosi—plays overhead. NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $49-89, all ages

The Jesus & Mary Chain

I was born 10 years after the release of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s debut LP, Psychocandy, and entered a world already ripe with bands inspired by them. The group’s noisy, beautiful heroin-rock made an impression on even the sincerest of indie groups, like Death Cab for Cutie and the Shins. I first heard “Just Like Honey” thanks to the final scene of Lost in Translation. It’s catchy, but also raucous and nonlinear—like a bizarro love song. Psychocandy ebbs and flows in listener friendliness, but hidden behind the feedback, fuzz, and monotonous vocals are timeless melodies. . EMMA BURKE

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $35, all ages

Re-run Theater: X-Files & Millennium

The Hollywood’s tribute to classic television. This month: troublesome sci-fi showrunner Chris Carter gets some shine, with back to back episodes of The X-Files (the one where a call center employee thinks his boss is a bug-monster), and the less highly-regarded-yet-still-pretty-good Millennium, starring Lance Henriksen as a kindly-yet-creepy psychic ex-FBI agent who has irrevocably changed the lives of three coffee-sipping demons. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Songhoy Blues

Forced from their homes by Ansar Dine, a religious extremist group that prohibits rock music (among other conservative agendas), Garba Touré, Aliou Touré, and Oumar Touré—three guys with the same surname who are not actually related—started a guitar-lick-heavy project in Mali's capital city of Bamako. When their paths crossed Blur's Damon Albarn and Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Songhoy Blues became a fluid, energetic guitar band with a lot of star power in their pocket. The lyrics and vocals of Songhoy Blues are Malian, but their songs and jam-style have a very classic Western guitar tweedle. SUZETTE SMITH

9 pm, Doug Fir, $18-20

The Future of What: 100th Episode

Kill Rock Stars, XRAY.fm, and Holocene present a special live taping of Portia Sabin's music industry-focused podcast, The Future of What. Guests include Portland musicians Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney, Filthy Friends), Peter Buck (REM, Filthy Friends), and more, and the taping will be followed by an dance party featuring sets by XRAY.fm DJs.

7 pm, Holocene, $5

Dork Horses

Portland is known for its nerds, its comedy, and its comedy nerds, but what about the goth kids? They get their own stand-up show too. With Derek Sheen, Adam Pasi, Dan Weber, David Mascorro, Wendy Weiss, and Alex Rios. Hosted by Trevor Thorpe.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10

Rupi Kaur

The author of the acclaimed poetry collection Milk and Honey returns to the Newmark to read new works as contained in her latest book, The Sun and Her Flowers. Admission includes a copy of the book.

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $26.99

Hump Day

A free stand-up showcase hosted by JoAnn Schinderle, Andie Main, and Jason Traeger, with sets from Shain Brendan, Ali Reingold, and Paul Schlesinger. While there's no cover charge, there's definitely an opportunity to kick down some cash to help fund Planned Parenthood, so you can feel even better about all the laughs you're about to have.

8 pm, White Owl Social Club, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!