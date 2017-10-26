Things to Do Thursday! 8 Things to Do for October 26

Mic Check

Everyone knows that the White Eagle is haunted as shit, so late October is an especially apt time to check out the funky McMenamins outpost’s monthly Mic Check showcase. This time around, local emcees Rasheed Jamal and Glenn Waco are stopping by to get spooky with the rhymes. DIRK VANDERHART

10 pm, White Eagle, $7

Alvvays, Jay Som

Two indie pop heavy-hitters are landing in Portland this week to play two sold-out shows at the Doug Fir. Alvvays broke into the spotlight with the 2014 earworm “Archie, Marry Me” (how hasn’t this appeared on Riverdale?) and just released their second album, Antisocialites. They’ll be joined by Jay Som, the solo moniker of Melina Duterte, responsible for one of the catchiest hooks of 2017 with “The Bus Song.” CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Doug Fir

Siren & the Sea, Small Million, Amenta Abioto

Portland-based singer/songwriter Cristina Cano brings her Siren and the Sea pop project back to the Holocene stage for a pre-Halloween shindig, featuring support from local synth-pop duo Small Million and experimental electronic soul artist Amenta Abioto.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

The Beyond

Spreading Lucio Fulci’s 1981 supernatural freakout across the Hollywood’s giant curved screen would be enough by itself to send self-respecting horror aficionados screaming to the box office. But this screening goes one step further, and includes legendary composer Fabio Frizzi playing a new version of the score with a seven-piece band, live, as the unrepentant malevolence of the film (Zombies! Giant fucking spiders! Demon dogs! Eyeball stabbin’!) plays behind him.

8 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Snakehips

The British electronic music duo spearheaded by Oliver Lee and James Carter bring their blend of electronic R&B back to Portland for an all ages show at the Wonder Ballroom.

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $18-20, all ages

Portland Fermentation Festival

The eighth annual celebration of letting food get old and become better food. Or at least that's the theory. There is a science to it, after all. Show up and learn about all that stuff, and sample some fine fermented foods, like kimchi, and miso, and cheese, and cider, and a whole bunch of other fermented stuff. Visit portlandfermentationfestival.com for more information.

6 pm, Ecotrust Building, $10-12

Michael Nau, The Parson Red Heads

Michael Nau's sound comfortably wades between genres, particularly soft, old-school folk and melancholy pop. ROSE FINN

8 pm, The Old Church, $13-15, all ages

Elysian Brewing's Great Pumpkin Belmont Beer Crawl

Elysian Brewing has a reputation for knowing how to make magic with a pumpkin in a way no other brewery can, and they're celebrating this year's offerings at a Belmont-based beer crawl, hitting five different bars with eight pumpkin beers to sample, ending at Circa 33 for a speakeasy party. Rock a costume and you might win yourself some prizes, too.

7 pm, Various Locations

